Burmese man sustains severe burns after alleged attack by 6 Chinese nationals

A Burmese construction worker alleged that six Chinese supervisors beat him, poured boiling water over his body, and threatened to remove his nails during an hours-long attack at a restaurant in Rayong on April 30.

The victim, identified as 27 year old Tata, sought help from Thai social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet after suffering severe injuries, including extensive burn wounds across his body.

Unable to communicate in Thai, Tata described the incident through an interpreter during a meeting with the influencer. According to Tata, he worked at a construction site in Chon Buri province under the supervision of a group of Chinese nationals.

He said that at around 3.30pm on April 30, one of his Chinese supervisors picked him up from the construction site and drove him to a restaurant in Rayong province, claiming he would be paid his salary there.

Tata alleged that shortly after arriving at the restaurant, six Chinese men attacked him. He claimed the group beat him using golf clubs and iron bars before pouring boiling water over his body. The attackers also attempted to pour hot water into his mouth, but he managed to avoid it.

Tata further alleged that the suspects threatened to electrocute him and intimidate him with pliers while showing him video footage depicting nail removal torture.

The Burmese worker said the attackers accused him of encouraging other workers at the construction site to resign. However, Tata insisted the workers left voluntarily because of delayed salary payments.

According to his account, the assault continued from around 4pm until approximately 8pm before he managed to escape from the location.

Tata explained that he was initially afraid to seek hospital treatment because his personal documents were allegedly confiscated by the Chinese employers.

He said he then walked more than 10 kilometres to seek assistance from local residents. The Thai residents who assisted him later contacted Gun for additional support.

Gun accompanied Tata to file a complaint with police, although authorities had not released further details regarding the investigation at the time of reporting.

Tata also guided a Channel 8 news team to the restaurant where the alleged assault took place. However, no Chinese nationals or workers were found at the location during the visit.

During media interviews, Tata thanked Thai residents and Gun for helping him following the incident. He also expressed hope that the suspects involved in the Rayong assault case would face legal action and said he did not want other Burmese workers in Thailand to experience similar treatment.