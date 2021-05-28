image
image
Thailand

Toyota Motor Thailand under investigation for alleged judicial bribery

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

25 seconds ago

 on 

Thailand’s Court of Justice announced it is investigating a case involving top judges to the grand jury who were allegedly bribed by representatives from Toyota Motor Thailand, a subsidiary of Toyota, while the US Department of Justice says it is continuing its investigation into the auto company’s alleged judicial bribery in Thailand.

Sitting judges on the Thai Supreme Court were allegedly bribed by attorneys representing the company to overturn a pending $350 million tax judgement, according to Law360. Apparently, Toyota Motor Thailand wanted the court to revoke the Customs Department’s import tax on the Prius cars, according to the Bangkok Post.

Those under investigation include 2 senior judges on Thailand’s Supreme Court, a former president of the Court of Appeal, and 3 former attorneys for Toyota Motor Thailand, according to Law360. Allegedly, the auto company had paid the former court president and a Supreme Court senior advisor to persuade the Supreme Court president to revoke the import tax.

An internal investigation was done by Toyota after suspicion that its subsidiary in Thailand may have made payments to attorneys outside of the company who then used the money to bribe judicial officials.

In a statement translated to English by Law360, spokesperson for the Court of Justice, Suriyan Hongvilai, said…

“Since becoming aware of the matter, the Court of Justice has been trying to follow, verify, and gather all related information and facts both in the country and abroad.Now that there has been a news report mentioning names and positions of some individuals, the Court of Justice will proceed to verify with the related affiliated agencies… Further action would depend on the details of the obtained information.”

In response to the reports, Toyota released a statement saying the company “works tirelessly to uphold the highest professional and ethical standards in each country where we operate.”

“We take any allegations of wrongdoing seriously and are committed to ensuring that our business practices comply with all appropriate government regulations.”

SOURCES: Law 360 | Bangkok Post

 

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Crime

Gold shop owner arrested for money laundering 30 million baht

Neill Fronde

Published

5 mins ago

on

Friday, May 28, 2021

By

PHOTO: A gold shop similar to this is suspected of laundering 30 million baht for drug smugglers. (via Facebook/ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต)

In a simultaneous raid of multiple locations around the Kanchanaburi province, police arrested a gold shop owner suspected of laundering money for drug smugglers. The Phet Thong Sap Thawee Lae Nalika Thong Thae Yaowarat gold shop in Muang district was raided by police and military and assets totalling about 30 million baht were impounded.

The 32 year old shop owner was taken into custody yesterday, accused of laundering money for smugglers moving drugs in from across the Burmese border according to the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau. They believe that around 30 million baht passed through the shop from drug runners who frequently cross the border from Myanmar into the Kanchanaburi province.

While the shop owner denied any wrongdoing, saying he had no involvement with any money laundering, authorities believe cash from drug dealing was traded for gold bars that were then exported to other nearby countries, though officials did not specify which countries.

The previous day, police also picked up a 64 year old man in the Sangkhlaburi district of Kanchanaburi they believe was the other half of the laundering operation. The shop owner said that this second man acted as a regular customer, and would make purchases each month of about 200 to 300 baht-weight (about 2.9 to 4.4 kilogrammes) of gold bullion. He had been doing this for a few months according to the gold shop owner and would make a money transfer to the shop and after would come into the store to collect the gold bars.

The shop owner said he was not aware if that man was using the gold to launder money, and that he had reported any unusually large gold purchases to the Anti-Money Laundering Office. The police might not be buying that story though, as they impounded 5 million baht in cash, 13 million baht of gold jewelry, and a house valued at about 7 million baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

Police arrest “key” labour trafficking suspect who allegedly earned millions of baht

Tanutam Thawan

Published

23 hours ago

on

Thursday, May 27, 2021

By

Migrants stopped by the Thai-Myanmar border / Photo via Facebook/ Kanchanaburi News

Police say they’ve arrested a “key” suspect who allegedly earned millions of baht leading a human trafficking operation. Following the man’s arrest, police accessed his bank account and say he earned around 14 million baht over the past year with his earnings increasing during Covid-19 outbreaks.

Over the past year, officers tightened border patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border and focused on catching migrants who were entering Thailand illegally through natural passageways, evading checkpoints and the mandatory quarantine period. Following the December Covid-19 outbreak at the fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok, infecting hundreds of migrant workers, officers shifted their focus to crackdown on labour traffickers.

The alleged trafficker, Hasim Jirakitbamrung, was recently arrested in Kanchanaburi’s Thong Pha Phum district. Hundreds of Burmese migrants have been detained in the province over the past few months, with many saying they had jobs set up in Thailand. Police say Hasim is a “key human trafficker.”

“Investigations found the suspect had around 14 million baht in his bank account over the past year and that his earnings have jumped twofold during the spread of Covid-19.”

When police reviewed Hasim’s bank account, they found every transfer made to the account before December was around 100,000 baht to 600,000 baht. The account was reactivated in April. Police also searched his home in the Sangkhla Buri district and found bank books that showed 5 million baht deposits were made as well as SIM cards and Thai nationality documents.

Police had learned about Hasim earlier this after the arrest of one of his alleged gang members, Kriangsak Janya, who faces charges for allegedly trafficking 19 Burmese migrants into Thailand. He allegedly told police that Hasim paid him 2,000 baht to traffick the migrants.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Insurgency

More assault rifles missing from arms depots in Narathiwat

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 day ago

on

Thursday, May 27, 2021

By

Photo via Pixabay

Police suspect insurgents stole at least 37 assault rifles from armories in 5 districts in the Deep South province Narathiwat, which borders Malaysia and is prone to violence due to the religious separatist insurgency. Police have been checking the stock of each arms depot in the province.

On May 18, police reported that 28 AK102s were missing from the 2nd Narathiwat Territorial Defence Company. Following the report of the missing assault rifles, police throughout the province did a count of the number of rifles stocked in the armories found that 9 more rifles are now missing. The firearms were stolen from arms depots in the Muang, Su-ngai Kolok, Rue So, Sri Sakhon and Su-ngai Padi districts.

With the ongoing insurgent violence and clashes between insurgents and Thai officers, police the guns were stolen by insurgents in the area. Earlier this month, officers found at an assault rifle at a suspected insurgent’s home after a shootout. On May 11, the 30 year old man, who was wanted on murder charges, was shot dead in a clash with police and soldiers. Officers searched the area after the gunfire exchange. More than 100 bullets were on the ground and officers found a AK102 rifle and a 11mm gun.

Officers suspect the man stole the assault rife in March from a territorial defence volunteer who was shot and killed.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

 

