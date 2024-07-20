Truck driver in Bangkok collision found with drugs

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A massive collision involving 29 vehicles in the Rama 2 area of Bangkok on Wednesday, July 17 has led to significant developments. Tha Kham police provided updates on the involvement of a four-wheel truck driver who is receiving treatment at PMG Hospital under police guard.

Blood tests conducted on the truck driver, Kiatchai, revealed the presence of amphetamine in his system, according to Police Colonel Lertsak Khiamsap, the superintendent of Tha Kham Police Station. Once Kiatchai is discharged from the hospital, he will face multiple charges, including reckless driving, fleeing the scene, and driving under the influence of drugs.

Ownership of the truck used in the incident is currently under investigation. The registered owner, identified as Somkiat, reported that the vehicle, along with a backhoe on it, had been stolen from Bang Pu, Samut Prakan on July 6. Somkiat had previously sold the truck to Kiatchai under a contract requiring monthly payments for four months. However, after one month, Kiatchai was allegedly unable to make payments and returned the truck to Somkiat on June 27. The vehicle was then parked at Somkiat’s locked and gated parking lot.

On the night of the theft, Kiatchai and accomplices reportedly broke the gate’s lock and drove the truck away, likely using a duplicate key. The truck is now impounded at the Tha Kham police station, and the case will be handled by Bang Pu officers. Kiatchai and his accomplices will face additional charges of nighttime theft and possession of stolen property, reported Pattaya News.

“Further investigations are ongoing to identify all involved parties and ensure legal proceedings are followed.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Six-wheel truck rampage damages 20 cars on Rama II Road

A chaotic scene unfolded on Rama II Road as a six-wheel truck went on a rampage, crashing into over 20 parked vehicles. Locals and police joined forces to chase the vehicle but the driver did not stop.

A video clip circulated online yesterday, July 17, showing a group of motorcyclists pursuing a six-wheel truck that had caused multiple collisions and fled the scene.

The footage revealed the truck speeding away while police, locals, and several motorcycle riders attempted to catch up. The incident occurred near a well-known shopping mall on Rama II Road. Eyewitnesses reported that the truck showed no signs of stopping as it rammed into stationary vehicles, causing extensive damage.

“The truck kept ploughing through the parked cars without any hesitation.”

The viral video attracted significant attention on social media, with numerous netizens sharing and commenting on the incident, reported KhaoSod.

“There must be over 20 damaged cars. How will they compensate for this?”