Thailand is rapidly becoming a significant player in the electric vehicle (EV) market, driven by government incentives, a growing charging infrastructure, and increasing consumer awareness of the environmental benefits of electric cars. As the country aims to transition towards sustainable transportation, several EV models have gained popularity among Thai consumers. This article explores the most trending EV cars in Thailand, highlighting their features, pricing, and market dynamics.

Top 8 trending EV cars in Thailand

Jaecoo 6 ev

The Jaecoo 6 EV is a newly launched electric vehicle from Chery’s Jaecoo brand, designed to appeal to consumers looking for a stylish and functional SUV. Its boxy design resembles that of the Land Rover Defender, and it comes in two variants: Long Range 2WD and Long Range 4WD. The Jaecoo 6 is equipped with modern technology and offers a range of features aimed at enhancing the driving experience.

Jaecoo 6 ev cost breakdown in Thailand

Cost Component Long Range 2WD (THB) Long Range 4WD (THB) Purchasing Price 1,099,000 1,249,000 Charging Costs Estimated monthly: ~1,500 Estimated monthly: ~1,800 Maintenance Minimal (8 years/200,000 km warranty) Minimal (8 years/200,000 km warranty) Additional Charges Free insurance for 1 year Free insurance for 1 year Free home charger with installation Free home charger with installation 5 years of roadside assistance 5 years of roadside assistance

Reasons to purchase the Jaecoo 6 EV

Distinctive Design : Its boxy shape and rugged aesthetics set it apart from other electric SUVs.

: Its boxy shape and rugged aesthetics set it apart from other electric SUVs. Competitive Pricing : Starting at THB 1,099,000, it offers an attractive price point compared to similar models.

: Starting at THB 1,099,000, it offers an attractive price point compared to similar models. Robust Warranty : An extensive eight-year or 200,000 km warranty covers the vehicle, battery, and motors.

: An extensive eight-year or 200,000 km warranty covers the vehicle, battery, and motors. Free Charging Equipment : Comes with a complimentary home charger and installation, making it convenient for new owners.

: Comes with a complimentary home charger and installation, making it convenient for new owners. Advanced Technology: Features include a large infotainment touchscreen, V2L capability (Vehicle-to-Load), and various driving modes.

Deepal s07

The Deepal S07 is an electric SUV from Changan’s Deepal brand, recently launched in Thailand. It stands out with its futuristic design and advanced technology features, making it a competitive option in the growing electric vehicle market. The S07 is equipped with a 66.8 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 560 km for the L variant, and offers a suite of modern amenities aimed at enhancing the driving experience.

Deepal s0 ev cost breakdown in Thailand

Cost Component Deepal S07 (THB) Purchasing Price 1,499,000 Charging Costs Estimated monthly: ~1,500 Maintenance Minimal (8 years/200,000 km warranty) Additional Charges Free insurance for 1 year Free home charger with installation 5 years of roadside assistance

Reasons to purchase the Deepal s0

Impressive Range : With a range of up to 560 km , the Deepal S07 is suitable for both urban commuting and longer trips.

: With a range of up to , the Deepal S07 is suitable for both urban commuting and longer trips. Futuristic Design : The SUV features a modern aesthetic with an enclosed front-end design and stylish air vents, appealing to younger consumers.

: The SUV features a modern aesthetic with an enclosed front-end design and stylish air vents, appealing to younger consumers. Advanced Technology : Equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen , AR HUD system, and high-performance Snapdragon 8155 chip for seamless operation.

: Equipped with a , AR HUD system, and high-performance Snapdragon 8155 chip for seamless operation. Comprehensive Safety Features : Includes a full suite of driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, AEB, and multiple airbags for enhanced safety.

: Includes a full suite of driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, AEB, and multiple airbags for enhanced safety. Luxurious Interior: The wraparound cockpit design and high-quality materials create an upscale feel that rivals luxury vehicles.

Neta x

The Neta X is a compact electric SUV recently launched in Thailand, designed to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles in the region. This model is an upgraded version of the Neta U, featuring a modern design and advanced technology tailored for local markets. The Neta X is available in two battery options, providing a competitive range and a suite of smart features aimed at enhancing the driving experience.

Neta x ev cost breakdown in Thailand

Cost Component Neta X (THB) Purchasing Price 739,000 – 799,000 Charging Costs Estimated monthly: ~1,500 Maintenance Minimal (5 years/150,000 km warranty) Additional Charges Free insurance for 1 year Free home charger with installation Free motor and battery warranty for 8 years or 180,000 km

Reasons to purchase the Neta x

Advanced Technology : Features a 15.6-inch floating central control screen and an L2-level driving assistance system for enhanced safety and convenience.

: Features a and an L2-level driving assistance system for enhanced safety and convenience. Smart Connectivity : Supports multi-language voice control, online navigation, and mobile app integration for vehicle control.

: Supports multi-language voice control, online navigation, and mobile app integration for vehicle control. Comprehensive Warranty : Offers a five-year warranty covering general vehicle issues and an eight-year warranty for the motor and battery.

: Offers a five-year warranty covering general vehicle issues and an eight-year warranty for the motor and battery. Free Charging Equipment : Includes a complimentary home charger with installation, adding value to the purchase.

: Includes a complimentary home charger with installation, adding value to the purchase. Spacious Interior: Designed with ample interior space and functionality to accommodate modern lifestyles.

Xiaomi ev car

Xiaomi, the tech giant known for its smartphones, has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market with its highly anticipated model, the Xiaomi SU7. This sporty sedan is set to shake up the Thai EV landscape with its impressive performance, advanced technology, and competitive pricing. The SU7 comes in two variants, the Base and the Max, each offering a unique blend of power, efficiency, and style.

Xiaomi ev car cost breakdown in Thailand

Cost Component Xiaomi SU7 Base (THB) Xiaomi SU7 Max (THB) Purchasing Price Estimated: 2,000,000+ Estimated: 2,500,000+ Charging Costs Estimated monthly: ~2,000 Estimated monthly: ~2,500 Maintenance Minimal (warranty coverage) Minimal (warranty coverage) Additional Charges Free insurance for 1 year Free insurance for 1 year Free home charger with installation Free home charger with installation 5 years of roadside assistance 5 years of roadside assistance

Reasons to purchase the Xiaomi ev car

Impressive Performance : The SU7 Max can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.78 seconds and has a top speed of 265 km/h, rivalling high-performance vehicles.

: The SU7 Max can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.78 seconds and has a top speed of 265 km/h, rivalling high-performance vehicles. Long Range : The SU7 Max offers a range of up to 800 km on a single charge, making it suitable for long-distance travel.

: The SU7 Max offers a range of up to 800 km on a single charge, making it suitable for long-distance travel. Advanced Technology : Features a 16.1-inch centre screen, 7.1-inch rear passenger screen, 56-inch head-up display, and advanced driver assistance systems powered by Nvidia Orin-X chip.

: Features a 16.1-inch centre screen, 7.1-inch rear passenger screen, 56-inch head-up display, and advanced driver assistance systems powered by Nvidia Orin-X chip. Spacious Interior : Offers ample storage space with 105 litres under the front hood and 517 litres in the rear boot, accommodating various luggage needs.

: Offers ample storage space with 105 litres under the front hood and 517 litres in the rear boot, accommodating various luggage needs. Competitive Pricing: Despite its performance and features, the Xiaomi SU7 is expected to be priced competitively compared to other high-end EVs in the market.

Huawei ev car

Huawei has recently ventured into the electric vehicle (EV) market with its premium brand, Aito, in collaboration with Seres. The Aito models, such as the M5 and M7, showcase Huawei’s commitment to integrating advanced technology and smart features into their vehicles. These EVs are equipped with cutting-edge connectivity options, including a robust infotainment system that leverages Huawei’s expertise in telecommunications. As the demand for electric vehicles grows in Thailand, Huawei aims to establish a strong presence by offering vehicles that not only deliver performance but also enhance the driving experience through smart technology.

Huawei ev car cost breakdown in Thailand

Cost Component Aito M5 (THB) Aito M7 (THB) Purchasing Price Estimated: 1,200,000+ Estimated: 1,500,000+ Charging Costs Estimated monthly: ~1,800 Estimated monthly: ~2,200 Maintenance Minimal (5 years/150,000 km warranty) Minimal (5 years/150,000 km warranty) Additional Charges Free insurance for 1 year Free insurance for 1 year Free home charger with installation Free home charger with installation 5 years of roadside assistance 5 years of roadside assistance

Reasons to purchase the Huawei ev car

Innovative Infotainment System : Equipped with a state-of-the-art infotainment system that enhances user experience through intuitive controls and connectivity options.

: Equipped with a state-of-the-art infotainment system that enhances user experience through intuitive controls and connectivity options. Comprehensive Warranty : Offers a five-year warranty covering general vehicle issues and an eight-year warranty for battery performance.

: Offers a five-year warranty covering general vehicle issues and an eight-year warranty for battery performance. Free Charging Equipment : Includes a complimentary home charger with installation, adding value to the purchase.

: Includes a complimentary home charger with installation, adding value to the purchase. Sustainability Focus : As an electric vehicle, it contributes to reducing carbon emissions and supports environmentally friendly driving practices.

: As an electric vehicle, it contributes to reducing carbon emissions and supports environmentally friendly driving practices. Government Support: Backed by Thailand’s initiatives to promote EV adoption through incentives and infrastructure development.

Omoda c5 ev

The Omoda C5 EV is an innovative electric vehicle recently launched in Thailand, representing a significant advancement in the local EV market. This stylish SUV is designed with modern aesthetics and is powered by a robust electric motor, delivering 204 horsepower and 340 Nm of torque. The Omoda C5 features a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, providing a driving range of up to 430 km on a single charge. With a top speed of 172 km/h and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds, the C5 EV combines performance with practicality.

Omoda c5 ev cost breakdown in Thailand

Cost Component Omoda C5 Long Range Plus (THB) Omoda C5 Long Range Ultimate (THB) Purchasing Price 899,000 949,000 Charging Costs Estimated monthly: ~1,800 Estimated monthly: ~2,000 Maintenance Minimal (8 years/200,000 km warranty) Minimal (8 years/200,000 km warranty) Additional Charges Free insurance for 1 year Free insurance for 1 year Free home charger with installation Free home charger with installation Free roadside assistance (5 years) Free roadside assistance (5 years) Reasons to purchase the Omoda c5 ev Advanced Technology : Equipped with dual 12.3-inch displays and smart connectivity options including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

: Equipped with dual 12.3-inch displays and smart connectivity options including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. V2L Capability : The vehicle-to-load function allows users to power external devices, enhancing its versatility for outdoor activities.

: The vehicle-to-load function allows users to power external devices, enhancing its versatility for outdoor activities. Comprehensive Warranty : An extensive warranty covering eight years or 200,000 km ensures peace of mind for owners.

: An extensive warranty covering eight years or 200,000 km ensures peace of mind for owners. Free Charging Equipment : Includes a complimentary home charger with installation, adding value to the purchase.

: Includes a complimentary home charger with installation, adding value to the purchase. Roadside Assistance: Five years of free roadside assistance provides additional security for drivers. Zeekr Zeekr, the premium electric vehicle brand under Geely Holding Group, has made its debut in Thailand with the introduction of the Zeekr X urban SUV and the Zeekr 009 multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). These vehicles are designed to cater to the increasing demand for high-quality electric mobility solutions in Southeast Asia. The Zeekr X combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design, offering features such as advanced driver assistance systems and a spacious interior. The Zeekr 009, on the other hand, emphasizes luxury and comfort, making it suitable for families and those seeking a more premium experience. Both models are equipped with powerful electric drivetrains, ensuring impressive performance and efficiency. With plans to establish a robust dealership network and partnerships with local charging service providers, Zeekr aims to enhance the EV ownership experience in Thailand. Zeekr cost breakdown in Thailand Cost Component Zeekr X (THB) Zeekr 009 (THB) Purchasing Price 1,199,000 1,799,000 Charging Costs Estimated monthly: ~1,500 Estimated monthly: ~2,000 Maintenance Minimal (5 years warranty) Minimal (5 years warranty) Additional Charges Free insurance for 1 year Free insurance for 1 year Free home charger with installation Free home charger with installation 5 years roadside assistance 5 years roadside assistance Reasons to purchase the Zeekr Premium Quality : Both the Zeekr X and Zeekr 009 are crafted with high-quality materials and advanced technology, providing a luxurious driving experience.

: Both the Zeekr X and Zeekr 009 are crafted with high-quality materials and advanced technology, providing a luxurious driving experience. Innovative Technology : Equipped with state-of-the-art infotainment systems and advanced driver assistance features that enhance safety and convenience.

: Equipped with state-of-the-art infotainment systems and advanced driver assistance features that enhance safety and convenience. Strong Performance : The vehicles offer impressive acceleration and range, making them suitable for both city driving and longer journeys.

: The vehicles offer impressive acceleration and range, making them suitable for both city driving and longer journeys. Local Support Network : With plans for a robust dealership network and partnerships with local charging providers, customers can expect excellent service and support.

: With plans for a robust dealership network and partnerships with local charging providers, customers can expect excellent service and support. Sustainability Focus: As electric vehicles, they contribute to reducing carbon emissions and promote environmentally friendly transportation solutions. Changan Changan, a prominent Chinese automaker, has made significant strides in the Thai electric vehicle (EV) market with the introduction of its premium brand AVATR and the launch of several models under its own name. The AVATR 11, an SUV coupe, made its debut in Thailand, showcasing Changan’s commitment to bringing advanced technology and luxurious design to the country’s upscale automotive segment. Changan has also introduced the Deepal L07, S07, and Lumin L models, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences. Changan cost breakdown in Thailand Cost Component AVATR 11 (THB) Deepal S07 (THB) Purchasing Price Estimated: 2,000,000+ Estimated: 1,499,000 Charging Costs Estimated monthly: ~2,000 Estimated monthly: ~1,500 Maintenance Minimal (warranty coverage) Minimal (8 years/200,000 km warranty) Additional Charges Free insurance for 1 year Free insurance for 1 year Free home charger with installation Free home charger with installation 5 years roadside assistance 5 years roadside assistance Reasons to purchase the Changan Innovative Technology : Changan integrates cutting-edge technology in its vehicles, enhancing connectivity and driving experience.

: Changan integrates cutting-edge technology in its vehicles, enhancing connectivity and driving experience. Luxurious Design : The AVATR 11 features a sleek and modern design that appeals to consumers seeking premium aesthetics.

: The AVATR 11 features a sleek and modern design that appeals to consumers seeking premium aesthetics. Strong Performance : Both models offer impressive acceleration and range, catering to diverse driving needs.

: Both models offer impressive acceleration and range, catering to diverse driving needs. Comprehensive Warranty : The Deepal series offers an extensive warranty of eight years or 200,000 km, ensuring reliability.

: The Deepal series offers an extensive warranty of eight years or 200,000 km, ensuring reliability. Local Production Plans: With a factory set to open in Thailand, Changan will provide locally produced vehicles, supporting the economy and reducing costs. Comparing specifications Vehicle Name Design Performance Unique Selling Point Additional Details Jaecoo 6 EV Boxy and rugged SUV 204 hp, 0-100 km/h in approximately 7.5 seconds, range of up to 500 km. V2L capability for powering external devices. Spacious interior with modern safety features. Deepal S07 Sleek and modern SUV 204 hp, 0-100 km/h in about 7.5 seconds, range of up to 560 km. High-tech features powered by Huawei technology. Luxurious interior with advanced connectivity options. Neta X Compact and contemporary SUV 204 hp, range of up to 410 km, designed for urban commuting. Affordable pricing for a feature-rich EV. Smart connectivity and spacious cabin layout. Xiaomi EV Car Modern sedan/SUV hybrid Up to 204 hp, top speed around 265 km/h, an impressive range of up to 800 km. High performance with cutting-edge technology. Advanced infotainment system with seamless connectivity features. Huawei EV Car Premium and luxurious SUV Performance varies by model; generally offers strong acceleration and competitive range. Integration of Huawei’s smart technology throughout the vehicle. Focus on luxury amenities and advanced driver-assistance systems. Omoda C5 EV Stylish compact SUV Produces 204 hp, offers a range of up to 430 km, and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in about 7.2 seconds. V2L function for outdoor utility and convenience. Dual displays enhance user experience with infotainment features. Zeekr Premium SUV with high-quality materials Performance varies; generally offers high horsepower and long-range capabilities across models. High-quality construction with advanced tech integration. Strong focus on luxury features and comprehensive safety systems. Changan Modern and eco-friendly SUV Performance varies; generally offers competitive horsepower and impressive driving ranges across models. Plans for local production to enhance availability. Extensive warranty coverage and commitment to sustainability practices. Where to buy the electric vehicles in Thailand Great Wall Motor Thailand Address: 14/14 Thanon Charat Mueang, Khwaeng Rong Muang, Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand.

Great Wall Motor Thailand Address: 14/14 Thanon Charat Mueang, Khwaeng Rong Muang, Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand.

Opening Hours: Everday at 8 am–6 pm