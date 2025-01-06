Thai woman warns of credit card fraud after Bangkok onsen visit

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:59, 06 January 2025| Updated: 17:59, 06 January 2025
476 2 minutes read
Thai woman warns of credit card fraud after Bangkok onsen visit
Photo by Wren Chai via Unsplash

A Thai woman issued a warning after nearly losing 85,900 baht in credit card fraud following a visit to an onsen in Bangkok. The incident has since gone viral on social media, prompting more victims to come forward.

The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, yesterday, January 5, shared her story with the Facebook page Drama-addict. She revealed that both her credit card and debit card were stolen during her visit to the onsen in Bangkok, though only her credit card was used fraudulently.

Advertisements

According to the victim, she arrived at the onsen at 3pm and stayed until 5.15pm, storing her belongings in a locker. Among the items placed inside were her iPhone 15, a designer handbag, and her wallet. The locker, secured with a wristband, appeared tightly locked when she checked it before using the facilities.

The woman stated that no other items were taken apart from her Kasikorn Bank credit and debit cards. She discovered the fraud later that evening, at around 9pm, after having dinner with friends.

Related news

Upon checking her phone, she saw notifications indicating her credit card was used at a location named Mee Ter Nonthaburi TH, which she did not recognise.

The card was charged three times: 49,000 baht, 29,000 baht, and 7,900 baht, totalling 85,900 baht – the full credit limit of the card.

Thai woman lost balance in credit card after onsen in Bangkok
Photo by Helcim Payments via Unsplash

When the woman checked her belongings, she found that the stolen cards were missing, while two other credit cards in a separate pocket of her bag were untouched. Fortunately, the bank froze the transactions, preventing her from losing the money.

Advertisements

The victim urged others, particularly foreigners who frequently use the onsen, to be cautious. However, it remains unclear whether the onsen was directly involved in the fraud.

The Drama-addict page later reported that more victims came forward, claiming to have experienced similar incidents. One victim reportedly lost over 200,000 baht.

onsen visit led to credit card stolen in Bangkok
Photo by JERO SenneGs via Unsplash

Many commenters on the post shared that their friends encountered similar cases. One noted that his friend’s credit card was used at a location named Plearn Plearn shortly after visiting the same onsen.

Netizens have called on Thai banks to implement stricter security measures to protect customers, while others urged authorities to take the matter seriously to prevent further incidents.

The onsen has yet to make a statement on the incident.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman warns of credit card fraud after Bangkok onsen visit Bangkok News

Thai woman warns of credit card fraud after Bangkok onsen visit

5 hours ago
Mama mia! Noodle giant stirs up billion-baht expansion plan Business News

Mama mia! Noodle giant stirs up billion-baht expansion plan

6 hours ago
Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope Thailand News

Croc and awe: Rare Siamese crocodiles spark conservation hope

6 hours ago
Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand Business News

Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand

6 hours ago
Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket Crime News

Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket

6 hours ago
Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks Thailand News

Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost Thailand News

Thailand’s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost

7 hours ago
Most Thais expect Paetongtarn to remain PM all year, poll shows Politics News

Most Thais expect Paetongtarn to remain PM all year, poll shows

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s household debt set to decline faster than expected Business News

Thailand’s household debt set to decline faster than expected

7 hours ago
Sole offender: Thai man nabbed for Bangkok temple shoe theft spree Bangkok News

Sole offender: Thai man nabbed for Bangkok temple shoe theft spree

7 hours ago
Over 436 deaths reported over the new year danger period Road deaths

Over 436 deaths reported over the new year danger period

7 hours ago
31 year old man dies in Isuzu MU-X crash at Sakorn Kasem Road deaths

31 year old man dies in Isuzu MU-X crash at Sakorn Kasem

8 hours ago
250 Thai workers defrauded in Australian job scam Crime News

250 Thai workers defrauded in Australian job scam

8 hours ago
11 foreign tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident caused by tree cutting Central Thailand News

11 foreign tourists injured in Kanchanaburi bus accident caused by tree cutting

8 hours ago
Thaksin denies Cabinet reshuffle, supports energy cost cuts Politics News

Thaksin denies Cabinet reshuffle, supports energy cost cuts

8 hours ago
Young woman seeks justice after assault at Bang Yai venue Crime News

Young woman seeks justice after assault at Bang Yai venue

8 hours ago
Chinese family survives Pattaya yacht capsize, seeks compensation Crime News

Chinese family survives Pattaya yacht capsize, seeks compensation

9 hours ago
Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama Crime News

Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama

9 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online Crime News

Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online

9 hours ago
Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video) Thailand News

Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video)

9 hours ago
Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam Bangkok News

Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam

9 hours ago
Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces Environment News

Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces

10 hours ago
Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket Crime News

Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket

10 hours ago
Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US,000 gold scam Bangkok News

Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US$90,000 gold scam

10 hours ago
University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment Thailand News

University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment

10 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand

Gold rush hour: Steady prices spark buyer frenzy in Thailand

Published: 17:18, 06 January 2025
Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket

Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket

Published: 17:05, 06 January 2025
Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks

Thailand commits to carbon neutrality despite COP29 setbacks

Published: 16:55, 06 January 2025
Thailand&#8217;s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost

Thailand’s new e-visa system targets African tourists in travel boost

Published: 16:46, 06 January 2025