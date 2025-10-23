Cocaine shipment from Portugal leads to arrests of 2 Brazilian men in Bangkok

Police track parcel for days before swooping on foreign suspects

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
50 1 minute read
Cocaine shipment from Portugal leads to arrests of 2 Brazilian men in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

Police arrested two Brazilian men in the Bang Na area of Bangkok yesterday, October 22, after they collected a parcel containing cocaine worth over 3 million baht. The package was delivered from Portugal.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) reported the arrests to the public today, October 23. Officials said the operation was part of an ongoing and intensive investigation targeting transnational drug networks.

According to ONCB Secretary Suriya Singhakamol, officers had been closely monitoring the suspicious parcel since October 20. The package contained one kilogramme of cocaine valued between 3 and 3.5 million baht.

Authorities waited for the recipients to collect the parcel. When the two Brazilian suspects picked it up yesterday, they were immediately arrested.

A search of the suspects’ residence uncovered equipment and packaging materials prepared for drug distribution. No further drugs were found.

Foreign men arrested in Bangkok for collecting cocaine from Portugal
Photo via Matichon

Suriya said investigations into international drug networks require patience, accuracy, and close cooperation between multiple agencies. He added that the operation demonstrated Thailand would not be used as a transit point or storage hub for illegal drugs.

He also stated that the ONCB and partner agencies would continue efforts to protect Thai society from all forms of drugs that threaten the nation.

Related Articles
Brazillian arrested in Bangkok
Photo via Matichon

In a related operation, police raided a nightclub in the Ratchaprarop area of Bangkok on Saturday, October 18, arresting a Nigerian national accused of supplying drugs to partygoers.

His Thai wife, who was also involved in the operation, remains at large. Police also found 22 people, 11 Thai and 11 foreign nationals, at the venue testing positive for drugs.

Earlier this month, a British man was arrested at a hotel in Bangkok with one kilogramme of crystal meth in his pink suitcase. The suspect confessed he had been hired for 20,000 baht by a fellow countryman to traffic the drugs and distribute them to customers in Bangkok.

Latest Thailand News
Cocaine shipment from Portugal leads to arrests of 2 Brazilian men in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Cocaine shipment from Portugal leads to arrests of 2 Brazilian men in Bangkok

4 seconds ago
Pattaya tots locked in BMV saved after 30-minute ordeal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tots locked in BMV saved after 30-minute ordeal

4 minutes ago
Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot | Thaiger Phuket News

Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot

33 minutes ago
3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok

36 minutes ago
Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

1 hour ago
Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

1 hour ago
Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

2 hours ago
Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm | Thaiger Crime News

Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys

3 hours ago
2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles | Thaiger Thailand News

2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles

3 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up

4 hours ago
Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock

4 hours ago
Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend

4 hours ago
PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp

5 hours ago
Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager

6 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit

7 hours ago
Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1

7 hours ago
Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods

8 hours ago
Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations

8 hours ago
PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit

8 hours ago
Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods

9 hours ago
Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment

9 hours ago
Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.