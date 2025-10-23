Cocaine shipment from Portugal leads to arrests of 2 Brazilian men in Bangkok

Police arrested two Brazilian men in the Bang Na area of Bangkok yesterday, October 22, after they collected a parcel containing cocaine worth over 3 million baht. The package was delivered from Portugal.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) reported the arrests to the public today, October 23. Officials said the operation was part of an ongoing and intensive investigation targeting transnational drug networks.

According to ONCB Secretary Suriya Singhakamol, officers had been closely monitoring the suspicious parcel since October 20. The package contained one kilogramme of cocaine valued between 3 and 3.5 million baht.

Authorities waited for the recipients to collect the parcel. When the two Brazilian suspects picked it up yesterday, they were immediately arrested.

A search of the suspects’ residence uncovered equipment and packaging materials prepared for drug distribution. No further drugs were found.

Suriya said investigations into international drug networks require patience, accuracy, and close cooperation between multiple agencies. He added that the operation demonstrated Thailand would not be used as a transit point or storage hub for illegal drugs.

He also stated that the ONCB and partner agencies would continue efforts to protect Thai society from all forms of drugs that threaten the nation.

In a related operation, police raided a nightclub in the Ratchaprarop area of Bangkok on Saturday, October 18, arresting a Nigerian national accused of supplying drugs to partygoers.

His Thai wife, who was also involved in the operation, remains at large. Police also found 22 people, 11 Thai and 11 foreign nationals, at the venue testing positive for drugs.

Earlier this month, a British man was arrested at a hotel in Bangkok with one kilogramme of crystal meth in his pink suitcase. The suspect confessed he had been hired for 20,000 baht by a fellow countryman to traffic the drugs and distribute them to customers in Bangkok.