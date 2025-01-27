Thai Air Force chooses Swedish Gripen jets over US F-16s

Picture courtesy of Royal Thai Air Force

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has opted for Swedish Gripen jets over the US-made F-16 aircraft, citing greater benefits to the government. This decision was announced by Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul amid ongoing discussions about the rationale behind this choice.

The Gripen jets are set to replace the ageing F-16 jets currently stationed in Wing 1, located in Nakhon Ratchasima. The procurement initiative is under a detailed review focusing on critical aspects such as aircraft performance, direct offsets including technology transfer, and indirect benefits, like enhanced trade privileges from Sweden.

The aircraft selection process received full backing from Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who endorsed the deal as beneficial for the nation. The RTAF evaluated 22 different jets from various manufacturers before narrowing down to the Gripen and a new model of the F-16 as the final contenders.

The selection committee considered the air force’s familiarity with these jets, which could reduce training and maintenance costs.

Ultimately, the committee chose the Gripen, highlighting Sweden’s proposal of substantial technology transfer and various offsets surpassing the purchase cost, promising long-term advantages for Thailand. The RTAF plans to present the final proposal to the Cabinet for approval in April or May.

Discussions with Sweden are ongoing to ensure the deal aligns with Thailand’s best interests, according to the commander.

Punpakdee also emphasised the robust bilateral relationship between Thailand and Sweden. When questioned about the Gripen being the final choice, he affirmed it offered the best overall proposal.

While Phumtham initially had reservations regarding the selection, he now acknowledges that the Gripen meets the air force’s requirements. The deal aligns with the government’s policy to avoid long-term financial burdens in defence procurement, reported Bangkok Post.

“I will approve the RTAF’s purchase of Gripen fighter jets if the price does not exceed our budget and a technological transfer is involved.”

The RTAF is set to test the Gripen’s short-runway capabilities next month. According to the Swedish air force, the jet requires a minimum of 400 metres for takeoff and 500 metres for landing.