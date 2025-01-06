Thai woman warns of credit card fraud after Bangkok onsen visit

Photo by Wren Chai via Unsplash

A Thai woman issued a warning after nearly losing 85,900 baht in credit card fraud following a visit to an onsen in Bangkok. The incident has since gone viral on social media, prompting more victims to come forward.

The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, yesterday, January 5, shared her story with the Facebook page Drama-addict. She revealed that both her credit card and debit card were stolen during her visit to the onsen in Bangkok, though only her credit card was used fraudulently.

According to the victim, she arrived at the onsen at 3pm and stayed until 5.15pm, storing her belongings in a locker. Among the items placed inside were her iPhone 15, a designer handbag, and her wallet. The locker, secured with a wristband, appeared tightly locked when she checked it before using the facilities.

The woman stated that no other items were taken apart from her Kasikorn Bank credit and debit cards. She discovered the fraud later that evening, at around 9pm, after having dinner with friends.

Upon checking her phone, she saw notifications indicating her credit card was used at a location named Mee Ter Nonthaburi TH, which she did not recognise.

The card was charged three times: 49,000 baht, 29,000 baht, and 7,900 baht, totalling 85,900 baht – the full credit limit of the card.

When the woman checked her belongings, she found that the stolen cards were missing, while two other credit cards in a separate pocket of her bag were untouched. Fortunately, the bank froze the transactions, preventing her from losing the money.

The victim urged others, particularly foreigners who frequently use the onsen, to be cautious. However, it remains unclear whether the onsen was directly involved in the fraud.

The Drama-addict page later reported that more victims came forward, claiming to have experienced similar incidents. One victim reportedly lost over 200,000 baht.

Many commenters on the post shared that their friends encountered similar cases. One noted that his friend’s credit card was used at a location named Plearn Plearn shortly after visiting the same onsen.

Netizens have called on Thai banks to implement stricter security measures to protect customers, while others urged authorities to take the matter seriously to prevent further incidents.

The onsen has yet to make a statement on the incident.