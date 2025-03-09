Four Samut Sakhon recycling plants shut over pollution concerns

Picture courtesy of Royal Thai Government

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan has mandated the suspension of operations at four recycling plants in Samut Sakhon due to complaints regarding air pollution and wastewater leakage affecting local salt farms.

Akanat acknowledged receiving grievances from residents of tambon Nakhok in Mueang district, adjacent to Bangkok, about pollution from recycling operations. This pollution has reportedly blackened local salt fields, severely impacting salt production, a key income source for local families.

The air pollution is suspected to originate from soot and particles emitted during heavy metal smelting at the plants, with additional concerns about wastewater contaminating the salt fields. Residents have also reported unpleasant odours, especially at night when the furnaces are active.

In response, the Industry Ministry dispatched an inspection team to assess waste and material management at the sites. One of the plants had previously been ordered to cease operations by the Samut Sakhon Provincial Court.

Preliminary findings suggest all plants were breaching regulations, including operating without proper permits for waste removal and transport. Consequently, Akanat has warned of legal proceedings if these issues are not addressed within 60 days.

Further investigations revealed further violations, such as unauthorised factory operations, improper waste disposal, unsafe working conditions, and illegal disposal of hazardous industrial waste, including suspected aluminium dross. Two companies were found to have buried over 35,000 tonnes of aluminium dross at their sites.

Penalties for unauthorised possession of hazardous materials include up to two years in prison and/or fines of up to 200,000 baht (US$5,930), reported Bangkok Post.

Akanat stated that the ministry is contemplating new regulations or revisions to existing ones to enhance pollution control at recycling and waste processing plants. These measures aim to protect residents’ well-being while supporting economic growth.

