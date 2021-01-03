image
Thailand

Chonburi adds 62 more local transmissions today of Covid-19

The Thaiger

Published 

12 seconds ago

 on 

Chonburi adds 62 more local transmissions today of Covid-19 | The Thaiger
Chonburi province has added 62 more cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases to the total amount of cases reported todayin Thailand this afternoon. The accumulative confirmed cases in this new cluster of infections has now reached 305 patients with 1 death.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 50 were discovered in the Si Racha district, 7 in Banglamung, 2 in Mueang district, 2 in Ban Bueang district, and 1 in Rayong. About 5,922 people related to the confirmed patients are being quarantined under official supervision as 4,551 have tested negative for the virus with 1,371 waiting for the results.

Earlier today there were 294 new, locally transmitted infections of Covid-19 reported with 21 new imported cases, which brought the total to 7,694 cases since the pandemic began.

38 more have been discharged from the hospital, with the overall death toll remaining at 64. Currently, there are 3,293 Covid active patients in the hospital or migrant workers accommodations.

Those imported infections, were those arriving from abroad from the countries of Bahrain (1 case), Pakistan (3 cases), Kuwait (1 case), USA (4 cases), Russia (2 cases), Italy (1 case), Indonesia (1 case), Egypt (3 cases), Qatar (2 cases), India (1 case), Ethiopia (1 case), United Kingdom (1 case).

Yesterday, the CCSA reported 216 locally transmitted cases, with 11 people in ICU.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi face full travel restrictions

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunday, January 3, 2021

By

Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi face full travel restrictions | The Thaiger
PHOTO: A return to April's checkpoints is on the cards - The Pattaya News

Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri (that includes Pattaya), could be facing a full lockdown as soon as tomorrow if a recommendation from the Ministry of Public Health is approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The outbreak of new infections are almost entirely linked to illegal gambling dens, mostly in Rayong.

Thailand’s Deputy Health Minister says the measure “is necessary” because the people considered “at risk” are concealing their involvement in activities and others are refusing to report to health officials for screening. Although the government has said they won’t prosecute people over the illegal gambling, the promise hasn’t convinced the patrons of the gambling dens to come forward.

It’s proposed the more restrictive lockdown would run for 4 weeks in an effort to stop the flow of infected people in and out of the provinces.

The Minister claimed that 99% of the hundreds of Covid-19 cases emerging over the past week in the 3 provinces all are linked to illegal casinos in Rayong and Chanthaburi, saying that the gablers were lying to government contact tracers and failing to disclose their true movements out of fear of being prosecuted.

He said this had “crippled” the contact-tracing efforts and exacerbated the spread of Covid-19 across the provinces east of Bangkok, as well as other areas of Thailand.

“If the plan is approved, police or the army will block highways at the borders of each of the three provinces while local police would restrict access on surface streets.”

As part of the efforts, checkpoint police will block all travel, in and out of the 3 provinces, who didn’t have “urgent business” or their travel approved by the provincial government or CCSA. The checkpoints would be set up along roads linking the 3 affected provinces to Bangkok and other regions, including the Burapha Withi Expressway and a highway through Prachin Buri. Officials would also have checkpoints at all entry and exit points at the borders of the provinces.

Rayong and then Chonburi’s Banglamung District, including Pattaya, were the first to implement strict business shutdowns following the outbreak that kicked off in Rayong’s illegal gambling dens.

The Minister’s proposal, as go now, is just that, but is likely to spark panic and some exodus of people out of the Eastern provinces as they return to their homes, potentially spreading the virus further.

If approved, the measures will likely be introduced at the conclusion of the New Year long weekend. The announcement didn’t mention if the U-Tapao Airport would also be closed or not.

The proposed additional restrictions on travel in and out of the 3 provinces has NOT been enacted at this stage.

Pattaya, surviving on some weekend traffic and the extra long weekends the Thai government has added, will be challenged further by a 28 day lockdown. Restrictions are already place in Banglamung and Pattaya. There is currently no curfew in place.

  • Service venues closed, including bars, nightclubs, karaokes, massage parlours, etc
  • Restaurants take away only. No dine-in service
  • Shopping centres, retail, etc closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hardware and construction stores, mobile phone shops and electronics. All non-essential sops closed, like clothes, etc
  • Supermarkets may sell only essential items like food
  • All educational places closed, nurseries, child care centres, schools, learning centres, vocational schools, private tutors, etc
  • Leisure locations, like bowling, movie theatres, water parks, tourist attractions, etc. closed
  • 24 hour convenience stores must be closed from 10pm to 5am
  • Restaurants in hotels can stay open, however can only serve hotel guests
  • Public swimming pools closed
  • Amulet stores, religious artifact stores, temple stores closed
  • Pool, snooker parlours closed
  • Gyms, fitness closed and similar establishments
  • Internet and game cafes closed
  • Close massage shop, spas, beauty clinics
  • Public parks, exercise areas, playgrounds and any place where people gather closed
  • No parties or gatherings at all, even at private residences
  • Beaches were not specifically covered in the order
  • The proposal does not include an alcohol sales ban
Thailand

Britons arriving in Thailand test positive for Covid UK variant

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sunday, January 3, 2021

By

Britons arriving in Thailand test positive for Covid UK variant | The Thaiger

Britons arriving in Thailand from England, have reportedly tested positive for the Covid-19 variant that was first identified in the UK. The family of 4 arrived from Kent, in southeast England, and are currently under quarantine at a private hospital after receiving the positive test results.

Dr. Yong Pooworavan, chief of the Virology Centre of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University said today in a Facebook post that the UK strain, called B.1.1.7., is 70% more transmissible than the other virus variants, which has seen several countries suspending flights from the UK over fears of fast transmissions.

Yong, however, says there is no need to panic as the particular strain does not cause severe symptoms and does not reduce the efficacy of the current vaccines for Covid-19. He further stated that the hospital in which the family is quarantined, is under special precautions to make sure the virus does not “leak out” of the facilities.

According to the World Health Organisation, the virus was first detected in the UK on September 21, and then spread across the nation by November, making it one of the most common virus variants in England. Now, more than 50% of positive virus results that were documented from October to December, are that of the new variant.

According to some scientists, the new variant may have been born out of an immunocompromised person after mutating.

Meanwhile, the Thai Retailers and Thai Shopping Centre Association has issued a statement that says they will cooperate fully with government orders for shopping malls to close at 9pm in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. They also have agreed to step up their safety and preventative measures for the public.

So far, the 3 provinces of Rayong, Chon Buri and Chanthaburi have been forced to lockdown for 28 days after the 2nd wave of Covid hit those areas hard.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Thailand

294 new, locally transmitted cases today, 21 imported-Covid update

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Sunday, January 3, 2021

By

294 new, locally transmitted cases today, 21 imported-Covid update | The Thaiger

Today, authorities at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, are reporting 294 new, locally transmitted infections of Covid-19 with 21 new imported cases, bringing the total to 7,694 cases since the pandemic began.

38 more have been discharged from the hospital, with the overall death toll remaining at 64. Currently, there are 3,293 Covid active patients in the hospital or migrant workers accommodations.

Those imported infections, were those arriving from abroad from the countries of Bahrain (1 case), Pakistan (3 cases), Kuwait (1 case), USA (4 cases), Russia (2 cases), Italy (1 case), Indonesia (1 case), Egypt (3 cases), Qatar (2 cases), India (1 case), Ethiopia (1 case), United Kingdom (1 case).

Yesterday, the CCSA reported 216 locally transmitted cases, with 11 people in ICU.

SOURCE: PR Thai Government

