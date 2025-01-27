Chinese Zodiac 2025: What’s your luck in the Year of the Snake?

Photo of Michelle Lim Michelle Lim5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
159 3 minutes read
Chinese Zodiac 2025: What’s your luck in the Year of the Snake?
Image: Illustration of The Year of Snake

As the Year of the Snake approaches 2025, Thailand is gearing up for grand Chinese New Year celebrations, expecting a surge in visitors. With over 770,000 Chinese tourists anticipated to visit Thailand during the holiday period, the nation’s streets will be adorned with red lanterns, dragon dances, and bustling markets. This year, the Lunar New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29th. From Bangkok’s vibrant Yaowarat Road to Phuket’s lively celebrations, the festivities are deeply rooted in customs such as the Zodiac Sign. Whether you’re a curious Rat, a fiery Dragon, or a steady Ox, here’s what the new year might hold for you.

What is the Chinese Zodiac?

According to the Chinese New Year website for zodiac predictions, the zodiac is a 12-year cycle, with each year represented by an animal. These animals—Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig—are believed to influence personalities and destiny. Paired with the five elements (Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water), the zodiac offers unique insights to you.

Advertisements
Chinese Zodiac 2025: What's your luck in the Year of the Snake? | News by Thaiger
Image credit chinesenewyear.net

What Zodiac Sign are you?

Your Chinese zodiac sign depends on your birth year in the Chinese lunar calendar. The 12 zodiac animals are:

Rat – 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020
Ox – 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021
Tiger – 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022
Rabbit – 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023
Dragon – 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024
Snake – 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025
Horse – 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014
Goat – 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015
Monkey – 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016
Rooster – 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017
Dog – 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018
Pig – 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Related Articles

So what sign are you?!

Your fortune in the Year of the Snake

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thaiger Life (@thaigerlife)

Each year is associated with one of 12 animals, and 2025 is the Year of the Snake, beginning on January 29th. The Snake symbolises wisdom, intuition, and strategic thinking. As we enter this year, each zodiac sign will experience unique influences. Here’s an overview of what the Year of the Snake may hold for each sign according to the Chinese New Year website.

Advertisements

Rat
Rats can expect steady career growth and financial stability this year. With the right support, challenges will be manageable, but caution is advised with investments and travel.

Ox
2025 brings prosperity in career and wealth for Oxen. Stay humble and nurture relationships to make the most of upcoming opportunities.

Tiger
Tigers may face challenges in relationships and health but can overcome them with careful financial planning and family focus.

Rabbit
A year of career advancement and financial stability awaits Rabbits, though extra attention to health and home life is needed.

Dragon
A stable year ahead with financial growth and personal development. Prioritise health for long-term success.

Snake
Challenges arise in this zodiac year, but career and financial opportunities can be achieved with caution and balance.

Horse
Steady career growth and exciting love prospects await Horses. Effective communication will ensure a smooth year.

Goat
Financial prosperity is expected, but careful planning in work and health is crucial for success.

Monkey
A balanced year with opportunities and challenges. Strengthen relationships and embrace new learning experiences.

Rooster
A prosperous year with career and financial growth. Stay goal-oriented and build positive relationships.

Dog
Improved financial and love prospects are on the horizon. Exercise caution with investments and relationships.

Pig
Hard work and careful planning are needed to overcome financial and health challenges in 2025.

To explore your full horoscope and prepare for what’s to come, visit the website for in-depth insights! You can also try their Zodiac sign calculator to view the detailed reading for your Zodiac.

Also, if you’re looking for where to celebrate Chinese New Year, read our guide on where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Thailand for 2025.

Latest Thailand News
Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan Crime News

Foul play suspected in death of Thai intern in Japan

1 hour ago
Dutchman offers help for Thai cat injured by harpoon in Buriram Crime News

Dutchman offers help for Thai cat injured by harpoon in Buriram

2 hours ago
Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame Crime News

Thai Bolt driver fakes heroic tale for social media fame

3 hours ago
2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic Bangkok News

2 suspects at large after assaulting Thai doctor outside Bangkok clinic

4 hours ago
Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo Bangkok News

Bangkok governor urged to enforce demolition of illegal condo

4 hours ago
Thai Air Force chooses Swedish Gripen jets over US F-16s Thailand News

Thai Air Force chooses Swedish Gripen jets over US F-16s

5 hours ago
New Hotel Act targets 500 unlicensed Thai hotels Business News

New Hotel Act targets 500 unlicensed Thai hotels

5 hours ago
4 Thai police and soldiers extort 2 million baht from 7 Chinese men Crime News

4 Thai police and soldiers extort 2 million baht from 7 Chinese men

5 hours ago
Three suspects killed in Krong Pinang security operation Crime News

Three suspects killed in Krong Pinang security operation

5 hours ago
Man in Phuket arrested after attempted abduction of 14 year old girl Crime News

Man in Phuket arrested after attempted abduction of 14 year old girl

5 hours ago
South Korean man allegedly tricked into smuggling drugs from Phuket to France Crime News

South Korean man allegedly tricked into smuggling drugs from Phuket to France

7 hours ago
Cement truck crash causes power outage in Cherng Talay Phuket News

Cement truck crash causes power outage in Cherng Talay

7 hours ago
PM2.5 pollution targetted with urgent health measures Thailand News

PM2.5 pollution targetted with urgent health measures

7 hours ago
Pickup truck crash in Ayutthaya leaves driver dead in canal Road deaths

Pickup truck crash in Ayutthaya leaves driver dead in canal

7 hours ago
Teen tragically shot near Surat Thani health centre Crime News

Teen tragically shot near Surat Thani health centre

7 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver flees after attempted assault on passenger Crime News

Bangkok taxi driver flees after attempted assault on passenger

7 hours ago
Thailand allocates 145.63 million baht for transgender hormone therapy Thailand News

Thailand allocates 145.63 million baht for transgender hormone therapy

7 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist leaves 4,000 baht for injured Phuket man, then flees Crime News

Foreign motorcyclist leaves 4,000 baht for injured Phuket man, then flees

7 hours ago
Thailand braces for 770,000 Chinese tourists this Lunar New Year Thailand News

Thailand braces for 770,000 Chinese tourists this Lunar New Year

7 hours ago
Bangkok fire leaves three injured, investigations underway Bangkok News

Bangkok fire leaves three injured, investigations underway

7 hours ago
Fatal shooting in Samut Prakan after ex-partner confrontation Crime News

Fatal shooting in Samut Prakan after ex-partner confrontation

8 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s game industry act set for Cabinet review in February Thailand News

Thailand’s game industry act set for Cabinet review in February

8 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings Thailand News

Woman’s repeated lottery luck linked to Buddha statue offerings

8 hours ago
Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife Crime News

Lady of the hills: British man arrested for 20 year old death of Thai wife

8 hours ago
Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong Crime News

Teen arrested for opening fire in a motorcycle sale gone wrong

8 hours ago
EventsGuides
Tags
Photo of Michelle Lim Michelle Lim5 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, January 27, 2025
159 3 minutes read
Photo of Michelle Lim

Michelle Lim

Michelle is an experienced full-time SEO content writer at The Thaiger, writing engaging articles across diverse topics, including travel, lifestyle, sustainability and business. As an alumna of Webster University with a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology, Michelle is also an active mental health advocate. She has contributed to scholarly and practical discussions on mental wellbeing, including publications such as 'Leveraging Nature, Activity, and Social Ties for Mental Wellbeing in Modern Society' and 'The Need for Ethical and Multiculturally Competent Practice of Psychology in Myanmar.'

Related Articles

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 24 to 26)

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 24 to 26)

3 days ago
Pink Ribbon charity tennis challenge raises funds for QSCBC Foundation

Pink Ribbon charity tennis challenge raises funds for QSCBC Foundation

3 days ago
Why you need wear a mask in Bangkok right now

Why you need wear a mask in Bangkok right now

4 days ago
How much is Thai health insurance?

How much is Thai health insurance?

5 days ago