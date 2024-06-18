Threesome trouble: Canadian tourist left penniless after Pattaya fun

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

A Canadian tourist’s holiday in Pattaya took a sinister twist after a threesome left him penniless. What seemed like a casual bit of fun with two Ugandan sex workers turned into a costly nightmare.

Chon Buri Immigration Police arrested 38 year old Mariam and 28 year old Sheebah at a hotel in the Khao Pratamnak area of South Pattaya. The arrests followed a warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court on charges of jointly committing theft at night. This action was taken after Khalid, a Canadian tourist, lodged a complaint at Bang Lamung Police Station.

On June 10, Khalid invited two African women to drink and spend the night with him in his hotel room on Pattaya-Na Kluea Road, agreeing to pay them 2,000 baht each. Exhausted, he fell asleep but awoke to find that around 90,000 baht in Thai and foreign currency, which he had securely placed in the room’s safe, was missing.

Despite the women’s steadfast denials, claiming they were only there to give him a relaxing massage, police investigations revealed otherwise. Evidence, including CCTV footage, undeniably linked the women to the crime.

Consequently, Mariam and Sheebah were taken into custody and handed over to the investigating officers for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod English.

