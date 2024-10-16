When moving to Thailand, one of the first things you’ll need is a solid internet connection, whether for work, staying in touch with family, or just streaming your favourite shows. This country has a variety of internet providers, but knowing which one to choose can be tricky, especially if you’re new to the area. Here’s a guide to the top internet providers in Thailand for 2024, including what packages they offer, prices, and other key info that’ll help you make the right decision.

1. AIS-3BB Fibre3

AIS Fibre is one of the leading internet providers in Thailand, known for its high-quality fibre-optic connections and various package deals. As of 2023, AIS Fibre and 3BB officially merged to form AIS-3BB Fibre3, bringing together their strengths to offer faster internet speeds, broader coverage, and more enticing packages for both home and business use. Their services are widely available in cities like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.

Popular packages

Package Name Download Speed Upload Speed Monthly Fee (baht) Power4 Fibre (Internet+Mobile) 500 Mbps 500 Mbps 599 AIS SuperMESH WiFi 1,000 Mbps 500 Mbps 699 Smart-AI Gamer Package 1,000 Mbps 1,000 Mbps 799 Netflix Lover 500 Mbps 500 Mbps 899

Special features

PlayTV packages: AIS-3BB offers entertainment bundles starting at 599 baht per month, which include access to platforms like HBO GO, iQIYI, and other local channels. This is perfect if you’re looking for an all-in-one entertainment and internet package.

Netflix packages: Special for Netflix packages, starting at 699 baht per month, streaming up to 4K resolution.

Mesh WiFi 6: Some packages come with the latest mesh WiFi technology, ensuring strong and stable internet in every corner of your home.

Why choose AIS Fibre

With competitive pricing and bundled entertainment options, AIS-3BB is perfect for expats who want both a fast internet connection and easy access to global streaming services. Plus, the WiFi 6 mesh system included in higher-tier packages ensures optimal performance in larger homes or apartments.

Pros Cons High-speed fiber-optic connections Inconsistent speeds in less populated areas Competitive pricing with bundled packages Customer service can be slow Mesh WiFi technology for larger homes Installation fees may apply

Website I Contact

2. True Online

True Online is another top player in the Thai internet market. While you may have heard of DTAC, True Corporation merged with them in 2022, so now True Online is the main internet brand left, which can be confusing for newcomers expecting to see DTAC still around.

Popular packages

Package Name Download Speed upload Speed Monthly Fee (baht) True Super Fibre 300 Mbps 100 Mbps 599 True Gigatex PRO 500 Mbps 500 Mbps 699 True Gigatex PRO Special 1,000 Mbps 500 Mbps 799 (discounted for TrueMove H customers) True Gigatex Flexi Up to 1,000 Mbps Up to 1,000 Mbps Starts at 999 True Gigatex PRO Up to 2,000 Mbps 500 Mbps 1,399 True Fibre to Room Up to 1,000 Mbps across multiple rooms Up to 1,000 Mbps across multiple rooms Starts at 899

Special features

TrueID+: Some packages come with TrueID+, which provides access to exclusive movies, series, and sports streaming channels. This is a plus for expats who enjoy keeping up with international and local content.

True Gigatex router: Higher-tier packages often come with the True Gigatex router, designed to maximise internet speed and performance within your home.

Why choose True Online

True has one of the widest coverages in Thailand, especially in urban areas like Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. They’re a top choice in these cities due to their fast connection speeds and comprehensive packages that cater to different needs. One thing to be aware of is True Online’s contracts, which sometimes require long-term commitments, so it’s best to ask about this if you’re staying short-term.

Pros Cons Extensive coverage in urban areas Long-term contracts often required Fast connection speeds Complaints about customer service Access to exclusive streaming content Higher prices compared to some competitors

Website I Contact

3. NT Broadband (Former TOT and CAT)

NT Broadband, the result of a merger between TOT and CAT Telecom, offers both residential and business internet services across Thailand. While they may not be as well-known as AIS or True, they’re a solid option, particularly in rural areas where the bigger players might not have coverage.

Popular packages

Package Name Download Speed Upload Speed Monthly Fee (baht) NT Plusnet 600 Mbps 600 Mbps 490 NT Standard 1,000 Mbps 500 Mbps 590 NT Premium 1,000 Mbps 700 Mbps 690 NT Ultra 1,000 Mbps 1,000 Mbps 900

Special features

NT Broadband tends to offer basic internet services without the flashy add-ons that other providers include, which might appeal to those who just need a stable connection at a good price.

Reduced interference: Utilising fibre optic technology, NT Broadband minimizes disruptions common with traditional copper connections leading to more stable connections.

Increased bandwidth: NT Broadband supports a higher volume of data transmission simultaneously without compromising speed. This is crucial for environments where multiple high-demand applications are in use, such as video conferencing or online gaming.

NT Broadband supports a higher volume of data transmission simultaneously without compromising speed. This is crucial for environments where multiple high-demand applications are in use, such as video conferencing or online gaming. Boosting productivity: High-speed internet facilitates efficient communication and collaboration, which can enhance productivity in both personal and professional settings.

Robust security protocols: NT Broadband often includes advanced security measures to protect user data, which is increasingly important in today's digital landscape.

Why choose NT Broadband

NT has a strong presence in more rural areas, making them a good option if you’re living outside of Thailand’s big cities. In some smaller provinces, NT might be your only choice. One complaint, though, is that their network speeds aren’t always as fast as advertised, particularly during peak hours.

Pros Cons Good option for rural areas Speeds may not always match advertised rates Basic services at lower prices Limited additional features Robust security protocols Less known compared to larger providers

Website I Contact

Key tips for expats choosing an internet provider If you’re new to Thailand, the variety of options can be overwhelming. Here’s what to keep in mind: Availability varies by location: Some providers have better coverage in certain areas. For example, True Online and AIS Fibre are known for having great coverage in Bangkok and other urban centres. If you’re in Chiang Mai or Phuket, you’ll likely find both AIS and True, but 3BB is also popular in these regions for its lower prices.

Long-term contracts: It's common for Thai internet providers to require one-year contracts, which might not be ideal for short-term visitors. Be sure to ask if there are any month-to-month plans available, especially if you're not planning to stay long.

Installation fees: Keep in mind that some providers may charge installation fees, though these are often waived if you commit to a long-term contract. True Online and AIS Fibre occasionally offer promotions where installation is free, so it's worth asking.

Hidden costs and speeds: While the listed speeds sound fast, it's essential to consider that real-world performance can vary. Many expats report slower speeds during peak hours, especially in areas with many users. AIS-3BB is known for being more consistent in maintaining speeds during busy times, while True Online and AIS Fibre may fluctuate a bit more.

Why no DTAC Internet? A common point of confusion for newcomers is why DTAC, one of Thailand's major mobile operators, doesn't offer home internet anymore. This is due to the merger with True in 2022, so DTAC customers now use True Online for internet services.

While the listed speeds sound fast, it’s essential to consider that real-world performance can vary. Many expats report slower speeds during peak hours, especially in areas with many users. AIS-3BB is known for being more consistent in maintaining speeds during busy times, while True Online and AIS Fibre may fluctuate a bit more. Why no DTAC Internet? A common point of confusion for newcomers is why DTAC, one of Thailand’s major mobile operators, doesn’t offer home internet anymore. This is due to the merger with True in 2022, so DTAC customers now use True Online for internet services.

Choosing an internet provider in Thailand comes down to your needs, location, and budget. For expats in urban areas, AIS Fibre and True Online are top picks for their high speeds and extensive coverage. If you’re living in a more rural area, NT Broadband might be your best option, a great middle-ground choice if you’re looking for reliable speeds at a lower cost.

Controversial issues

While Thailand has plenty of choices for internet providers, some complaints are worth noting. True Online has been criticised for slow customer service, and some users report difficulties with cancelling contracts. AIS Fibre and NT Broadband have also faced occasional complaints about inconsistent speeds in less densely populated areas.

That said, these issues aren’t unique to Thailand, but it’s something to keep in mind as you navigate your options. No matter which provider you go with, be sure to read the fine print, ask about long-term contracts, and keep an eye out for any hidden fees.

FAQs about internet providers in Thailand

1. Which internet is the best in Bangkok? AIS Fiber is one of the top choices in Bangkok, known for reliable high-speed internet with good customer service. 2. Which internet coverage is best in Thailand? For broadband (home internet), AIS Fiber and True Online generally offer the most widespread and consistent coverage throughout Thailand.

For mobile internet, AIS, TrueMove H, and DTAC are the leading providers. All of them offer 4G coverage, but AIS tends to have the best overall network coverage in remote or rural areas, while TrueMove H performs better in cities. 3. Which 5G network is best in Bangkok/Thailand? AIS and True Online are the leaders in 5G coverage. Both are rolling out extensive 5G networks, especially in urban areas like Bangkok. 4. How much is unlimited internet in Thailand? For home broadband, unlimited fiber plans usually start around 700-1,200 THB per month. 5. How fast is internet in Thailand? Fiber-optic internet speeds in Thailand can reach up to 1 Gbps for home use. 6. Is internet expensive in Thailand? Internet prices in Thailand are generally affordable compared to other countries. Fiber-optic plans are available starting from around 500 THB/month, and mobile plans for unlimited data can cost around 500-1,000 THB/month.