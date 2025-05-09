Rayong MP exposes illegal Chinese lobster factory operation

Rayong MP and provincial employment officers have joined forces to dismantle a Chinese zero-dollar lobster factory that was allegedly taking jobs from locals.

Rayong MP Krit Silpachai, from the People’s Party, collaborated with Sommat Anantharatrasub, the Director of Rayong Employment Office, to crack down on the operation, which reportedly employed unauthorised foreign workers.

Krit shared on Facebook that social media reports had surfaced about a Chinese group subcontracting air conditioning installations in the Amata Pluak Daeng Industrial Estate. In response, he partnered with Rayong employment officials and inspection teams to investigate further.

Upon inspection, they discovered a business named Chinese Lobster Branch Rayong, employing Chinese nationals on tourist visas and Myanmar workers without permits.

During the operation, a Chinese national attempted to negotiate using a phone call, offering monthly compensation for assistance. Krit humorously declined and suggested meeting at the police station instead.

The Rayong employment office is currently transferring the Chinese and Myanmar workers to the Bo Win Police Station to face legal proceedings. Krit expressed his determination to ensure that these people are prosecuted, deported, and blacklisted, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn has confirmed an ongoing crackdown on undocumented foreign workers in Chon Buri, sparked by reports of unlawful employment practices.

On March 26, the Tri-Thai Protectors special task force was dispatched to inspect Chinese-operated businesses in Si Racha district following public complaints.

Led by Inspector General Pichet Thongphun and Police Lieutenant Colonel Amnat Chooklin, the operation included members of the eastern special task force and Department of Employment officials. The inspection in Bo Win subdistrict resulted in the discovery of nine illegal foreign workers.

The group included four Chinese nationals, four individuals from Myanmar, and one person from an ethnic minority. They were employed without valid work permits, involved in unauthorized occupations, and found to be in direct competition with Thai workers. All nine were taken into custody and transferred to Bo Win Police Station for legal proceedings.