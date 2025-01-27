Thai Air Force chooses Swedish Gripen jets over US F-16s

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
217 1 minute read
Thai Air Force chooses Swedish Gripen jets over US F-16s
Picture courtesy of Royal Thai Air Force

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has opted for Swedish Gripen jets over the US-made F-16 aircraft, citing greater benefits to the government. This decision was announced by Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul amid ongoing discussions about the rationale behind this choice.

The Gripen jets are set to replace the ageing F-16 jets currently stationed in Wing 1, located in Nakhon Ratchasima. The procurement initiative is under a detailed review focusing on critical aspects such as aircraft performance, direct offsets including technology transfer, and indirect benefits, like enhanced trade privileges from Sweden.

Advertisements

The aircraft selection process received full backing from Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who endorsed the deal as beneficial for the nation. The RTAF evaluated 22 different jets from various manufacturers before narrowing down to the Gripen and a new model of the F-16 as the final contenders.

The selection committee considered the air force’s familiarity with these jets, which could reduce training and maintenance costs.

Related Articles
Thai Air Force chooses Swedish Gripen jets over US F-16s | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Royal Thai Air Force

Ultimately, the committee chose the Gripen, highlighting Sweden’s proposal of substantial technology transfer and various offsets surpassing the purchase cost, promising long-term advantages for Thailand. The RTAF plans to present the final proposal to the Cabinet for approval in April or May.

Discussions with Sweden are ongoing to ensure the deal aligns with Thailand’s best interests, according to the commander.

Punpakdee also emphasised the robust bilateral relationship between Thailand and Sweden. When questioned about the Gripen being the final choice, he affirmed it offered the best overall proposal.

Advertisements

While Phumtham initially had reservations regarding the selection, he now acknowledges that the Gripen meets the air force’s requirements. The deal aligns with the government’s policy to avoid long-term financial burdens in defence procurement, reported Bangkok Post.

“I will approve the RTAF’s purchase of Gripen fighter jets if the price does not exceed our budget and a technological transfer is involved.”

The RTAF is set to test the Gripen’s short-runway capabilities next month. According to the Swedish air force, the jet requires a minimum of 400 metres for takeoff and 500 metres for landing.

Thai Air Force chooses Swedish Gripen jets over US F-16s | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan Crime News

Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan

59 minutes ago
Dutchman offers help for Thai cat injured by harpoon in Buriram Crime News

Dutchman offers help for Thai cat injured by harpoon in Buriram

2 hours ago
Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame Crime News

Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame

3 hours ago
2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic Bangkok News

2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic

4 hours ago
Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo Bangkok News

Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo

4 hours ago
Thai Air Force chooses Swedish Gripen jets over US F-16s Thailand News

Thai Air Force chooses Swedish Gripen jets over US F-16s

4 hours ago
New Hotel Act targets 500 unlicensed Thai hotels Business News

New Hotel Act targets 500 unlicensed Thai hotels

4 hours ago
4 Thai police and soldiers extort 2 million baht from 7 Chinese men Crime News

4 Thai police and soldiers extort 2 million baht from 7 Chinese men

5 hours ago
Three suspects killed in Krong Pinang security operation Crime News

Three suspects killed in Krong Pinang security operation

5 hours ago
Man in Phuket arrested after attempted abduction of 14 year old girl Crime News

Man in Phuket arrested after attempted abduction of 14 year old girl

5 hours ago
South Korean man allegedly tricked into smuggling drugs from Phuket to France Crime News

South Korean man allegedly tricked into smuggling drugs from Phuket to France

6 hours ago
Cement truck crash causes power outage in Cherng Talay Phuket News

Cement truck crash causes power outage in Cherng Talay

7 hours ago
PM2.5 pollution targetted with urgent health measures Thailand News

PM2.5 pollution targetted with urgent health measures

7 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Ayutthaya leaves driver dead in canal Road deaths

Pickup truck crash in Ayutthaya leaves driver dead in canal

7 hours ago
Teen tragically shot near Surat Thani health centre Crime News

Teen tragically shot near Surat Thani health centre

7 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver flees after attempted assault on passenger Crime News

Bangkok taxi driver flees after attempted assault on passenger

7 hours ago
Thailand allocates 145.63 million baht for transgender hormone therapy Thailand News

Thailand allocates 145.63 million baht for transgender hormone therapy

7 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist leaves 4,000 baht for injured Phuket man, then flees Crime News

Foreign motorcyclist leaves 4,000 baht for injured Phuket man, then flees

7 hours ago
Thailand braces for 770,000 Chinese tourists this Lunar New Year Thailand News

Thailand braces for 770,000 Chinese tourists this Lunar New Year

7 hours ago
Bangkok fire leaves three injured, investigations underway Bangkok News

Bangkok fire leaves three injured, investigations underway

7 hours ago
Fatal shooting in Samut Prakan after ex-partner confrontation Crime News

Fatal shooting in Samut Prakan after ex-partner confrontation

8 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s game industry act set for Cabinet review in February Thailand News

Thailand’s game industry act set for Cabinet review in February

8 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings Thailand News

Woman’s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings

8 hours ago
Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife Crime News

Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife

8 hours ago
Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong Crime News

Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong

8 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
217 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame

Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame

3 hours ago
2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic

2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic

4 hours ago
Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo

Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo

4 hours ago
New Hotel Act targets 500 unlicensed Thai hotels

New Hotel Act targets 500 unlicensed Thai hotels

4 hours ago