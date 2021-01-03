294 new, locally transmitted cases today, 21 imported-Covid update | The Thaiger

image
Thailand

294 new, locally transmitted cases today, 21 imported-Covid update

Published 

52 mins ago

 on 

294 new, locally transmitted cases today, 21 imported-Covid update
Today, authorities at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, are reporting 294 new, locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 with 21 new imported cases, bringing the total to 7,694 cases since the pandemic began.
38 more have been discharged from the hospital, with the overall death toll remaining at 64. Currently, there are 3,293 Covid patients in the hospital or migrant workers accommodations.
Those imported cases, were those arriving from abroad from the countries of Bahrain (1 case), Pakistan (3 cases), Kuwait (1 case), USA (4 cases), Russia (2 cases), Italy (1 case), Indonesia (1 case), Egypt (3 cases), Qatar (2 cases), India (1 case), Ethiopia (1 case), United Kingdom (1 case).
Yesterday, the CCSA reported 216 locally transmitted cases, with 11 people in ICU.
Thailand

“Red zone” provinces may see tightened measures amid Covid outbreak

Published

4 hours ago

on

Sunday, January 3, 2021

By

"Red zone" provinces may see tightened measures amid Covid outbreak

The 28 “red zone” provinces in Thailand, which are deemed high-risk for the spread of Covid-19, may see a potential tightening of measures after the country has experienced a spike in cases. The clamping down on these provinces also falls in line with the temporary closures of 25 types of businesses in Bangkok, in a further effort to curb the virus’ spread.

The measures are set to be proposed to PM Prayut tomorrow, and, if approved, will go into effect immediately with a proposed end date of February 1.

Bangkok is one of the 28 provinces declared as a “red zone” by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Other provinces include Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani.

Such business closures are centred around entertainment venues such as bars, pubs, water and amusement parks, playgrounds, floating markets and flea markets. Convenience stores, eateries, restaurants and food stalls also may not allow alcohol consumption under the new orders.

Barber shops, hairdressers or salons must also now limit their services to each customer at a maximum treatment time of up to 2 hours, while potential customers are not allowed to wait in their shops.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority has also closed schools under its oversight for 2 weeks and is implementing 14 checkpoints on inbound roads to screen people who are returning from holidays.

The roads are connected to other provinces, which see a lot of traffic coming from Chaeng Wattana, Bang Na-Trat, Suwinthawong, and Vibhavadi Rangsit.

According to Dr. Taweesilp, the spokesman for the CCSA… “if the tightening of measures is approved, it will be rolled out on a 2 tier system, whereas if the 1st tier fails, then the 2nd tier will come into effect”.

“The first tier limits the operating hours of businesses, closes at-risk ones, searches and arrests people who gather illegally, discourages inter-provincial travel, closes academic institutions, and encourages work from home across the red zones.”

The 1st tier also inclues travel restrictions for people coming from red zones, urgent active case finding and disease investigation. In the 2nd tier, restrictions on operating hours will be expanded to more types of businesses with some even being closed. Gatherings of people will be prohibited as well as a curfew being imposed.

The CCSA reported 216 new cases with 1 more death yesterday, bringing the total to 7,379 cases and 64 fatalities. 214 of those newly reported cases were local infections.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai Restaurant Association asks PM not to restrict in-dining services

Published

6 hours ago

on

Sunday, January 3, 2021

By

Thai Restaurant Association asks PM not to restrict in-dining services

As the 4 day New Year long weekend comes to a close, there are a number of proposed restrictions looming as the CCSA battles to contain the latest outbreaks of cases, particularly in and around Bangkok and the nearby easter provinces.

There is currently a proposal to restrict Bangkok’s restaurants to take away services only, as well as full travel restrictions for the residents of Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri, including Pattaya.

Now the President of the Thai Restaurant Association has addressed the issue of banning in-dining at Bangkok restaurants with an open letter to the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, asking him to consider not restricting Bangkok’s restaurants to take away services only.

The letter is one of many protesting more strict restrictions and measures to control the current Covid-19 outbreak claiming that, without financial aid and support, the industry won’t be able to handle another shutdown. Today the CCSA will meet to discuss increasing measures and restrictions that have been proposed by the Public Health Ministry. But the country’s restaurant industry says they cannot cope with another set of lockdowns without significant financial help from the government.

Association President, Thaniwan Kulamongkol says the restaurant industry was already imposing strict Covid-19 preventative measures and were willing to implement even stricter health standards and compromises to stay open, even reintroducing table partitions, stricter controls on social distancing etc.

“A total take-out-only option would devastate many workers, especially those informal workers and without much money who would be facing for some a second layoff or furlough of the year.”

She also says that many restaurants were not setup for takeout and would have no choice but to close, further devastating the economy, especially if the order hit Bangkok.

She says that if restaurants close or move to take-away-only services this will put a significant strain on the Thai farming industry, due to restaurants and retailers not ordering as many food items.

Thaniwan said in the letter that there wasn’t sufficient proof that current clusters of infections were coming from restaurants and the CCSA had been unable to provide scientific proof of restaurants, especially outdoor dining and street food, being high risk for spreading the virus.

The PM has not yet responded to the letter. Last Friday the Bangkok Metropolitan Association proposed that they “may” have to restrict the city’s restaurants to take away services only of the number of local cases continued to rise.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

3 eastern provinces being considered for full travel restrictions, including Pattaya

Published

6 hours ago

on

Sunday, January 3, 2021

By

3 eastern provinces being considered for full travel restrictions, including Pattaya
PHOTO: A return to April's checkpoints is on the cards - The Pattaya News

Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri (including Pattaya), are headed into a full lockdown scenario after the Ministry of Public Health formerly asked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to impose additional restrictions on travel in and out of the provinces. Most of the infections in the 3 provinces are linked to illegal gambling dens. A decision will likely be made today by the CCSA.

Thailand’s Deputy Health Minister says the measure “is necessary” because many people considered “at risk” have concealed their involvement in activities and others are refusing to report to health officials for screening.

It’s proposed the more restrictive lockdown would run for 4 weeks in an effort to stop the flow of infected people in and out of the provinces.

The proposed lockdown measures, additional to closures and restrictions already in place, would include preventing people in the 3 provinces from travelling across borders unless “absolutely necessary”.

If approved, the measures will take at the end of the New Year long weekend. The announcement didn’t mention if the U-Tapao Airport would also be closed or not.

The Deputy Health Minister also noted that the ministry plans to ask the CCSA to set up checkpoints along roads linking the 3 affected provinces to Bangkok and other regions, including the Burapha Withi Expressway and a highway through Prachin Buri. Officials would also have checkpoints at all entry and exit points at the borders of the provinces.

Because most of the people being traced were involved with illegal gambling the Deputy Minister noted that the situation was making it more unlikely for people to come forward for testing, despite authorities reassuring people involved that there would be no prosecution related to the illegal gambling dens.

The proposed additional restrictions on travel in and out of the 3 provinces has NOT been enacted at this stage.

Pattaya, surviving on some weekend traffic and the extra long weekends the Thai government has added, will be challenged further by a 28 day lockdown. Restrictions are already place in Banglamung and Pattaya. There is currently no curfew in place.

  • Service venues closed, including bars, nightclubs, karaokes, massage parlours, etc
  • Restaurants take away only. No dine-in service.
  • Shopping centres, retail, etc closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hardware and construction stores, mobile phone shops and electronics. All non-essential sops closed, like clothes, etc. Supermarkets may sell only essential items like food.
  • All educational places closed, nurseries, child care centres, schools, learning centres, vocational schools, private tutors, etc.
  • Leisure locations, like bowling, movie theatres, water parks, tourist attractions, etc. closed
  • 24 hour convenience stores must be closed from 10pm to 5am.
  • Restaurants in hotels can stay open, however can only serve hotel guests.
  • Public swimming pools closed
  • Amulet stores, religious artifact stores, temple stores closed
  • Pool, snooker parlours closed
  • Gyms, fitness closed and similar establishments
  • Internet and game cafes closed
  • Close massage shop, spas, beauty clinics
  • Public parks, exercise areas, playgrounds and any place where people gather closed
  • No parties or gatherings at all, even at private residences.
  • Beaches were not specifically covered in the order.
  • There is not an alcohol sales ban.
