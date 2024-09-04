Bangkok: American teacher arrested for assaulting student

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An American language teacher in Bangkok has been arrested on serious charges involving the alleged abuse of a 14 year old student.

The American, 41 year old Robert Leroy Keller, was apprehended yesterday, September 3 by officers from Phetkasem Police Station, following a distressing report from the girl’s mother.

The incident began on February 16, when the girl’s mother sent her daughter to school as usual. After classes, the girl told her mother she would be spending time with friends. However, when the mother attempted to contact her daughter later in the afternoon, she was met with silence.

Despite making over 20 calls within two hours, the worried mother received no response. Eventually, the girl called back, claiming she was at a shopping mall alone—a statement that raised alarm bells, as she rarely ventured far from home without permission.

The truth surfaced weeks later on March 6, when the girl’s schoolteacher informed the mother that Keller had allegedly taken the girl to his condominium in Bang Khae district. This revelation came to light after a concerned friend of the girl reported the incident to the teacher, who immediately notified the mother.

According to the allegations, Keller acted inappropriately by holding hands and hugging the girl at his condo. The mother promptly lodged a complaint with the police, leading to Keller’s arrest on charges of taking a child under 15 for indecent purposes and abducting a minor from a parent or guardian.

Keller, who denies the accusations, insists that the girl was at his condo solely for study purposes. He remains in custody at Phetkasem Police Station, as the investigation continues, reported KhaoSod and ASEAN NOW.

