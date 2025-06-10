Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims

Police apprehended a 32 year old woman for disseminating false information online that fuelled misunderstandings about Thai-Cambodian border issues. She admitted to posting the misleading content due to personal bias, despite lacking a factual basis and not seeking profit.

Yesterday, June 9, at the Technology Crime Suppression Division headquarters in Mueang Thong Thani, Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwphan and other senior officials announced the arrest. The arrest followed a warrant issued by Khon Kaen Provincial Court, where the woman, Ya, faced charges of introducing false information into a computer system.

The misleading posts on her Facebook account suggested events such as explosions causing multiple deaths and the evacuation of border residents, which led to widespread public alarm and numerous social media comments.

Police Major General Chatchaphandakan Klaiklueang stated that the police apprehended Ya at her home in Mueang Ubon Ratchathani district. Ya admitted her actions were driven by personal prejudice regarding the border dispute, acknowledging the absence of factual support and intent for financial gain through social media posts.

Furthermore, Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong emphasised that the police aim to protect society by verifying information that could disrupt public order and national security, reported KhaoSod.

He stressed that while there is no intent to restrict public freedom of expression on social media, it is crucial to safeguard citizens from becoming victims of misinformation spread by those with malicious intent.

In related news, Cambodian troops have agreed to pull back from the Thai border in Ubon Ratchathani province after bilateral discussions between regional military units from both nations.

According to sources, around 10am on June 8, Cambodian forces approached Thai soldiers stationed in the disputed Chong Bok border zone in Nam Yuen district, requesting a meeting with Thailand’s Suranaree Task Force, which is responsible for overseeing border areas adjacent to Cambodia.