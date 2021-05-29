Coronavirus (Covid-19)
So what’s the deal with the Sinopharm vaccine?
Sinopharm is Thailand’s hot new vaccine, having been approved by the Food and Drug Administration yesterday, so what information do we have about the Covid-19 vaccine? The vaccine has been approved by World Health Organisation for people above the age of 18 and is administered in the same way as Sinovac and AstraZeneca, with 2 jabs spaced 3 to 4 weeks apart. It is an inactivated Covid-19 vaccine, meaning it is made of virus particles that have been grown in culture and then killed so they are harmless to humans.
Developed by Sinopharm/China National Pharmaceutical Group, the vaccine was the first WHO-approved Asian vaccine for Covid-19 emergency use. Studies show it to be effective from 2 weeks after the second jab, preventing 79% of symptomatic Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Unfortunately, there is little data on how Sinopharm handles the mutant strains of Covid-19 that are now in Thailand and spreading throughout the world. The B.1.1.7 “UK” variant is responsible for Thailand’s third wave of Covid-19, accounting for 93% of all infections in Thailand. We don’t yet know how effective Sinopharm is on that variant, nor the Brazilian, Indian, and South African variants now found in Thailand.
Biogenetech Co. has been approved to import Sinopharm into Thailand and Chulabhorn Royal Academy surprised many by announcing they were importing the vaccine. Only the government is allowed to import vaccines into Thailand, but the academy later said they were working in partnership with the Public Health Ministry and the FDA.
The academy has vowed to sell Sinopharm vaccines at cost, estimating a price of about 1,000 baht per jab. They also plan to offer side-effect coverage with an insurance plan. They expect to have the first million vaccines by the end of next month. Several large corporations and organisations are already negotiating caches for their members, with PTT oil and gas conglomerate and the Federation of Thai Industries reserving their supplies now.
Sinopharm has been used already in several countries around the world, with China, Bahrain, Egypt, Hungary, Morocco, Peru, and the United Arab Emirates all adopting the vaccine. Dubai’s leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, was vaccinated with Sinopharm in November last year.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
This morning Thailand’s public health department has announced another 34 deaths and 4,803 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours. A staggering 2,702 of the new cases have emerged from Thailand’s overcrowded prisons. More than 30 people have died each day from Covid-related causes over the past 4 days.
A total of 120,916 people in Thailand have now been infected with Covid since the start of the pandemic.
• Thailand added the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, after the Thai FDA’s approval yesterday. Biogenetech submitted a registration application that has been under consideration by the FDA until receiving approval yesterday. Chinese-developed Sinopharm joins Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna to be officially approved for use in Thailand.
The approval was announced shortly after it was revealed that Princess Chulabhorn had negotiated a private batch of 1 million Sinopharm vaccines for the Chulabhorn Royal Acadamy that she sponsors, set to arrive next month. Princess Chulabhorn is one of HM The King’s sisters.
The declaration appeared to catch government officials off guard, as they were seemingly unaware of the deal until the announcement. The academy was not registered with the FDA to import Covid-19 vaccines, nor did it have any permits for importing medication. 20 million Sinopharm vaccines in total were arranged to be sold from Accap Assets to the Royal Academy.
• Malaysia is going back into a full lockdown for 2 weeks, starting this Tuesday. The Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin announced the nationwide “total lockdown” as the country battles with a new surge of Covid-19.
The lockdown will run from June 1 – 14 and only essential and emergency services would remain in operation.
• A new cluster of 800 infections has been detected in Samut Prakan, directly south east of Bangkok, after speculation that Covid spread to a high-density complex of 8,000 residents.
The district chief led a team of public health and immigration officers to test over 8,000 Thai and foreign workers, mostly Burmese, living at the Sin Charoen Thani housing complex. Some of the residents work at the Bang Pu industrial estate where hundreds have already tested positive.
SOURCES: FRB | Bangkok Post
Sinopharm wins ok from FDA, the 5th approved Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand adds another Covid-19 vaccine to its arsenal, as the Food and Drug Administration has just approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use. Biogenetech Co. submitted a registration application that has been under consideration by the FDA until receiving approval today. Sinopharm joins Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna to be officially approved for use in Thailand.
Today Sinopharm was approved shortly after it was revealed that Princess Chulabhorn had negotiated a private batch of 1 million Sinopharm vaccines for the Chulabhorn Royal Acadamy that she sponsors, set to arrive next month. The declaration appeared to catch government officials off guard, as they were seemingly unaware of the deal until the announcement. The academy was not registered with the FDA to import Covid-19 vaccines, nor did it have any permits for importing medication. 20 million Sinopharm vaccines in total were arranged to be sold from Accap Assets Co to the Royal Academy.
The Sinopharm vaccine had already been approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use, but still was required to be evaluated in Thailand for its safety and effectiveness. It is manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Biological Product Co. and is an inactivated vaccine. The recommended dosage is 2 injections spaced 28 days apart, similar to other approved vaccines.
Thailand’s government is currently administering Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines only, leaving the other 3 available for private enterprises to negotiate importing the jabs. But private companies will likely still need to work through the government to legally import the vaccines by applying for registration for permission to import with the FDA. Biogenetech Co. had registered already to import Sinopharm following proper channels.
While Sinopharm is now approved, documentation is still being prepared for submission to register the Covacxin vaccine and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Moderna was the most recent to win approval on May 13, while Johnson & Johnson was approved on March 25, though no plans to import it have been made public yet. Sinovac was approved on February 22, and AstraZeneca was the first to receive approval on January 20, after confirmation that Thailand would manufacture it locally.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
“Covid Vaccine ✔️” signs for vaccinated taxi drivers
At a time when customers are hard to find, some taxis are getting a boost by advertising their Covid-19 safety with a “Vaccine” sign for any cabbie who’s had their jabs. The illuminated green LED sign is the brainchild of Smart Taxi managing director, who believes that this confirmation will make commuters and passengers feel more safe and secure. He also thinks it will incentivise taxi drivers who have not yet gotten their jabs to get vaccinated right away.
And he may be right, as early results from the newly launched program saw increased ridership of the taxis with vaccine signs, bringing their earnings up to 600 baht a day. To qualify, taxi drivers have to show their official vaccine certificate to Smart Taxi. They will then be added to a database maintained by the Department of Land Transport.
The program is very small now, as the majority of taxi drivers in Thailand have only gotten one dose of the two-jab vaccination if they have any at all. But the first 2 drivers to be fully vaccinated launched May 24 and are happy with the results so far, saying that their passengers seem more confident and that the vaccine signs themselves are attracting attention and bringing in more riders.
The signs in bright green replace the “available” signs open taxis usually show with the words “Covid” and “vaccine” with a checkmark. The sign is in Thai, English, and Chinese. The program is exclusive to Smart Taxi, which operates about 5,000 taxis. The company that launched in 2018 as part of the “Taxi OK” program to improve service and safety for customers by the Department of Land Transport. The program also has its own ride-hailing app to compete with Grab and other rideshare companies.
No word yet if other companies will follow suit in displaying that their drivers are vaccinated, but Grab has been working to secure vaccines for their drivers since February and announced a goal to vaccinate all their staff by the end of 2022. The managing director of Smart Taxi believes that boosting confidence in local transportation can be a driving force in the economy and that his signs will help increase vaccine awareness as the Thai government struggles to roll out mass vaccination programmes across the country.
SOURCE: Vice and Thai PBS World
EdwardV
Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:49 am
They want you to pay for a Chinese vaccine? Wow! As for Sinopharm, they just released the phase three test results. Problem is they only released the data from two of the five countries in the test. Strange to say the least. The 79% efficacy is only for symptomatic people. There is no claim for efficacy with asympomatic, serious or hospitalization. Again strange to say the least. Chile who uses the same vaccine claims it’s efficacy after just one dose is in the teens. The UAE is starting to give out a third dose since some people months after the second still don’t have antibodies.