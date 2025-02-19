Thai Union hosts PM in Songkhla to boost seafood industry

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Executives from the Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, a global leader in the seafood industry, hosted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Cabinet yesterday, February 18. The visit took place at the Thai Union Seafood Company’s frozen seafood processing plant in Songkhla province.

The aim was to understand challenges and explore strategies to enhance the competitiveness of Thailand’s fisheries and seafood sectors on the global stage.

The event was attended by more than 200 people, including Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Songkhla Governor Chotinrin Kerdsom, Fisheries Department Director-General Buncha Sukhkaew, and Inspector-General of the Ministry of Industry Ekniti Romyanon.

Chief Executive Officer Thiraphong Chansiri expressed gratitude towards the government for its support, acknowledging the significant role the seafood industry plays in driving the country’s economy. He highlighted that Thailand is a leading global exporter of seafood, renowned for quality, taste, and international production standards.

Thiraphong emphasised the Thai Union’s readiness to bolster confidence, enhance trade and investment opportunities, and foster sustainable growth.

The Thai Union Seafood plant in Songkhla is part of the Thai Union Group, established in 1996. The facility processes frozen seafood, with an annual production capacity of 18,000 tonnes, and employs over 1,500 workers.

Key products include boiled shrimp, sushi shrimp, and breaded shrimp, available both domestically and internationally, reported KhaoSod.

Thai Union Group is committed to sustainable seafood operations, aiming to ensure well-being and abundant oceans as sources of food, employment, and long-term growth. The company aspires to become a global leader in the seafood and health-focused nutrition industry.

