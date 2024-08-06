Shocking assault on Canadian tourist on Pattaya Soi 6

Published: 17:05, 06 August 2024
Pattaya’s notorious Soi 6 is back in the spotlight, and not for the right reasons. A brutal attack on a Canadian tourist has left the city’s reputation as a safe tourist destination in tatters.

On the night of July 31, 65 year old Mark Robert Westendorf, a former oil company manager, was savagely beaten by men posing as bouncers. Now, he lies in critical condition in a private hospital ICU, while his wife, Nongyao Panraksa, desperately calls for justice.

This horrifying incident isn’t just a random act of violence; it highlights the glaring safety issues plaguing Pattaya’s entertainment zones. Nongyao shared that her husband went out for a night of socialising, only to end up fighting for his life after the vicious assault.

Witnesses reported that the attack began after Westendorf leaned against a vehicle, leading to an argument that escalated into violence when one of the faux bouncers struck him, causing him to fall and sustain a severe head injury.

A foreign witness managed to capture parts of the incident on video, clearly identifying the assailant. In a shocking twist, the attacker even attempted to seize the witness’s phone, showing a blatant disregard for law and order and the safety of tourists in Pattaya.

As the public outcry for justice grows, new developments have emerged. On Sunday evening, August 4, Police Colonel Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, held a meeting where the alleged attacker, 28 year old security guard Patipan Sohaeng, provided his account of the incident.

Security guard’s account

Patipan claimed that on the day of the assault, locals reported a foreigner trying to break into a car. When the car owner confronted Westendorf, he became verbally abusive. Responding to the situation, Patipan found the foreigner uncooperative.

The altercation escalated when the Canadian national pushed him, prompting Patipan to push back. A second attempt by the tourist to approach Patipan led to another push, causing the Canadian to fall and hit his head.

Patipan stressed that eyewitnesses did not see the entire sequence of events. He explained the situation to the tourist, who left the scene hastily. After seeing news reports, Patipan contacted the police to provide his account.

CCTV footage captured the incident, showing a confrontation involving pushing, not punching, which resulted in Westendorf’s injuries. This footage has been submitted as evidence to ensure a thorough investigation for all parties involved, reported Pattaya Mail.

