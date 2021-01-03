294 new, locally transmitted cases today, 21 imported-Covid update | The Thaiger

Thailand
294 new, locally transmitted cases today, 21 imported-Covid update
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
“Red zone” provinces may see tightened measures amid Covid outbreak
The 28 “red zone” provinces in Thailand, which are deemed high-risk for the spread of Covid-19, may see a potential tightening of measures after the country has experienced a spike in cases. The clamping down on these provinces also falls in line with the temporary closures of 25 types of businesses in Bangkok, in a further effort to curb the virus’ spread.
The measures are set to be proposed to PM Prayut tomorrow, and, if approved, will go into effect immediately with a proposed end date of February 1.
Bangkok is one of the 28 provinces declared as a “red zone” by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Other provinces include Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani.
Such business closures are centred around entertainment venues such as bars, pubs, water and amusement parks, playgrounds, floating markets and flea markets. Convenience stores, eateries, restaurants and food stalls also may not allow alcohol consumption under the new orders.
Barber shops, hairdressers or salons must also now limit their services to each customer at a maximum treatment time of up to 2 hours, while potential customers are not allowed to wait in their shops.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority has also closed schools under its oversight for 2 weeks and is implementing 14 checkpoints on inbound roads to screen people who are returning from holidays.
The roads are connected to other provinces, which see a lot of traffic coming from Chaeng Wattana, Bang Na-Trat, Suwinthawong, and Vibhavadi Rangsit.
According to Dr. Taweesilp, the spokesman for the CCSA… “if the tightening of measures is approved, it will be rolled out on a 2 tier system, whereas if the 1st tier fails, then the 2nd tier will come into effect”.
“The first tier limits the operating hours of businesses, closes at-risk ones, searches and arrests people who gather illegally, discourages inter-provincial travel, closes academic institutions, and encourages work from home across the red zones.”
The 1st tier also inclues travel restrictions for people coming from red zones, urgent active case finding and disease investigation. In the 2nd tier, restrictions on operating hours will be expanded to more types of businesses with some even being closed. Gatherings of people will be prohibited as well as a curfew being imposed.
The CCSA reported 216 new cases with 1 more death yesterday, bringing the total to 7,379 cases and 64 fatalities. 214 of those newly reported cases were local infections.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Restaurant Association asks PM not to restrict in-dining services
As the 4 day New Year long weekend comes to a close, there are a number of proposed restrictions looming as the CCSA battles to contain the latest outbreaks of cases, particularly in and around Bangkok and the nearby easter provinces.
There is currently a proposal to restrict Bangkok’s restaurants to take away services only, as well as full travel restrictions for the residents of Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri, including Pattaya.
Now the President of the Thai Restaurant Association has addressed the issue of banning in-dining at Bangkok restaurants with an open letter to the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, asking him to consider not restricting Bangkok’s restaurants to take away services only.
The letter is one of many protesting more strict restrictions and measures to control the current Covid-19 outbreak claiming that, without financial aid and support, the industry won’t be able to handle another shutdown. Today the CCSA will meet to discuss increasing measures and restrictions that have been proposed by the Public Health Ministry. But the country’s restaurant industry says they cannot cope with another set of lockdowns without significant financial help from the government.
Association President, Thaniwan Kulamongkol says the restaurant industry was already imposing strict Covid-19 preventative measures and were willing to implement even stricter health standards and compromises to stay open, even reintroducing table partitions, stricter controls on social distancing etc.
“A total take-out-only option would devastate many workers, especially those informal workers and without much money who would be facing for some a second layoff or furlough of the year.”
She also says that many restaurants were not setup for takeout and would have no choice but to close, further devastating the economy, especially if the order hit Bangkok.
She says that if restaurants close or move to take-away-only services this will put a significant strain on the Thai farming industry, due to restaurants and retailers not ordering as many food items.
Thaniwan said in the letter that there wasn’t sufficient proof that current clusters of infections were coming from restaurants and the CCSA had been unable to provide scientific proof of restaurants, especially outdoor dining and street food, being high risk for spreading the virus.
The PM has not yet responded to the letter. Last Friday the Bangkok Metropolitan Association proposed that they “may” have to restrict the city’s restaurants to take away services only of the number of local cases continued to rise.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3 eastern provinces being considered for full travel restrictions, including Pattaya
Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri (including Pattaya), are headed into a full lockdown scenario after the Ministry of Public Health formerly asked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to impose additional restrictions on travel in and out of the provinces. Most of the infections in the 3 provinces are linked to illegal gambling dens. A decision will likely be made today by the CCSA.
Thailand’s Deputy Health Minister says the measure “is necessary” because many people considered “at risk” have concealed their involvement in activities and others are refusing to report to health officials for screening.
It’s proposed the more restrictive lockdown would run for 4 weeks in an effort to stop the flow of infected people in and out of the provinces.
The proposed lockdown measures, additional to closures and restrictions already in place, would include preventing people in the 3 provinces from travelling across borders unless “absolutely necessary”.
If approved, the measures will take at the end of the New Year long weekend. The announcement didn’t mention if the U-Tapao Airport would also be closed or not.
The Deputy Health Minister also noted that the ministry plans to ask the CCSA to set up checkpoints along roads linking the 3 affected provinces to Bangkok and other regions, including the Burapha Withi Expressway and a highway through Prachin Buri. Officials would also have checkpoints at all entry and exit points at the borders of the provinces.
Because most of the people being traced were involved with illegal gambling the Deputy Minister noted that the situation was making it more unlikely for people to come forward for testing, despite authorities reassuring people involved that there would be no prosecution related to the illegal gambling dens.
The proposed additional restrictions on travel in and out of the 3 provinces has NOT been enacted at this stage.
Pattaya, surviving on some weekend traffic and the extra long weekends the Thai government has added, will be challenged further by a 28 day lockdown. Restrictions are already place in Banglamung and Pattaya. There is currently no curfew in place.
- Service venues closed, including bars, nightclubs, karaokes, massage parlours, etc
- Restaurants take away only. No dine-in service.
- Shopping centres, retail, etc closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hardware and construction stores, mobile phone shops and electronics. All non-essential sops closed, like clothes, etc. Supermarkets may sell only essential items like food.
- All educational places closed, nurseries, child care centres, schools, learning centres, vocational schools, private tutors, etc.
- Leisure locations, like bowling, movie theatres, water parks, tourist attractions, etc. closed
- 24 hour convenience stores must be closed from 10pm to 5am.
- Restaurants in hotels can stay open, however can only serve hotel guests.
- Public swimming pools closed
- Amulet stores, religious artifact stores, temple stores closed
- Pool, snooker parlours closed
- Gyms, fitness closed and similar establishments
- Internet and game cafes closed
- Close massage shop, spas, beauty clinics
- Public parks, exercise areas, playgrounds and any place where people gather closed
- No parties or gatherings at all, even at private residences.
- Beaches were not specifically covered in the order.
- There is not an alcohol sales ban.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
294 new, locally transmitted cases today, 21 imported-Covid update
Majority of Thais think economy will get worse – NIDA Poll
Deputy PM says relying on tourism is “unacceptable”
“Red zone” provinces may see tightened measures amid Covid outbreak
Thai Restaurant Association asks PM not to restrict in-dining services
3 eastern provinces being considered for full travel restrictions, including Pattaya
216 new Covid cases in Thailand, 11 people in ICU
The ‘office’ is SO last year. Say hello to more remote working.
New Year holiday draws homegrown tourists to Phuket, Koh Samui
Lucky escape for mother and baby after stray bullet enters house
What’s closed in Bangkok? Decision on restaurants today.
Government confirms social security net for workers laid off due to virus restrictions
Chon Buri bar raided for violating Covid-19 restrictions
Thailand looking to speed up Covid-19 vaccination timeline
More closures in Bangkok as BMA mulls further restrictions
2021’s new normal – the digital Covid passport
Thai returnee commits suicide from quarantine facility balcony
Pattaya and Banglamung “highly controlled,” non-essential businesses shutdown
UPDATE: More cases in Thailand, the Rayong cluster and 3 new field hospitals
Can I avoid the 14 day quarantine in Thailand if I’ve been vaccinated?
Rayong identifies 49 new local Covid cases today
No nationwide lockdown, Covid-19 outbreak is not severe – Deputy PM
CCSA: New Covid-19 wave “more serious” than the first
Bangkok entertainment venues hit with temporary closure order amid rise in cases
Red Bull heir ‘Boss’ has 6 more years until legally free of charges
Private hospital in Bangkok told to take down vaccine pre-order ads
COVID UPDATE: Bangkok bans, Anutin quarantined, another patient dies | VIDEO
Welcome to 2021 – Digital Covid Passports | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Rayong cluster, Samut Sakhon Gov Covid+, flights ‘quiet’ | Dec 28
Police called after Bangkok bus passenger removes his mask to blow his nose
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA Update: 250 new Covid-19 cases, spike in Chon Buri
- Business3 days ago
The case for temporarily closing hotel and restaurant operations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: 279 new Covid infections, 2 new deaths
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Government bans gatherings that “risk” Covid-19 transmission
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand looking to speed up Covid-19 vaccination timeline
- Crime4 days ago
500 kilograms of methamphetamine found hidden in phone booth call boxes
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand’s top virologist self-quarantines after coming in contact with infected governor
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM says there will be no national lockdown, provincial measures up to local governors