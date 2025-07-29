Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news

The Royal Thai Army firmly rejected accusations from Cambodia about the alleged use of chemical weapons in a recent incident, dismissing them as fake news.

Thai military representatives refuted these claims, pointing out that the evidence presented by Cambodia’s military was misleading and misrepresented the facts.

Cambodia’s military had recently shared photographs they claimed depicted the aftermath of a chemical weapons assault. However, the Royal Thai Army clarified that these images actually originated from a wildfire in California in January 2025, unrelated to any Thai military operations.

In a statement released yesterday, July 28, a spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army condemned these accusations as a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation. They stated, “These claims are baseless and fabricated. The photos circulated by Cambodian authorities are clearly from an unrelated incident in California, not from any actions involving Thai forces.”

The Thai military has called for an end to the dissemination of false information and urged international observers to verify the origin of the images. The statement also reiterated Thailand’s commitment to adhering to international laws and conventions concerning the use of weapons in conflicts.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have historically flared over border disputes, and this latest accusation adds further strain to the situation. The Royal Thai Army has expressed its willingness to engage in dialogue to address the issue and prevent further misunderstandings, reported The Pattaya News.

At present, Cambodian officials have not issued a response to Thailand’s rebuttal. The situation continues to be closely monitored as both countries deal with the diplomatic repercussions of this controversy.

In similar news, Thai officials have returned the bodies of 12 Cambodian soldiers who lost their lives during the Phu Makua clashes. The repatriation occurred at 4.30pm on July 27 at the Chong Sa-ngam permanent border checkpoint in Phrai Phatthana subdistrict, Phu Sing district, Sisaket province, allowing the remains to be sent home for traditional rites.