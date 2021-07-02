World
Volcano eruption in the Philippines, thousands evacuated
The public is reminded that the entire volcano island is a Permanent Danger Zone
One of the world’s smallest active volcanoes, the Taal Volcano in the Philippines, is forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate after it started blasting out a kilometre high plume of gas and steam yesterday.
The alert went out that that the volcano, which is 70 kilometres south of Manila, had jumped from level 2 to level 3 which indicates that “magmatic intrusion at the main crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions” says Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum.
Despite its diminutive natured (311 metres tall), the Tall Volcano has a bit of a Napoleon Complex. In 1911 its eruption killed over 1,300 people.
People were evacuated from Agoncillo in the later afternoon, says Batangas provincial governor Hermilando Mandanas. Almost 15,000 people had to be moved to safer areas. Dump trucks and payloaders were also sent in to help. Evacuation centres were prepped, added Hermilando.
Last January, Taal had another outburst when it ejected a pillar of ash and steam 15 kilometres straight into the sky. This forced 100,000 people to evacuate their homes and inconvenienced many flights as heavy ash fell on Manila.
The situation is precarious with authorities warning it could “go either way”. However, the eruption could prove to be more hazardous than last year’s.
Renato reiterated the dangers of the rupture in the crust:
“The public is reminded that the entire volcano island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island, as well as high-risk villages of Agoncillo and Laurel is prohibited”.
Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte made light of the situation saying maybe he would put a cap on the crater, and that he did not see some of his workers so maybe they fell into the crater. Pressed for how seriously the matter should be taken, he added:
“But it’s not really a grave concern for us at this time. Maybe it will degenerate into something bad. By that time, we will know”. He also expressed his unfamiliarity with the topic while continuing to add his thoughts:
“Now, it’s just a rumbling and it’s spewing, I don’t know if it’s really the ashes”.
SOURCE: ABS CBN News Chiang Rai Times CNN The Manila Times
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Construction workers blamed for Covid outbreaks
Emergency restrictions to be imposed in Indonesia as Covid infections surge
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
PM in Phuket visit calls for cooperation in making re-opening a success
Volcano eruption in the Philippines, thousands evacuated
GMT | Phuket Sandbox, East vs West, Intercultural Communications, Live from Cafe Waya
ICU beds full at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital
Friday Covid Update: Another record high, 61 deaths and 6,087 new cases
Pro-democracy activists to march in support of restaurant operators
Next 2 weeks in Phuket will decide the fate of other sandbox areas: Tourism Ministry
Department of Land Transport tackles motorbike delivery boxes
Entertainment and nightlife reps submit petition for aid, reopening
Uptick in Covid-19 in Isaan as workers flee Bangkok construction camps
DTAC extends benefits and policies to LGBTQ+ employees
More than 30 children at Isaan care centre test postive for Covid-19
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Full text of Phuket Sandbox order released in English
Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
Must you be married to share a room in the Phuket Sandbox?
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Indonesia3 days ago
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
- Phuket2 days ago
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
- Phuket1 day ago
Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok sex workers and bar staff call for monthly cash handouts
- Thai Life3 days ago
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Workers caught attempting to flee camps as new restrictions take effect