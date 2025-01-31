Thai seafood exports to US unaffected by fishing gear concerns

Thai seafood exports to US unaffected by fishing gear concerns
Photo courtesy of Department of Fisheries

The Department of Fisheries aims to reassure the public that recent changes to Section 66 of a Fisheries Executive Decree will not impact seafood exports to the United States. There are concerns that the US might ban Thai seafood caught using fishing gear harmful to certain marine mammals.

Bancha Sookkaew, Director General of the Department of Fisheries, responded to a notification from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The notification indicated that some fishing gear used in Thailand surpasses acceptable impact limits on marine mammals.

The US upholds the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) of 1972, with its expiration extended from January 1, 2023, to January 1, 2026. This act requires over 130 trading partners, including Thailand, to ensure their seafood exports do not result from harmful fishing practices.

These partners must submit compliance data to the NOAA. The Department of Fisheries submitted its latest data on November 29, 2021, through the International Affairs Information Capture and Reporting System.

The data revealed that 27 types of seafood in Thailand were caught using 15 types of fishing gear that might exceed the minimum impact threshold.

On January 16, the NOAA released a preliminary review of the data, stating that gillnet fishing in the Gulf of Thailand exceeds the impact threshold for Irrawaddy dolphins. Thailand has been requested to provide additional data by April 1.

Photo courtesy of The Nation
Photo courtesy of The Nation

In response, the Department of Fisheries is collaborating with various agencies to gather the necessary information. The goal is to avoid negative impacts on seafood exports, including short mackerel, Indian mackerel, Spanish mackerel, pomfret, and sardines, which total approximately 930 tonnes annually, valued at about 250 million baht.

Addressing concerns about the amendment to Section 66 weakening marine mammal protections, the department maintains that the amendment, currently under Senate review, aims to safeguard these animals. It permits fishermen who accidentally catch and release these mammals to avoid criminal charges, while intentional harm or capture remains prohibited.

The Department of Fisheries has also contributed to the 2023 to 2027 National Action Plan for the Conservation and Management of Marine Mammals.

This plan seeks to coordinate efforts across sectors to protect these animals and bolster confidence among trading partners in Thailand’s commitment to their conservation, reported Bangkok Post.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

