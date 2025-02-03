Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, February 3, 2025
109 2 minutes read
Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Phuket is turning up the heat on environmental offenders with a major new campaign aimed at tackling the island’s escalating air pollution crisis.

In a bold bid to curb forest fires, haze, and PM2.5 dust pollution, the island’s officials have launched a public awareness drive, kicking off with a grand ceremony at the Phuket Provincial Hall, today, February 3, presided over by Vice Governor Adul Chuthong.

Advertisements

Leading the charge is the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM Phuket), which has declared war on dangerous dust particles notorious for wreaking havoc during the dry season.

Sopon Thongsai, the Chief of DDPM Phuket and secretary of the Phuket Provincial Command Centre on PM2.5 Pollution, is rallying the local community to join forces in the battle against air pollution.

Related Articles

With the catchy slogan Stop Burning, Stop Dust, For You, For Us, the initiative is calling all hands on deck, local authorities, volunteers, and residents alike, to clamp down on dust emissions from open burning, industrial activities, and construction projects. The mission is clear: stop the burn, and stop the dust.

As part of the effort, residents have been urged to abandon open burning and keep an eye on air quality updates through official channels.

Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Phuket News

This comes hot on the heels of an alarming Air Pollution Real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) report, which recorded a PM2.5 level of 124 in the south of Phuket Town yesterday. The reading landed the area in the ominous Orange Zone, tagged as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

Advertisements

Health advisories have been issued, warning sensitive people, including children and asthma sufferers, to limit their outdoor activities, even if the general public is given a milder pass.

The timing of the campaign’s launch is no accident. It aligns with a provincial ban on agricultural burning, declared on January 24 by Vice Governor Adul, in lockstep with a national directive by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul.

Under this crackling crackdown, all burning during the dry season is strictly off-limits unless you’ve got an explicit green light from local bigwigs.

The stakes are high: violators in national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, or forest reserves could face hefty repercussions under the Forestry Act. Penalties range from long jail sentences of four to 20 years and eye-watering fines up to 5 million baht.

Moreover, the Criminal Code’s Section 220 raises the alarm further: causing a fire that jeopardises public safety or property could trigger an additional seven-year prison sentence and fines up to 40,000 baht.

Safer environment

Local officials, from district chiefs to village headmen, have been tasked with ensuring the ban is upheld and creating firebreaks to halt any runaway blazes. And if a fire manages to break free? Immediate action is required.

Islanders are urged to snuff out flames on sight, or if things get too hot to handle, reach out to local officials or dial the Phuket Forest Fire Control Station’s hotline at 1362 for rapid assistance, reported Phuket News.

Phuket’s latest anti-pollution push serves as a blazing reminder that the fight for a cleaner, safer environment is one where everyone must lend a helping hand. With vigilance and cooperation, the island aims to douse flames of ignorance and negligence to secure a breath of fresh air for all.

Latest Thailand News
Debt-ridden Thai man snatches bag from Japanese tourist in Chiang Mai Crime News

Debt-ridden Thai man snatches bag from Japanese tourist in Chiang Mai

33 minutes ago
Back in the driver’s seat: Rewat plans to steer Phuket forward Environment News

Back in the driver’s seat: Rewat plans to steer Phuket forward

47 minutes ago
Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens Environment News

Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens

1 hour ago
Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce Business News

Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce

1 hour ago
Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections Politics News

Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections

1 hour ago
2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online Bangkok News

2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online

2 hours ago
Thai task force seizes scam-linked electronics in Mae Ramat Crime News

Thai task force seizes scam-linked electronics in Mae Ramat

2 hours ago
Gold rush 2.0: Prices hit dazzling new heights past 45,000 baht Thailand News

Gold rush 2.0: Prices hit dazzling new heights past 45,000 baht

2 hours ago
Thai police, soldiers rescue Hong Kong woman from call centre scam Crime News

Thai police, soldiers rescue Hong Kong woman from call centre scam

2 hours ago
Teen attacked in Bangkok after tea shop stumble Bangkok News

Teen attacked in Bangkok after tea shop stumble

2 hours ago
Monk, vendor, &#038; balloon seller strike gold with ‘ugly’ lottery tickets Thailand News

Monk, vendor, & balloon seller strike gold with ‘ugly’ lottery tickets

2 hours ago
Thai man fatally shoots wife and mother-in-law before suicide Crime News

Thai man fatally shoots wife and mother-in-law before suicide

3 hours ago
Police pose as delivery riders to arrest drug smugglers in Thailand Crime News

Police pose as delivery riders to arrest drug smugglers in Thailand

3 hours ago
High education at Bangkok’s language learning meetup Events

High education at Bangkok’s language learning meetup

3 hours ago
Golden getaway: Thief strikes at Pathum Thani shopping mall Crime News

Golden getaway: Thief strikes at Pathum Thani shopping mall

3 hours ago
Teen caught with two million meth pills on Mekong River Crime News

Teen caught with two million meth pills on Mekong River

3 hours ago
Thai woman arrested over largest romance scam at Hat Yai airport Crime News

Thai woman arrested over largest romance scam at Hat Yai airport

3 hours ago
Thai sex creator retires and warns fans of impersonation scam Thailand News

Thai sex creator retires and warns fans of impersonation scam

3 hours ago
57 Thailand provinces face hazardous PM2.5 levels Environment News

57 Thailand provinces face hazardous PM2.5 levels

4 hours ago
Thaksin travels to Malaysia for talks with PM Politics News

Thaksin travels to Malaysia for talks with PM

4 hours ago
Two detectives killed in rear-end collision with cement truck Road deaths

Two detectives killed in rear-end collision with cement truck

4 hours ago
Pee-ce treaty: Foreigners demand more loos after Phuket public urination uproar Crime News

Pee-ce treaty: Foreigners demand more loos after Phuket public urination uproar

4 hours ago
Ex-Yasothon prosecutor arrested for 100,000 baht bribery charge Crime News

Ex-Yasothon prosecutor arrested for 100,000 baht bribery charge

4 hours ago
Blade end: Krabi mechanic’s routine lawnmower repair turns deadly Krabi News

Blade end: Krabi mechanic’s routine lawnmower repair turns deadly

4 hours ago
Newborn found abandoned in Buriram banana grove Crime News

Newborn found abandoned in Buriram banana grove

4 hours ago
Environment NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, February 3, 2025
109 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce

Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce

1 hour ago
Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections

Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections

1 hour ago
2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online

2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online

2 hours ago
Thai task force seizes scam-linked electronics in Mae Ramat

Thai task force seizes scam-linked electronics in Mae Ramat

2 hours ago