A bang fai bamboo rocket exploded inside a temple compound in Phayao’s Chiang Kham district last night (Tuesday), injuring five villagers.

Police report that the explosion occurred at 10.30pm at the Wat Phra That Sobwaen in Tambon Yuan after villagers performed a candle procession around the chapel to mark Visakha Bucha Day after the procession.

Witnesses told police that the first rocket flew into the air but the second one exploded on the ground, causing injuries.

Two villagers were severely injured. 58 year old Praphan Promma lost his right arm from below the elbow, while 39 year old Apidej Tila lost his right leg from below the knee.

The three others, who were slightly injured, were identified as Anan Jaikla, 50, Mai Phankham, 63, and Thananchai Somrit, 48.

STORY: The Nation

- The Thaiger & The Nation