Chinese Zodiac 2025: What’s your luck in the Year of the Snake?

As the Year of the Snake approaches 2025, Thailand is gearing up for grand Chinese New Year celebrations, expecting a surge in visitors. With over 770,000 Chinese tourists anticipated to visit Thailand during the holiday period, the nation’s streets will be adorned with red lanterns, dragon dances, and bustling markets. This year, the Lunar New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29th. From Bangkok’s vibrant Yaowarat Road to Phuket’s lively celebrations, the festivities are deeply rooted in customs such as the Zodiac Sign. Whether you’re a curious Rat, a fiery Dragon, or a steady Ox, here’s what the new year might hold for you.

What is the Chinese Zodiac?

According to the Chinese New Year website for zodiac predictions, the zodiac is a 12-year cycle, with each year represented by an animal. These animals—Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig—are believed to influence personalities and destiny. Paired with the five elements (Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water), the zodiac offers unique insights to you.

What Zodiac Sign are you?

Your Chinese zodiac sign depends on your birth year in the Chinese lunar calendar. The 12 zodiac animals are:

Rat – 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox – 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Tiger – 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Rabbit – 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Dragon – 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Snake – 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Horse – 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Goat – 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey – 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster – 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog – 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig – 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

So what sign are you?!

Your fortune in the Year of the Snake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thaiger Life (@thaigerlife)

Each year is associated with one of 12 animals, and 2025 is the Year of the Snake, beginning on January 29th. The Snake symbolises wisdom, intuition, and strategic thinking. As we enter this year, each zodiac sign will experience unique influences. Here’s an overview of what the Year of the Snake may hold for each sign according to the Chinese New Year website.

Rat

Rats can expect steady career growth and financial stability this year. With the right support, challenges will be manageable, but caution is advised with investments and travel.

Ox

2025 brings prosperity in career and wealth for Oxen. Stay humble and nurture relationships to make the most of upcoming opportunities.

Tiger

Tigers may face challenges in relationships and health but can overcome them with careful financial planning and family focus.

Rabbit

A year of career advancement and financial stability awaits Rabbits, though extra attention to health and home life is needed.

Dragon

A stable year ahead with financial growth and personal development. Prioritise health for long-term success.

Snake

Challenges arise in this zodiac year, but career and financial opportunities can be achieved with caution and balance.

Horse

Steady career growth and exciting love prospects await Horses. Effective communication will ensure a smooth year.

Goat

Financial prosperity is expected, but careful planning in work and health is crucial for success.

Monkey

A balanced year with opportunities and challenges. Strengthen relationships and embrace new learning experiences.

Rooster

A prosperous year with career and financial growth. Stay goal-oriented and build positive relationships.

Dog

Improved financial and love prospects are on the horizon. Exercise caution with investments and relationships.

Pig

Hard work and careful planning are needed to overcome financial and health challenges in 2025.

To explore your full horoscope and prepare for what’s to come, visit the website for in-depth insights! You can also try their Zodiac sign calculator to view the detailed reading for your Zodiac.

Also, if you’re looking for where to celebrate Chinese New Year, read our guide on where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Thailand for 2025.