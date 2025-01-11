Udon Thani mother forces Thai-British girl into abuse by stepfather

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 15 year old girl from Udon Thani province revealed that her biological mother forced her into a relationship with her stepfather, starting at the age of 11. This abuse continued for four years, coinciding with her biological father’s illness and subsequent death.

Chalida Palamat, the head of the Pen Nueng Foundation, along with Udon Thani Social Development and Human Security officials, accompanied the girl and her 41 year old aunt, Nok, to report the case to Police Lieutenant Sueb Saksi Marasi at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station yesterday, January 10. The complaint alleged that the teenager girl was sexually abused by her 60 year old stepfather, Ong, with her mother’s consent. The abuse began when the girl was in 6th grade and continued until her father’s death.

The girl’s aunt contacted Chalida, sharing video clips of the girl recounting her ordeal. The biological father, a 71 year old British national, had recently passed away, leaving his daughter feeling helpless. The girl explained that her stepfather initially groomed her by inappropriate touching and luring her into a room, despite her tears and fear. When she confided in her mother, she was told that the mother was aware and complicit in the plan.

The girl, who is of mixed heritage, detailed how her stepfather would take her to hotels, and after each incident, her mother would reassure her that it was intentional. The mother instructed her to extract money from the stepfather, receiving amounts between 1,000 to 1,500 baht, which were handed over to the mother. This has raised suspicions of human trafficking.

In addition, the girl’s aunt was questioned about whether the British father was aware of his wife’s affair. Initially, he was unaware, but later discovered it. Despite this, he continued to provide for the family, purchasing a house and several vehicles in the mother’s name, which were later mortgaged or sold to support a gambling habit. The final assault occurred just before the new year while the girl’s father was incapacitated at home.

The teenage girl expressed her desire to escape and properly honour her deceased father, who passed away on January 4, while suffering from kidney failure. She questioned her mother’s love, feeling she was merely a means to an end. Chalida vowed to assist the girl, condemning the mother’s actions as inhumane, and pledged to coordinate with police to handle the father’s remains.

Mother’s affair

Meanwhile, Long, another family member, recounted that Natt, the mother, had married the British national and agreed to have a child after being promised his assets. Following his illness, she began an affair with Ong, an employee at a state enterprise, and had another child with him. The family learned of the abuse after the girl reached out, fearing for her safety and seeking guidance.

After filing the complaint, the girl underwent a medical examination at Udon Thani Central Hospital. Her aunt, Nok, expressed anger towards Ong and Natt, demanding justice. The family, who were previously unaware of the situation, are prepared to support the girl, who has the choice of whom to live with. They also confirmed that Natt has a six year old son with Ong and alleged drug use, urging police to investigate, reported KhaoSod.

Police are continuing their investigation and intend to summon Natt and Ong for questioning to proceed with legal action.