Thailand
Covid hotspot Samut Sakhon adds 541 more Covid cases to today’s total
Thailand’s Covid hotspot of Samut Sakhon is adding 541 more Covid cases to the total amount of infections reported today. On the province’s Facebook page, it says 455 migrant workers and 86 Thais were found this afternoon to be infected with Covid-19, raising the total amount of cases in the province to 2,401 since the 2nd wave broke out in mid-December.
Now, a shrimp vendors’ group has announced today an indefinite postponement of the resumption of trade at the Thalay Thai fresh market, due to the outbreak of Covid infections that are thought to have originated from the market.
A Royal Thai Army spokesman, Santipong Thampiya, is also reporting that today a retired army officer who visited the Office of the Secretariat of the Army on December 29 has tested positive for Covid in the 1st screening and is now isolating at home pending a 2nd test.
Santipong says the retiree travelled to Rayong province on December 20 with friends and they ate lunch at a restaurant in Map Ta Phut district. The retiree developed a cough on December 27 and went to be tested at a private hospital the next day. Santipong says he ordered the tracing of the retiree’s close contacts for health screenings and observations, but has not signaled a need to close the Secretariat’s office as it had already been disinfected.
Earlier today there were 294 new, locally transmitted infections of Covid-19 reported with 21 new imported cases, which brought the total to 7,694 cases since the pandemic began. But then Chon Buri added 62 more cases to that total, and now Samut Sakhon has added even more.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
541 additional Covid-19 infections announced for Samut Sakhon, mostly migrant workers
On top of the numbers of new infections announced earlier today – some 315 both local and imported cases – the province of Samut Sakhon has reported 541 additional Covid-19 infections this afternoon afternoon. Most of them are migrant workers from the local seafood industry. The Mahachai Shrimp Market on the coast of Samut Sakhon, just south west of Bangkok, is the hotzone for the current cluster.
The newly announced infections from the province bumps up Thailand’s total infections to 8,435 total infections since the start of the pandemic.
A curfew is in place in most of Samut Sakhon with restrictions on travel for provincial residents. Many of the migrant workforce from the local fishing industry has also been confined to their living quarters or transferred to field hospitals.
The additional 541 infections brings the total in the province to 2,400, including 448 migrant workers who were diagnosed through contact tracing, and another 7 at local hospitals. The remainder of the new cases were Thais.
The astonishing new number will be added to tomorrow’s total when the daily briefing for the media is made around 10am in Bangkok by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The previous highest daily report of new cases in Thailand was 576 cases on December 20. Tomorrow’s total will certainly be a new record high for the country based on the new infections announced over the past week.
The country confirmed 315 new cases earlier today, including 55 in Samut Sakhon.
Thailand
Chonburi adds 62 more local transmissions today of Covid-19
Chonburi province has added 62 more cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases to the total amount of cases reported todayin Thailand this afternoon. The accumulative confirmed cases in this new cluster of infections has now reached 305 patients with 1 death.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 50 were discovered in the Si Racha district, 7 in Banglamung, 2 in Mueang district, 2 in Ban Bueang district, and 1 in Rayong. About 5,922 people related to the confirmed patients are being quarantined under official supervision as 4,551 have tested negative for the virus with 1,371 waiting for the results.
38 more have been discharged from the hospital, with the overall death toll remaining at 64. Currently, there are 3,293 Covid active patients in the hospital or migrant workers accommodations.
Those imported infections, were those arriving from abroad from the countries of Bahrain (1 case), Pakistan (3 cases), Kuwait (1 case), USA (4 cases), Russia (2 cases), Italy (1 case), Indonesia (1 case), Egypt (3 cases), Qatar (2 cases), India (1 case), Ethiopia (1 case), United Kingdom (1 case).
Yesterday, the CCSA reported 216 locally transmitted cases, with 11 people in ICU.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi face full travel restrictions
Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri (that includes Pattaya), could be facing a full lockdown as soon as tomorrow if a recommendation from the Ministry of Public Health is approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The outbreak of new infections are almost entirely linked to illegal gambling dens, mostly in Rayong.
Thailand’s Deputy Health Minister says the measure “is necessary” because the people considered “at risk” are concealing their involvement in activities and others are refusing to report to health officials for screening. Although the government has said they won’t prosecute people over the illegal gambling, the promise hasn’t convinced the patrons of the gambling dens to come forward.
It’s proposed the more restrictive lockdown would run for 4 weeks in an effort to stop the flow of infected people in and out of the provinces.
The Minister claimed that 99% of the hundreds of Covid-19 cases emerging over the past week in the 3 provinces all are linked to illegal casinos in Rayong and Chanthaburi, saying that the gablers were lying to government contact tracers and failing to disclose their true movements out of fear of being prosecuted.
He said this had “crippled” the contact-tracing efforts and exacerbated the spread of Covid-19 across the provinces east of Bangkok, as well as other areas of Thailand.
“If the plan is approved, police or the army will block highways at the borders of each of the three provinces while local police would restrict access on surface streets.”
As part of the efforts, checkpoint police will block all travel, in and out of the 3 provinces, who didn’t have “urgent business” or their travel approved by the provincial government or CCSA. The checkpoints would be set up along roads linking the 3 affected provinces to Bangkok and other regions, including the Burapha Withi Expressway and a highway through Prachin Buri. Officials would also have checkpoints at all entry and exit points at the borders of the provinces.
Rayong and then Chonburi’s Banglamung District, including Pattaya, were the first to implement strict business shutdowns following the outbreak that kicked off in Rayong’s illegal gambling dens.
The Minister’s proposal, as go now, is just that, but is likely to spark panic and some exodus of people out of the Eastern provinces as they return to their homes, potentially spreading the virus further.
If approved, the measures will likely be introduced at the conclusion of the New Year long weekend. The announcement didn’t mention if the U-Tapao Airport would also be closed or not.
The proposed additional restrictions on travel in and out of the 3 provinces has NOT been enacted at this stage.
Pattaya, surviving on some weekend traffic and the extra long weekends the Thai government has added, will be challenged further by a 28 day lockdown. Restrictions are already place in Banglamung and Pattaya. There is currently no curfew in place.
- Service venues closed, including bars, nightclubs, karaokes, massage parlours, etc
- Restaurants take away only. No dine-in service
- Shopping centres, retail, etc closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hardware and construction stores, mobile phone shops and electronics. All non-essential sops closed, like clothes, etc
- Supermarkets may sell only essential items like food
- All educational places closed, nurseries, child care centres, schools, learning centres, vocational schools, private tutors, etc
- Leisure locations, like bowling, movie theatres, water parks, tourist attractions, etc. closed
- 24 hour convenience stores must be closed from 10pm to 5am
- Restaurants in hotels can stay open, however can only serve hotel guests
- Public swimming pools closed
- Amulet stores, religious artifact stores, temple stores closed
- Pool, snooker parlours closed
- Gyms, fitness closed and similar establishments
- Internet and game cafes closed
- Close massage shop, spas, beauty clinics
- Public parks, exercise areas, playgrounds and any place where people gather closed
- No parties or gatherings at all, even at private residences
- Beaches were not specifically covered in the order
- The proposal does not include an alcohol sales ban
gosport
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 6:17 pm
Hard to hold on now. Sad
Frank Leboeuf
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 6:33 pm
Might be time to put the domestic travel stimulus campaign on hold, maybe?
https://thethaiger.com/hot-news/tourism/thai-government-promises-more-long-weekends-in-2021-travel-bubbles-after-april
Jason
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 6:40 pm
So the second wave, that would surely come, has come. I only hope that all the scare mongering of the past hasn’t frightened the Thai people. This outbreak can be controlled through strategic lockdowns according to province. To lockdown the whole country, would not be a good decision.” Ring Fencing” the outbreaks seems to work best. It is not a time for panic. It is a time for rationally encircling the virus. Testing is the best defence. Learn from those countries that have successfully constrained the virus. A vaccine (in fact three vaccines) are ready for emergency approval. They have been approved in a number of countries already. The Thai Government will fast track their approval in an emergency…and this is an emergency. My greatest concerned is for the Thai people. I know you have as a country been through hardships and so has my country. But strategic lockdowns do work. I look forward to the day when i can come to reunite with my friends there.
gigi
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 7:07 pm
I like TAG #FRUTTI DI MARE 🙂
Rasputin
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 7:39 pm
This is the worst possible news IMO, if covid is not brought under control, while it’s still containable, Thailand need only look to the West to see the disaster that’s heading their way.