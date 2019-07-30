Grand Palace motorbike racers being sought by police | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Grand Palace motorbike racers being sought by police
SCREENSHOT: Nation TV
If there’s one location in Bangkok you just DON’T organise an illegal motorbike race…
Bangkok police are looking for the teenage motorcyclists who organised a race outside the Grand Palace on Saturday night.
The racing had wrapped by the time police arrived, but surveillance cameras and videos posted on social media have provided enough clues for police to find who was involved.
Clips obtained by Nation TV were apparently taken by a bystander using a phone camera and may have been shared by one of the race organisers.
A police spokesman said officers from Chana Songkhram station were gathering video from surveillance cameras.
A senior policeman said this was the first time there had been motorcycle racing anywhere in the vicinity of the palace.
Pol Maj General Senit Samranruamkij said two teenagers seen in a video clip watching the race had been identified and already given a lecture. Two riders seen racing in the clip will be charged with reckless endangerment and street racing, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Bangkok’s expat rental trends changing
The number of Japanese expats in Thailand dropped to lower than 20% of the total expats in Thailand for the first time, dropping to 34,133 as of April 2019, a 4% decline year on year, according to CBRE.
CBRE are reporting a change in demand and an impact on the rental apartment sector in Bangkok, despite a healthy performance. Typically, they report, when expats move with their family members to work in Thailand, the companies will cover accommodation for the whole family, the children’s tuition fees and sometimes allowance for the housewives.
This year, CBRE report seeing more expats moving here individually rather than the whole family as companies look to lower their operating expenses.
Now, many apartments are fully occupied for their one-bedroom units and the demand is still increasing,” according to Theerathorn Prapunpong, Director of Advisory and Transaction Services – Residential Leasing, CBRE Thailand.
Another constraint on the rental apartment market is the accommodation allowance from corporates which has not increased in many years. This is putting pressure on landlords as they could not ask for higher monthly rental as that will risk giving away their tenants to landlords of other properties.
But the decrease in the number of Japanese expats is being compensated by the rise in the second biggest feeder market, the Chinese expats.
However, CBRE believes that this increase will not become a new wave of demand for Bangkok rental apartments as Chinese expats prefer to rent condominium units in the Huai Khwang and the Sutthisan areas where the costs are lower and the Chinese community is more prominent.
With increasing competition from condominium units for rent in the market, budget control for expats’ accommodation and the new land and building tax, the biggest hit will be felt by landlords of older apartment buildings who will be forced to up their game to compete in the market.
Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Associate Director at Research and Consulting, CBRE Thailand
SOURCE: CBRE
Bangkok
11 Bangkok students arrested over fatal knife attack
11 students have been arrested after Saturday’s fatal stabbing of a 21 year old student from the College of Industrial Technology at King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok. Four teenage girls are being held as witnesses during the investigation.
The 11 male students are to be charged with murder and assault. The four girls, ages 16 and 17, are friends with those arrested, and are student at another technological college.
The victim, Witcha Noo-udom, was walking with two friends from a restaurant in Soi Wong Sawang 11 in Bang Sue district towards their apartment just after midnight on Saturday when 11 young men on seven motorcycles attacked them, most using their helmets as weapons.
Witcha was fatally stabbed in the neck. His friends were injured. A 16 year old is alleged to have stabbed Witcha, at which point the assailants quickly fled the scene. Police report that the teen with the knife told police he disposed of it at a road island near Big C Wong Sawang.
At this stage police speculate that the attackers had been drinking together elsewhere in the soi and exchanged abusive words with a group of teenage pedestrians, according to The Nation. They saw Witcha and his friends emerged from the restaurant and mistakenly believed they were scolding them, leading to the attack.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
PHOTO: Naew Na
Region 2 immigration police at Suvarnabhumi airport report that they denied entry to 13 foreigners who weren’t able to provide proof of funds to support their travelling whilst visiting Thailand. Immigration officials claim the ‘tourists’ were not visiting Thailand for tourism.
Apart from not being able to provide evidence of sufficient funds, the arriving passengers didn’t have travel insurance either.
There were three from India, Myanmar and Ethiopia, and another two from South Korea and Vietnam. Immigration police told Naew Na that they were using the provisions in Article 12, sections 2 and 9, to refuse entry of the passengers.
The 13 passengers were held at the airport awaiting flights back to their home countries.
