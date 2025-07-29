Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news

Disputed photos traced to wildfires

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
119 1 minute read
Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of SMART Soldiers Strong ARMY

The Royal Thai Army firmly rejected accusations from Cambodia about the alleged use of chemical weapons in a recent incident, dismissing them as fake news.

Thai military representatives refuted these claims, pointing out that the evidence presented by Cambodia’s military was misleading and misrepresented the facts.

Cambodia’s military had recently shared photographs they claimed depicted the aftermath of a chemical weapons assault. However, the Royal Thai Army clarified that these images actually originated from a wildfire in California in January 2025, unrelated to any Thai military operations.

In a statement released yesterday, July 28, a spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army condemned these accusations as a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation. They stated, “These claims are baseless and fabricated. The photos circulated by Cambodian authorities are clearly from an unrelated incident in California, not from any actions involving Thai forces.”

The Thai military has called for an end to the dissemination of false information and urged international observers to verify the origin of the images. The statement also reiterated Thailand’s commitment to adhering to international laws and conventions concerning the use of weapons in conflicts.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have historically flared over border disputes, and this latest accusation adds further strain to the situation. The Royal Thai Army has expressed its willingness to engage in dialogue to address the issue and prevent further misunderstandings, reported The Pattaya News.

At present, Cambodian officials have not issued a response to Thailand’s rebuttal. The situation continues to be closely monitored as both countries deal with the diplomatic repercussions of this controversy.

Related Articles

In similar news, Thai officials have returned the bodies of 12 Cambodian soldiers who lost their lives during the Phu Makua clashes. The repatriation occurred at 4.30pm on July 27 at the Chong Sa-ngam permanent border checkpoint in Phrai Phatthana subdistrict, Phu Sing district, Sisaket province, allowing the remains to be sent home for traditional rites.

Latest Thailand News
SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism

17 seconds ago
Thai army dismisses Cambodia&#8217;s chemical weapon claims as fake news | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news

15 minutes ago
Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes

17 hours ago
Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video)

17 hours ago
French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket

20 hours ago
Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border

20 hours ago
Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park | Thaiger Thailand News

Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park

21 hours ago
Cambodian rocket attack on Sisaket kills one, injures another | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian rocket attack on Sisaket kills one, injures another

22 hours ago
Phuket motorcyclist killed in crash with drunk driver on Thepkrasattri Road | Thaiger Road deaths

Phuket motorcyclist killed in crash with drunk driver on Thepkrasattri Road

22 hours ago
Phuket drug raids intensify, over 40 arrests made in crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Phuket drug raids intensify, over 40 arrests made in crackdown

23 hours ago
Saudi tourist found dead after Bang Tao Beach disappearance | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist found dead after Bang Tao Beach disappearance

23 hours ago
Nongprue police arrest drug dealer in undercover sting operation | Thaiger Crime News

Nongprue police arrest drug dealer in undercover sting operation

23 hours ago
Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur

23 hours ago
Van crash in Phuket leaves driver seriously injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Van crash in Phuket leaves driver seriously injured

23 hours ago
Chiang Rai declares red alert amid severe flooding crisis (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai declares red alert amid severe flooding crisis (video)

24 hours ago
AEROTHAI ensures Thai flights unaffected by border tension | Thaiger Aviation News

AEROTHAI ensures Thai flights unaffected by border tension

1 day ago
Thai officials repatriate bodies of Cambodian soldiers after clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials repatriate bodies of Cambodian soldiers after clashes

1 day ago
Man drowns in Samut Prakan canal despite rescue attempt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man drowns in Samut Prakan canal despite rescue attempt

1 day ago
Five arrested in Bangkok drug party bust at luxury condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Five arrested in Bangkok drug party bust at luxury condo

1 day ago
Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach

2 days ago
Thai police arrest suspected Cambodian spy near Surin border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police arrest suspected Cambodian spy near Surin border

2 days ago
Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites

2 days ago
Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists

2 days ago
Cambodian military attack damages Thai heritage site with rockets | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian military attack damages Thai heritage site with rockets

2 days ago
Rail services to Ban Khlong Luek halted amid border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Rail services to Ban Khlong Luek halted amid border tensions

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
119 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x