Chonburi adds 62 more local transmissions today of Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Chonburi adds 62 more local transmissions today of Covid-19
Chonburi province has added 62 more cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases to the total amount of cases reported todayin Thailand this afternoon. The accumulative confirmed cases in this new cluster of infections has now reached 305 patients with 1 death.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 50 were discovered in the Si Racha district, 7 in Banglamung, 2 in Mueang district, 2 in Ban Bueang district, and 1 in Rayong. About 5,922 people related to the confirmed patients are being quarantined under official supervision as 4,551 have tested negative for the virus with 1,371 waiting for the results.
38 more have been discharged from the hospital, with the overall death toll remaining at 64. Currently, there are 3,293 Covid active patients in the hospital or migrant workers accommodations.
Those imported infections, were those arriving from abroad from the countries of Bahrain (1 case), Pakistan (3 cases), Kuwait (1 case), USA (4 cases), Russia (2 cases), Italy (1 case), Indonesia (1 case), Egypt (3 cases), Qatar (2 cases), India (1 case), Ethiopia (1 case), United Kingdom (1 case).
Yesterday, the CCSA reported 216 locally transmitted cases, with 11 people in ICU.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi face full travel restrictions
Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri (that includes Pattaya), could be facing a full lockdown as soon as tomorrow if a recommendation from the Ministry of Public Health is approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The outbreak of new infections are almost entirely linked to illegal gambling dens, mostly in Rayong.
Thailand’s Deputy Health Minister says the measure “is necessary” because the people considered “at risk” are concealing their involvement in activities and others are refusing to report to health officials for screening. Although the government has said they won’t prosecute people over the illegal gambling, the promise hasn’t convinced the patrons of the gambling dens to come forward.
It’s proposed the more restrictive lockdown would run for 4 weeks in an effort to stop the flow of infected people in and out of the provinces.
The Minister claimed that 99% of the hundreds of Covid-19 cases emerging over the past week in the 3 provinces all are linked to illegal casinos in Rayong and Chanthaburi, saying that the gablers were lying to government contact tracers and failing to disclose their true movements out of fear of being prosecuted.
He said this had “crippled” the contact-tracing efforts and exacerbated the spread of Covid-19 across the provinces east of Bangkok, as well as other areas of Thailand.
“If the plan is approved, police or the army will block highways at the borders of each of the three provinces while local police would restrict access on surface streets.”
As part of the efforts, checkpoint police will block all travel, in and out of the 3 provinces, who didn’t have “urgent business” or their travel approved by the provincial government or CCSA. The checkpoints would be set up along roads linking the 3 affected provinces to Bangkok and other regions, including the Burapha Withi Expressway and a highway through Prachin Buri. Officials would also have checkpoints at all entry and exit points at the borders of the provinces.
Rayong and then Chonburi’s Banglamung District, including Pattaya, were the first to implement strict business shutdowns following the outbreak that kicked off in Rayong’s illegal gambling dens.
The Minister’s proposal, as go now, is just that, but is likely to spark panic and some exodus of people out of the Eastern provinces as they return to their homes, potentially spreading the virus further.
If approved, the measures will likely be introduced at the conclusion of the New Year long weekend. The announcement didn’t mention if the U-Tapao Airport would also be closed or not.
The proposed additional restrictions on travel in and out of the 3 provinces has NOT been enacted at this stage.
Pattaya, surviving on some weekend traffic and the extra long weekends the Thai government has added, will be challenged further by a 28 day lockdown. Restrictions are already place in Banglamung and Pattaya. There is currently no curfew in place.
- Service venues closed, including bars, nightclubs, karaokes, massage parlours, etc
- Restaurants take away only. No dine-in service
- Shopping centres, retail, etc closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hardware and construction stores, mobile phone shops and electronics. All non-essential sops closed, like clothes, etc
- Supermarkets may sell only essential items like food
- All educational places closed, nurseries, child care centres, schools, learning centres, vocational schools, private tutors, etc
- Leisure locations, like bowling, movie theatres, water parks, tourist attractions, etc. closed
- 24 hour convenience stores must be closed from 10pm to 5am
- Restaurants in hotels can stay open, however can only serve hotel guests
- Public swimming pools closed
- Amulet stores, religious artifact stores, temple stores closed
- Pool, snooker parlours closed
- Gyms, fitness closed and similar establishments
- Internet and game cafes closed
- Close massage shop, spas, beauty clinics
- Public parks, exercise areas, playgrounds and any place where people gather closed
- No parties or gatherings at all, even at private residences
- Beaches were not specifically covered in the order
- The proposal does not include an alcohol sales ban
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Britons arriving in Thailand test positive for Covid UK variant
Britons arriving in Thailand from England, have reportedly tested positive for the Covid-19 variant that was first identified in the UK. The family of 4 arrived from Kent, in southeast England, and are currently under quarantine at a private hospital after receiving the positive test results.
Dr. Yong Pooworavan, chief of the Virology Centre of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University said today in a Facebook post that the UK strain, called B.1.1.7., is 70% more transmissible than the other virus variants, which has seen several countries suspending flights from the UK over fears of fast transmissions.
Yong, however, says there is no need to panic as the particular strain does not cause severe symptoms and does not reduce the efficacy of the current vaccines for Covid-19. He further stated that the hospital in which the family is quarantined, is under special precautions to make sure the virus does not “leak out” of the facilities.
According to the World Health Organisation, the virus was first detected in the UK on September 21, and then spread across the nation by November, making it one of the most common virus variants in England. Now, more than 50% of positive virus results that were documented from October to December, are that of the new variant.
According to some scientists, the new variant may have been born out of an immunocompromised person after mutating.
Meanwhile, the Thai Retailers and Thai Shopping Centre Association has issued a statement that says they will cooperate fully with government orders for shopping malls to close at 9pm in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. They also have agreed to step up their safety and preventative measures for the public.
So far, the 3 provinces of Rayong, Chon Buri and Chanthaburi have been forced to lockdown for 28 days after the 2nd wave of Covid hit those areas hard.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
294 new, locally transmitted cases today, 21 imported-Covid update
Today, authorities at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, are reporting 294 new, locally transmitted infections of Covid-19 with 21 new imported cases, bringing the total to 7,694 cases since the pandemic began.
38 more have been discharged from the hospital, with the overall death toll remaining at 64. Currently, there are 3,293 Covid active patients in the hospital or migrant workers accommodations.
Those imported infections, were those arriving from abroad from the countries of Bahrain (1 case), Pakistan (3 cases), Kuwait (1 case), USA (4 cases), Russia (2 cases), Italy (1 case), Indonesia (1 case), Egypt (3 cases), Qatar (2 cases), India (1 case), Ethiopia (1 case), United Kingdom (1 case).
Yesterday, the CCSA reported 216 locally transmitted cases, with 11 people in ICU.
SOURCE: PR Thai Government
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Chonburi adds 62 more local transmissions today of Covid-19
Drunk driving claims most traffic accidents over holiday season
Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi face full travel restrictions
Britons arriving in Thailand test positive for Covid UK variant
Unidentified man’s body found hanging from tree in Koh Larn
294 new, locally transmitted cases today, 21 imported-Covid update
Majority of Thais think economy will get worse – NIDA Poll
Deputy PM says relying on tourism is “unacceptable”
“Red zone” provinces may see tightened measures amid Covid outbreak
Thai Restaurant Association asks PM not to restrict in-dining services
3 eastern provinces being considered for full travel restrictions, including Pattaya
216 new Covid cases in Thailand, 11 people in ICU
The ‘office’ is SO last year. Say hello to more remote working.
New Year holiday draws homegrown tourists to Phuket, Koh Samui
Lucky escape for mother and baby after stray bullet enters house
2021’s new normal – the digital Covid passport
Pattaya and Banglamung “highly controlled,” non-essential businesses shutdown
Thai returnee commits suicide from quarantine facility balcony
UPDATE: More cases in Thailand, the Rayong cluster and 3 new field hospitals
Can I avoid the 14 day quarantine in Thailand if I’ve been vaccinated?
No nationwide lockdown, Covid-19 outbreak is not severe – Deputy PM
CCSA: New Covid-19 wave “more serious” than the first
Bangkok entertainment venues hit with temporary closure order amid rise in cases
Private hospital in Bangkok told to take down vaccine pre-order ads
COVID UPDATE: Bangkok bans, Anutin quarantined, another patient dies | VIDEO
Welcome to 2021 – Digital Covid Passports | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Rayong cluster, Samut Sakhon Gov Covid+, flights ‘quiet’ | Dec 28
Police called after Bangkok bus passenger removes his mask to blow his nose
CCSA Update: 250 new Covid-19 cases, spike in Chon Buri
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Trending
- Business3 days ago
The case for temporarily closing hotel and restaurant operations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: 279 new Covid infections, 2 new deaths
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand looking to speed up Covid-19 vaccination timeline
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM says there will be no national lockdown, provincial measures up to local governors
- Road deaths2 days ago
Day 2 of the New Year road safety campaign – 74 people dead
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand’s top virologist self-quarantines after coming in contact with infected governor
- Thailand2 days ago
His Majesty presents televised end of year message
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
216 new Covid cases in Thailand, 11 people in ICU