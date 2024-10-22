True Corporation amps up for royal spectacle along Chao Phraya

Picture courtesy of ThaiRath

True Corporation supercharged its 5G, 4G, and WiFi networks ahead of the grand Royal Barge Procession sailing down the Chao Phraya River. This dazzling event journeys from Rama VIII Bridge to Wat Arun, promising top-notch connectivity for everyone eager to catch a glimpse.

With extensive network testing already complete, True Corporation ensures they’re ready not just for the recent rehearsal but for the main event tomorrow, October 23. The procession celebrates His Majesty the King’s upcoming sixth cycle birthday on July 28. It’s a rare opportunity for the public to honour Their Majesties as the king and queen make merit at Wat Arun.

Prathet Tankuranun, True’s chief technology wizard, is confident his team will deliver flawless communication for all attendees.

“The event is a source of national pride. Enhancing our digital prowess is essential for sharing this unique experience via mobile devices. We’ve got a well-oiled network tailored for seamless connectivity.”

Engineering chief Kesinee Janvijit revealed that the team has been working behind the scenes for over five months, drawing insights from past royal events.

“We went all out during the rehearsal, optimising our network to ensure everyone can stay connected. It’s a massive moment for us. We’ve meticulously planned mobile units and signal towers, collaborating with government and private agencies to guarantee top-tier coverage.”

Key hotspots now enjoying a connectivity upgrade include Wasukri, Maharaj, Rajvoradit, and Queen’s Pier (Pak Khlong Talat); iconic temples like Rakhang Kositaram, Wat Arun Ratchawararam, and Kalyanamitra; and facilities such as the Bank of Thailand, Naval Auditorium, Thonburi Naval Dockyard, and Siriraj Hospital, reported Bangkok Post.

The coverage stretches across Rama VIII Bridge, Pin Klao Bridge, Santichai Prakan Park, Nakaraphirom Park, and landmark institutions like Pridi Banomyong Courtyard and Thammasat University, not to mention eateries like Kinlomchomsaphan Restaurant.

