Canadian’s US$3,000 necklace stolen by transgenders in Pattaya

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A Canadian tourist has reported a shocking theft on Pattaya Beach Road, alleging that a group of transgenders stole his gold necklace in the early hours of yesterday, April 11.

At 1.06am, 57 year old Canadian national Nirbjit filed a complaint with Pattaya Police, recounting a bizarre and unsettling encounter.

According to Nirbjit, as he was walking past a McDonald’s on Pattaya Beach Road, he was approached by four to five transgender persons who greeted him with a friendly “hello” before they began to hug and touch him inappropriately. Despite their advances, Nirbjit remained calm, choosing not to engage with the group and instead walked away. However, it wasn’t until he had distanced himself from the group that he realised his gold necklace, including a pendant weighing approximately 20 grammes, was missing.

The stolen jewellery was valued between US$2,000 and US$3,000 (roughly 68,000 to 102,000 baht), and Nirbjit immediately suspected the group of being responsible for the theft. In response to the complaint, Pattaya Police accompanied Nirbjit back to the scene, where they reviewed CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the suspects. Officers also spoke to nearby witnesses to gather more information on the incident and track down those involved.

This incident highlights a growing concern over thefts targeting tourists in popular areas like Pattaya Beach Road. While the investigation continues, local police urge visitors to remain vigilant, especially when approached by strangers in such high-traffic areas.

Pattaya Police have assured the public that they are doing everything they can to locate the suspects and bring them to justice. Tourists are reminded to keep their belongings secure, particularly in busy, crowded areas, and to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, police in Tha Kham successfully apprehended a 28 year old man suspected of stealing a gold necklace from a Myanmar national in the Rama 2 area. The robbery occurred on March 10 and was quickly resolved thanks to the vigilance of local officers.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

