Thai man accused of raping motorcycle crash victim

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 18, 2026, 2:01 PM
240 2 minutes read
Thai man accused of raping motorcycle crash victim | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

A Thai woman accused a man of posing as a good Samaritan helping her in a motorcycle crash on a road in Bangkok, then taking her to his room instead of a hospital and raping her.

The 29 year old woman, identified only as Fah, reported the case to Khukot Police Station and later publicised the allegations, saying police had not provided updates on the investigation.

Fah contacted Thai social media influencer Tamanan Taengtim, also known as King Saphan Mai, asking him to share the details and help follow up on the case.

Fah told Tamanan and the media that she and her boyfriend were riding home after attending a friend’s birthday party in the Lat Phrao area of Bangkok at about 3am on March 9. She said her boyfriend was drunk and crashed their motorcycle in the Pho Kaew area.

She said two motorists stopped to help, including a man later identified as Somsak, and she could not remember what happened next. Fah said she later woke up naked in Somsak’s room in Soi Lamlukka 27.

Thai man allegedly rapes motorcycle crash victim
Photo via DailyNews

Fah said Somsak was in the bathroom when she regained consciousness. She called a friend and shared her location. While she was speaking on the phone, Somsak came out, and Fah said she did not dare to ask what had happened.

She said she handed her phone to Somsak and asked him to speak to her friend. According to Fah, Somsak told the friend he was about to take her to hospital, and Fah then asked him to take her there immediately.

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However, Fah said Somsak left her at the entrance to Soi Lamlukka 27 and told her to travel to the hospital on her own, claiming his motorcycle ran out of petrol. Fah said she believed she was raped and went to the hospital for a medical examination.

She said she later filed the Khu Khot rape complaint, but police asked her to obtain evidence to support the case. Fah tried to access CCTV footage near Somsak’s home and the crash location but was unable to, with camera owners insisting the recordings could only be provided to police.

Thai woman raped by man who helps her from motorcycle crash
Photo via DailyNews

Fah’s boyfriend provided his account, saying he continued riding home after the crash, believing Fah was still on the motorcycle with him. He later crashed again and was taken to the hospital. He said he did not realise Fah was missing.

Fah and her boyfriend later went to Somsak’s room to try to resolve the matter, but he was not there. A neighbour told them Somsak had already moved out.

After the case was shared publicly, police visited the room where Somsak had previously stayed to collect evidence, but did not find anything, Fah said. Police told Channel 7 they would summon Somsak for questioning soon.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 18, 2026, 2:01 PM
240 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.