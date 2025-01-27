New Hotel Act targets 500 unlicensed Thai hotels

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
210 2 minutes read
New Hotel Act targets 500 unlicensed Thai hotels
Drone photography of Centre Point Hotel Silom | Photo via Saad Ibrahem/Pexels

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is set to propose a new Hotel Act specifically for small and medium-sized hotels, with the aim of registering over 500 unlicensed accommodations that currently cannot participate in the existing system.

Tourism Vice-Minister Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham reported that more than 90,000 small and medium-sized accommodations in Thailand do not qualify as hotel businesses under the current law.

Advertisements

The ministry has previously consulted with stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality industries, including the Department of Provincial Administration, the Tourism Council of Thailand, the Thai Hotels Association (THA), and guesthouse operators, to discuss the revision of the Hotel Act.

Although the revised bill is expected to reduce certain restrictions to support small and medium-sized hotels, Jakkaphon emphasised that safety remains a top priority. Operators are encouraged to upgrade their properties to meet new standards.

Related Articles

In the south, for instance, certain small guesthouses are unable to register due to environmental impact assessments, while northern operators face limitations imposed by city planning laws. Organisations responsible for enforcing these laws will be involved in formulating the new Hotel Act to ensure its comprehensiveness.

The draft regulation, proposed by the Tourism and Sports Ministry alongside the Interior Ministry, is anticipated to be discussed in Parliament in April.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, the president of the THA, expressed openness to legalising more accommodations but stated that this alone does not address the primary issue. Many hostels and guesthouses are constrained not by the existing Hotel Act but by environmental and town planning laws.

Advertisements
New Hotel Act targets 500 unlicensed Thai hotels | News by Thaiger
THA President Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun | Photo via NBT World

Thienprasit pointed out that a revised Hotel Act cannot supersede these laws, and the definition of small and medium-sized hotels remains unclear from previous discussions. He also noted that numerous construction requirements for hotels have already been relaxed to accommodate smaller establishments.

For example, even old four-storey shophouses in Yaowarat can be renovated due to reductions in required space. He suggested that the government should amend ministerial regulations to solve issues on a case-by-case basis, a strategy he believes is quicker than amending the Hotel Act, which could take years, reported Bangkok Post.

Regarding tourism stimulus initiatives, Jakkaphon mentioned that the co-payment scheme for domestic tourism is slated for a June launch, offering 1 million privileges. The ministry plans to announce its strategy for the Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 on February 3, inviting public and private sector stakeholders to participate.

Latest Thailand News
Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan Crime News

Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan

59 minutes ago
Dutchman offers help for Thai cat injured by harpoon in Buriram Crime News

Dutchman offers help for Thai cat injured by harpoon in Buriram

2 hours ago
Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame Crime News

Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame

3 hours ago
2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic Bangkok News

2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic

4 hours ago
Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo Bangkok News

Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo

4 hours ago
Thai Air Force chooses Swedish Gripen jets over US F-16s Thailand News

Thai Air Force chooses Swedish Gripen jets over US F-16s

4 hours ago
New Hotel Act targets 500 unlicensed Thai hotels Business News

New Hotel Act targets 500 unlicensed Thai hotels

4 hours ago
4 Thai police and soldiers extort 2 million baht from 7 Chinese men Crime News

4 Thai police and soldiers extort 2 million baht from 7 Chinese men

5 hours ago
Three suspects killed in Krong Pinang security operation Crime News

Three suspects killed in Krong Pinang security operation

5 hours ago
Man in Phuket arrested after attempted abduction of 14 year old girl Crime News

Man in Phuket arrested after attempted abduction of 14 year old girl

5 hours ago
South Korean man allegedly tricked into smuggling drugs from Phuket to France Crime News

South Korean man allegedly tricked into smuggling drugs from Phuket to France

7 hours ago
Cement truck crash causes power outage in Cherng Talay Phuket News

Cement truck crash causes power outage in Cherng Talay

7 hours ago
PM2.5 pollution targetted with urgent health measures Thailand News

PM2.5 pollution targetted with urgent health measures

7 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Ayutthaya leaves driver dead in canal Road deaths

Pickup truck crash in Ayutthaya leaves driver dead in canal

7 hours ago
Teen tragically shot near Surat Thani health centre Crime News

Teen tragically shot near Surat Thani health centre

7 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver flees after attempted assault on passenger Crime News

Bangkok taxi driver flees after attempted assault on passenger

7 hours ago
Thailand allocates 145.63 million baht for transgender hormone therapy Thailand News

Thailand allocates 145.63 million baht for transgender hormone therapy

7 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist leaves 4,000 baht for injured Phuket man, then flees Crime News

Foreign motorcyclist leaves 4,000 baht for injured Phuket man, then flees

7 hours ago
Thailand braces for 770,000 Chinese tourists this Lunar New Year Thailand News

Thailand braces for 770,000 Chinese tourists this Lunar New Year

7 hours ago
Bangkok fire leaves three injured, investigations underway Bangkok News

Bangkok fire leaves three injured, investigations underway

7 hours ago
Fatal shooting in Samut Prakan after ex-partner confrontation Crime News

Fatal shooting in Samut Prakan after ex-partner confrontation

8 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s game industry act set for Cabinet review in February Thailand News

Thailand’s game industry act set for Cabinet review in February

8 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings Thailand News

Woman’s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings

8 hours ago
Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife Crime News

Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife

8 hours ago
Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong Crime News

Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong

8 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
210 2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame

Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame

3 hours ago
2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic

2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic

4 hours ago
Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo

Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo

4 hours ago
Thai Air Force chooses Swedish Gripen jets over US F-16s

Thai Air Force chooses Swedish Gripen jets over US F-16s

4 hours ago