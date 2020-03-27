Chiang Mai fire spikes air pollution up to 20 times ‘safe’ levels | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai fire spikes air pollution up to 20 times ‘safe’ levels
A bushfire roaring away in the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park in Chiang Mai is causing continued concerns for Chiang Mai residents because of the dangers to nearby villages and the smoke filling the skies of the city. 500 local officials and soldiers from the 3rd Army Region were called in to fight the blaze and spent 14 hours battling the blaze, including calling in helicopters to drop water as they tried to control the spread.
It also pushed air pollution readings in the region up to record highs.
The large fire, which started sometime early on Wednesday evening, has now been brought under control.
“The damage it left behind is extensive,” according to Chiang Mai’s governor, Charoenrit Sanguansat.
The bushfire sent PM2.5 levels in the immediate area to “record levels” of around 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre, a massive 20 times above levels considered safe in Thailand.
Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he’s “gravely concerned by the fire in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park”, and ordered Interior Ministry officials to work with the Royal Thai Army to control any smaller fires and ordered helicopters to assist.
Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang and Mae Sot were all affected in the past few days as the result of the large forest fire, as well as hundreds of other plantation fires burning in the north, and over the border in Myanmar.
airvisual.com
Pralong Dumrongthai, Pollution Control Department director-general, says the air pollution in the North can partly be blamed on fires across the border, and the government is working with Myanmar to help address the issue.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai smog reaches dangerous levels – 12 x ‘safe’ levels
As if the northern city doesn’t have enough to worry about with the coronavirus and scorching daily temperatures, residents are still having to face choking smoke and smog from, mostly, deliberately lit forest fires in the region.
PM2.5 levels in some areas soared up to 592 micrograms per cubic metre yesterday, more than ten times the ‘safe’ level.
This morning the situation is a bit better but the levels are still more than four time the Thai government’s safe level of ’50’, which is twice the World Health Organisation’s upper safe level of ’25’.
Readings from airvisual.com at 8am (Thai time)
The deputy governor of Chiang Mai province, Komsan Suwan-ampa, says though forest fires have been a chronic problem for more than a decade, this year’s situation was dire because fires had erupted in areas that are not accessible by firefighters and volunteers.
Bangkok Post reports that a fire erupted yesterday in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, to the north west of the main city, which had to be doused by helicopters. The fire-control centre reported that 218 hotspots in 18 districts in Chiang Mai have been detected by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.
The fires are certainly concentrated around north-west Thailand and, with the wind blowing in the wrong direction, can determine if Chiang Mai is going to have a bad day, or a very bad day. There is also a lot of the active fires nestled to the north of Chiang Mai, across the border in a poorly enforced region of Myanmar where thousands of meth labs operate, hidden under a thick forest canopy, for the illicit drug trade.
You can check out the live world fire maps HERE. We invite the northern Thailand government officials to do the same.
The director-general of the Pollution Control Department, Pralong Dumrongthai, says the forest fire hotspots in the North continue rising due to arson, open burning and pollution from bush fires set in neighbour countries.
“PM2.5 and PM10 particles will continue polluting the air. Six pollution control stations detected severely hazardous levels in their areas.”
The authorities are offering a 5,000 baht bounty and imposing such as 1 to 30 years in prison and fines of 10,000 to 3 million baht for the crimes.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov
Air Pollution
Forest fire hikes up PM2.5 in Chiang Mai
Yesterday some 200 firefighters were struggling on a Chiang Mai mountain slope to extinguish a forest fire that was pouring more hazardous PM2.5 smoke particles into the skies and, eventually, into the lungs of northern Thailand residents. And smoke from the forest and plantation fires, the vast majority deliberately lit, ends up in the capital when the winds are blowing in the right, or wrong, direction.
Read more HERE
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment sent up a helicopter to get more information so they can attempt to track down smoke, extinguish fires and prosecute land owners. Another helicopter made a total of 30 passes to extinguish a large fire on a mountain slope, with the help of 10 water tankers. It still took five hours to bring the fire under control.
Much of northern Thailand has been roasting with temperatures of 39 or 40 most of this week. And there’s been no rain, or little to no rain for many months.
It is believed that this inferno began as a small fire set by a local person seeking out edible plants in the mountain. The PM2.5 air pollution levels in the North ranged from 37-189 micrograms per cubic metre on Wednesday, with 50 micro grams the safe limit recognised in Thailand.
Today they were higher with Chinag Mai, again, scoring a podium position as one the cities in the world with the worst air pollution.
SOURCE: The Nation
Air Pollution
Northern Thailand chokes under shroud of smog
Chiang Mai may have fallen to third in the race for world’s worst air quality today, but northern Thailand is still choking under a blanket of toxic haze, and the Thai Meteorological Department has forecast “hot to very hot conditions” for the region. The department urges people in the north to “stay safe due to the very hot conditions.”
Visibility on northern roads this morning was just 10 metres, and the morning sun was a dark orange ball due to the haze. The thick smog has blanketed most of the northern provinces, causing difficulty in breathing, sore throats and burning noses.
The shroud is due to forest and crop field burning and forest fires in the region as well as in neighbouring countries, particularly Cambodia. The level PM2.5 (particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less) in the Northern region is still high and is affecting many residents’ health. PM Prayut Chan-ocha has ordered the Royal Thai Air Force to dispatch helicopters to spray water to reduce the impact.
There is a ban on agricultural burning in the region and the PM has ordered all relevant agencies to control and extinguish forest fires, and to strictly prevent new ones so as to urgently reduce the haze level.
The PM has also ordered relevant agencies to implement public health care measures such as arranging safe zones and dispatching mobile medical units until the situation can brought under control.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
