NBTC sets aside 1 billion baht to help battle virus | The Thaiger

NBTC sets aside 1 billion baht to help battle virus
“The assistance will only be given for tasks in the fight against the outbreak and the recipients cannot spend the money on other purposes.”
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission(NBTC) has announced a reserve of 1 billion Baht for medical facilities and public health agencies in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak. This is due to 130 state hospitals seeking financial assistance from the government.
The budgetary assistance from Thailand’s telecommunications regulator is the first of government departments, other than the Health Ministry, digging into their pockets at this time.
The NBTC announced that the sum will be drawn from the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research Fund (BTRF) and it’s fiscal 2020 budget, and will be deducted from the NBTC’s overseas study trips, travel expenses for management and board, as well as planned seminars.
The NBTC is hoping their example will set a precedent for other state agencies to consider dividing their budget to aid the fight against Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak.
The secretary-general of the NBTC, Takorn Tantasith, says the agency was looking for other financial sources under its management to support state hospitals in need of assistance.
“The planned 1 billion baht may not be enough as the number of state hospitals seeking assistance is much higher than expected, the government may also have to consider redirecting budget from ministries, especially for their seminars, to fight against the pandemic.”
“We must quickly provide money for the hospitals to ease their suffering as the first priority under the Covid-19 crisis,
“The BTRF board will start looking into proposals lodged by state hospitals next week and is expected to gradually approve qualified hospitals and consider how much money will be given.”
“Hospitals or public health agencies that need financial assistance can contact the regulator’s BTRF, hospitals can apply for financial assistance from the NBTC until June.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
China closes its borders, only allowing Chinese nationals, diplomats and C visas to enter
How the tables can turn within a month or so. Due to the rapid global spread of the Covid-19 virus, China’s Foreign Ministry has announced that they will temporarily suspend all entries into China. This will also include foreign nationals holding valid visas or residence permits in China. Doors closed, but with a few minor exceptions.
“The suspension will be starting tomorrow, is a temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the outbreak situation and the practices of other countries.”
“Entry by foreign nationals with APEC business travel cards will be suspended as well.”
The suspension will include
- Port visas
- 4/72/144-hour visa-free transit policy
- Hainan 30 day visa-free policy
- 15 day visa-free policy specified for foreign cruise-group-tour through Shanghai Port
- Guangdong 144 hour visa-free policy specified for foreign tour groups from Hong Kong or Macao SAR
- Guangxi 15 day visa-free policy specified for foreign tour groups of ASEAN countries will also be temporarily suspended
Entry with diplomatic service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected and foreign nationals visiting to China for economic, trade, scientific or technological activities, or out of emergency humanitarian needs, may apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates.
Chinese officials say they will stay in close touch with all borders and “properly handle personnel exchanges with the rest of the world under the special circumstances”.
SOURCE: The Nation
UPDATE: 91 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death in Thailand (Friday March 27)
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and Department of Disease Control and confirmed a 91 new cases of the the Covid19 coronavirus at their daily press briefing this morning (March 27). There was also an additional death reported.
The new numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1136 and deaths to 5. Two Thais have also died in the past two day in New York (below).
The Ministry outlined details of the new cases…
Group 1: Connected with previous confirmed cases…
- 5 from the “boxing match cluster”
- 7 from a nightclub cluster
- 18 people who are close contacts with previous confirmed cases
Group 2: New cases…
- 10 people back from abroad (9 Thais and 1 foreigner, most intervened at airport screenings)
- 5 individuals who were working with many people, primarily foreigners
- 46 cases who are being identified and traced
The new death was a patient in the southern Narathiwat province.
Meanwhile two Thai nationals living in New York have died in the past two days. The Thai Foreign Ministry reports the Thai consulate general reported that a 50 year old man working as a mechanic in Queens Borough died on Wednesday. Another 50 year old, working as a chef in a Thai restaurant in Manhattan died yesterday.
The two deaths took the number of Thai dying from Covid-19 in the US to three.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
34 year old returns from Bangkok, attends a wedding, tests positive for Covid-19
A 34 year old woman, who has since been tested as positive with Covid-19, returned by bus from Bangkok to her home in Roi Et, north east Thailand, to attend a wedding.
After results confirmed her case, officials are now scrambling to track down hundreds of guests that also attended the wedding. Governor of Roi Et, Wanchai Konggasem, reports that there are now 3 Covid-19 patients in the province, as of yesterday. The third patient is a 34 year old female who had returned from Bangkok.
The woman was working as an employee in an entertainment company long Sukhumvit Road. She travelled from Bangkok to the north east on a bus and arrived at the Phon Thong Bus Station in Roi Et on March 15. Not long after returning to the province, the girl went to a relative’s wedding on March 18 and 19 in the Phon Thong District.
The woman has also told authorities that she went to buy food at a local convenience store on March 20. She started developing a fever along with a sore throat on March 24. She checked in at the Roi Et Hospital.
The woman is still at the hospital. According to information she’s provided, there are about 120 people who have come into contact with her around Roi Et, as well as passengers on the bus. All of these individuals will need to be quarantined. At this stage only 20 have been tracked down and now being watched for any symptoms. Officials are still searching for the other hundred.
The other 3 Covid-19 cases in the province include a male and a female patient. They too travelled back to Roi Et from Bangkok. The female also works at an entertainment business in Sukhumvit and the male is a boxing expert at the Rajadamnern Thai Boxing Stadium.
Thousands of Bangkok workers headed home after the BMA closed down businesses in the capital last weekend.
SOURCE: Sanook.com | Thai Residents
