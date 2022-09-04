Thai officials warn of fake news and financial schemes on social media

Thai officials are warning the public that several fake news reports, including about financial schemes, are still going viral on social media.

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry said today that from August 26 to September 1, it examined 266 social media posts. Of those posts, 141 contained fake news. Even though fake news on Covid-19 has dropped off the top 10 list of fake reports, fake financial news is still a problem.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Noppawan Huajaiman, said that misleading financial reports are still spreading among netizens, with most related to dubious loans, investments and recruitment of staff. Noppawan urged people to check news carefully before hitting share.

The top 10 fake reports shared on social media from last Friday to Thursday were:

1. Healthy teenagers’ blood pressure should be 120/80 and 140/90 for the elderly.

2. The Thai Meteorological Department predicts the Lionrock and Kompasu storms will hit 29 provinces.

3. People can apply for Government Savings Bank (GSB) loans worth up to 300,000 via Line application.

4. People can register on Line for loans of 5,000 to 300,000 baht from GSB and Krungthai Bank (KTB).

5. The GSB grants monthly loans.

6. KTB lets people apply for loans worth five times their income via the Line application.

7. Facebook and Line invite people to invest in high-profit schemes under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s supervision.

8. Text messages from the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation encouraging people to apply for loans online.

9. Drinking cold-pressed coconut oil helps balance the body and relieve muscular pain.

10. The Islamic Bank of Thailand recruits staff via Facebook.

People can report fake news via the Anti-Fake News Centre’s website https://www.antifakenewscenter.com, Twitter https://twitter.com/AFNCThailand, Line account @antifakenewscenter or call the Government Contact Centre’s 1111 hotline extension 87.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand