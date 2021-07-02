GMT | Phuket Sandbox, East vs West ‘misunderstandings’, Live from Cafe Waya

Today Tim and Sumi talk with Ajarn Colin G about intercultual communications, the differences between the east and the west and how we can avoid misunderstandings. Sandbox latest. Welcome to Day 2 of our week long LIVE program @ Cafe Waya in Boat Avenue Cherngtalay, Phuket. Drop in and say hello (doing the program from Waya Cafe until next Wednesday)

