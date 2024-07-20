Four Colombian men arrested for Bangkok area home burglaries

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Four Colombian men have been apprehended in Nonthaburi and Chon Buri for a series of home burglaries targeting housing estates in Bangkok and nearby provinces.

Immigration officers and police arrested three suspects at a condominium in Mueang district, Nonthaburi, and the fourth at a hotel in South Pattaya, Chon Buri, according to Police Major General Panthana Nuchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau. The arrests took place on Thursday, July 18.

Charged with colluding in theft, the suspects were found in possession of screwdrivers and other tools used for break-ins, rented motorcycles, and 125 stolen valuables worth around 3 million baht. The seized items included cash, gold necklaces, gold rings, and watches.

Recent reports of home burglaries prompted a joint investigation by the Immigration Bureau and police officers from Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan. The investigation identified four foreign suspects, leading to the arrests, Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana confirmed yesterday, July 19.

The gang’s activities were traced to several incidents:

a break-in in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao, on July 7

an intrusion in Mae Nang subdistrict, Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi, on July 8

a burglary in Bang Kaeo district, Samut Prakan, on July 9

a theft in Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya, on July 16

break-ins in Bang Khen and Khannayao districts, Bangkok, on July 17

The stolen items were valued in the millions of baht.

The suspects reportedly used rented motorcycles to approach the targeted houses and carried out the burglaries before the homeowners returned.

Police Lieutenant General Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1, stated that although the suspects denied involvement in the burglaries, evidence found by the arresting team implicated them.

The suspects have been identified as 52 year old Fredy Alexander Velasquez Fruiz, 47 year old Jhon Edwin Suarez Calderon, 29 year old Andres Felipe Velasquez Pira, and 51 year old Marco Tulio Pinzon Torneros, reported Bangkok Post.

“Three of the four arrested Colombian suspects are shown with the motorcycles that police say were used for the home break-ins. Immigration police display stolen items, tools used for home break-ins, the suspects’ clothes and motorcycles at a briefing today.”