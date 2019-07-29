UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
UPDATE: We have been contacted by the Flight of the Gibbon management and assured that the popular zipline attraction is open again and sorted out from its previous problems. They have been open again since June 2019.
The ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ zipline ride in Chiang Mai has been ordered to temporarily shut down while an investigation continues into the death of a Canadian tourist on Saturday.
The Canadian tourist’s weight has been officially reported now as 122 kilograms after a lot of discussion in Thai media whether the man was over the 125 kilogram weight limit for the ride.
The 25 year old Canadian tourist, Donaldson Spencer Charles, fell to his death after safety lines allegedly broke on his zipline ride in Chiang Mai. He was traveling with a group, including his girlfriend, at the time. Initial investigations indicate that the young men fell shortly after launching off the treetop platform.
Guruchiangmai website report that the zipline has been order to temporary shutdown and the riding license has been withdrew
And Khaosod English reported yesterday that Chiang Mai’s Governor Supphachai Eiamsuwan has published the 25 year old Canadian tourist Spencer Donaldson’s weight as 122 kilograms. He was a resident of British Columbia.
No charges have yet been filed in the ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile, the management at the Flight of the Gibbon say they will take full responsibility and have offered extra compensation to the victim’s family, in addition to a 1 million baht insurance payout. At this stage their website is taking bookings and there is no mention of the incident.
Online, the tourist attraction claims it’s the “#1 zipline tour operator in Thailand,” and that it was established 12 years ago.
Flight of the Gibbon has been temporarily shut down before after three Israeli tourists were injured after colliding into one another and falling to the ground in 2016.
Another two Chinese tourists died in 2015 after falling from two separate zipline attractions, one operated by Skyline Adventure, the other at Flying Squirrels. There was also another Chinese tourist injured at the Flying Squirrels’ zipline attraction in 2016.
Power bank explodes in backpack at Chiang Mai Airport – VIDEO
Thankfully the passenger wasn’t on a plane at the time. The woman had just arrived at the Chiang Mai International Airport. The first explosion was in her backpack which she quickly shrugged off and it fell to the ground. (Watch the video, bottom left at the beginning)
Then, as security came to get a quick video of the incident on his mobile phone, a second explosion started. The power bank was spinning around like a fire cracker, causing panic among the crowd at the front of the airport.
The faulty power bank burnt a hole in her shirt.
The airport posted… “Think about it, if this happens onboard, how would it be? This is why the airport has to strictly check the luggage and power banks before they get onboard.”
Usually, all airlines allow for power banks onboard but there are certain limitations, such as the capacity, which need to be within safety standards of the International Air Transport Association and can only be accepted in the hand luggage. A power bank with a capacity higher than 32000 mAh is not allowed onboard without any exception.
A power bank that has a capacity between 20000 – 32000 mAh is limited to maximum 2 pieces per person. A power bank lower than 20000 mAh is allowed onboard with no limitation.
ลองคิดเล่นๆ ดูนะคะว่า ถ้าเหตุการณ์นี้เกิดบนอากาศยาน จะเป็นอย่างไร นั่นจะเป็นคำตอบว่าทำไมสนามบินต้องตรวจเข้ม และกวดขันในเรื่องการนำแบตเตอรี่สำรอง หรือ Power bank ขึ้นไปบนอากาศยาน #ปลอดภัยคือมาตรฐาน บริการคือหัวใจ
Posted by Chiang Mai International Airport-CNX on Thursday, 25 July 2019
More rain on the way for the north and north-east
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning that on July 29 and 30 a monsoonal trough will lie across Myanmar, Laos and upper Vietnam, while the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf.
In other words, more rain on the way.
They forecast that this will lead to more rain in the North and the North-east, while the Central, the East and the South will continue to experience isolated thundershowers during the same period.
While rain is forecast to continue through September, the amount is likely to be lower than normal, according to the TMD weather predictions.
“Meanwhile, tropical storms will threaten the North and North-eastern regions.”
Forecast for Change Mai
Forecast for Bangkok
Forecast for Phuket
Top 10 ways to save water at home
Hot weather and Thailand’s boom-or-bust water issues (floods in wet season and water shortages in the hot season) are a part of our life. And it’s predicted that there will be hotter hot seasons and wetter wet-seasons in the future. Even if we’re not sure what the future brings we should all be conscious of our water usage, be more self-sufficient and empower ourselves to do something positive to protect Thailand’s precious water reserves.
Here are a few ideas that may help you become more water-wise…
• Shower with a bucket. Don’t let all that water pour down the drain and stick a bucket next to you whilst you shower. The plants will be grateful for an extra drink on hot days and save you using the hose sometimes. Whilst you’re at it, cut your 5 minute shower down to three minutes. Really, you can sing somewhere else! And, really, do we absolutely have to have four showers a day? No. A fresh spray of the deodorant and a fresh shirt will be perfectly OK during water shortages. For couples, well, shower together!
• Leave the water running whilst brushing your teeth? Try turning it off until you want to rinse out your mouth. All that useable water flowing down the basic drain whilst you’re brushing isn’t making your teeth any whiter! Same when you’re washing your hands or washing your hair. Turn off the tap whilst you’re doing all the scrubbing. These little habits could end up saving tens of litres every time you do these common tasks.
• Boiling pasta? Rice? Eggs? Once the left-over water has cooled use it to water your indoor or outdoor plants. Just make sure the water has cooled first!
• Washing the car at a car wash is more efficient than doing it yourself at home. Car wash businesses recycle a lot of their water. Even better, drive around with a dirty car now and then – it’s not hurting you or the car and will save water by delaying your car wash.
• Lawns use lots of water and daily watering during the hot season can soak up hundreds of litres of valuable. Letting your lawn go brown, be assured it will come back in the wet season. And long-term, landscape accordingly with water wise ground covers, succulents, and other plants that thrive in drought conditions. Lawns may be a luxury we can’t afford in these water-conscious times.
• Only run the dishwasher when it’s full. Even better wash the dishes by hand. Dishwashing machines are notable water wasters. Grab you partner or a friend and have a chat or a laugh for the five minutes it will take you to wash the dishes by hand. You could save up to 50-100 litres of water! And fill up the sink once and do all the washing together without leaving the water running all the time.
• Whilst it hasn’t been a worry in the past, our useable potable water supplies around Thailand are becoming an issue that won’t be fixed immediately. Consider installing a simple rain catchment system. They can be cheap or expensive and should be considered if you’re building a new house as an integral part of the design. Your roof is an amazing water-catcher. Use it.
• Flush the toilet less often and with less water. Most modern toilets have a half-flush option and there are other tricks to reducing the re-fill in your toilet’s cistern – putting a brick into your cistern is one way (gently!).
• Water the plants early in the morning. You’ll need less water, since cooler morning temperatures mean less evaporation. It’s not a great idea to water in the evenings, since this can promote mould growth in the humid Thai weather and hot evenings. And you really don’t need to water the driveway. It’s not growing. No one is going to walk past your house and compliment you on your sparkling clean drive-way.
• The dog WILL survive without being washed every day, or week. Indeed our dogs used to survive perfectly well without being washed at all. If the family pooch does need a wash try and use some of the water you saved from the bucket in the shower and be careful not to leave the hose on whilst rubbing in the shampoo. As for the cat, it is genetically programmed to clean itself better than you could ever hope to. Leave the cat alone – it NEVER needs to be washed.
