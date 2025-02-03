Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Phuket is turning up the heat on environmental offenders with a major new campaign aimed at tackling the island’s escalating air pollution crisis.

In a bold bid to curb forest fires, haze, and PM2.5 dust pollution, the island’s officials have launched a public awareness drive, kicking off with a grand ceremony at the Phuket Provincial Hall, today, February 3, presided over by Vice Governor Adul Chuthong.

Leading the charge is the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM Phuket), which has declared war on dangerous dust particles notorious for wreaking havoc during the dry season.

Sopon Thongsai, the Chief of DDPM Phuket and secretary of the Phuket Provincial Command Centre on PM2.5 Pollution, is rallying the local community to join forces in the battle against air pollution.

With the catchy slogan Stop Burning, Stop Dust, For You, For Us, the initiative is calling all hands on deck, local authorities, volunteers, and residents alike, to clamp down on dust emissions from open burning, industrial activities, and construction projects. The mission is clear: stop the burn, and stop the dust.

As part of the effort, residents have been urged to abandon open burning and keep an eye on air quality updates through official channels.

This comes hot on the heels of an alarming Air Pollution Real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) report, which recorded a PM2.5 level of 124 in the south of Phuket Town yesterday. The reading landed the area in the ominous Orange Zone, tagged as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

Health advisories have been issued, warning sensitive people, including children and asthma sufferers, to limit their outdoor activities, even if the general public is given a milder pass.

The timing of the campaign’s launch is no accident. It aligns with a provincial ban on agricultural burning, declared on January 24 by Vice Governor Adul, in lockstep with a national directive by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul.

Under this crackling crackdown, all burning during the dry season is strictly off-limits unless you’ve got an explicit green light from local bigwigs.

The stakes are high: violators in national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, or forest reserves could face hefty repercussions under the Forestry Act. Penalties range from long jail sentences of four to 20 years and eye-watering fines up to 5 million baht.

Moreover, the Criminal Code’s Section 220 raises the alarm further: causing a fire that jeopardises public safety or property could trigger an additional seven-year prison sentence and fines up to 40,000 baht.

Safer environment

Local officials, from district chiefs to village headmen, have been tasked with ensuring the ban is upheld and creating firebreaks to halt any runaway blazes. And if a fire manages to break free? Immediate action is required.

Islanders are urged to snuff out flames on sight, or if things get too hot to handle, reach out to local officials or dial the Phuket Forest Fire Control Station’s hotline at 1362 for rapid assistance, reported Phuket News.

Phuket’s latest anti-pollution push serves as a blazing reminder that the fight for a cleaner, safer environment is one where everyone must lend a helping hand. With vigilance and cooperation, the island aims to douse flames of ignorance and negligence to secure a breath of fresh air for all.