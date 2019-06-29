High-speed rail airport link contracts to be signed next month | The Thaiger

Business
High-speed rail airport link contracts to be signed next month
The Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee has reported progress in the high-speed rail project to link three airports (Suvarnabhumi, U-Tapao and Don Mueang), and the Map Ta Phut industrial port development project.
Contracts for both projects are expected to be signed between state firms and private concessionaires in July.
The Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, acknowledged approval by the National Environment Board, chaired by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, for an Environmental Impact Assessment study on the high-speed rail project to link three major airports. The State Railway of Thailand and the private concessionaire are expected to sign the construction contract next month.
This is the first public-private joint venture of the Eastern Economic Corridor project. The Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee also acknowledged progress in Map Ta Phut industrial port’s Phase 3 development project, the contract for which has been scrutinized by the Office of the Attorney General.
It is to be resubmitted to the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee by July 1 before being forwarded to the cabinet. The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand and the private concessionaire are expected to sign the contract next month.
The Thai Baht in 2022 – a prediction
Please note: This is just ONE website’s predictions of the currencies in the future. It should not be taken as a serious representation of the state of the world currencies in 2022.
Trying to find a few good numbers amid the bad we thought we’d look forward three years to some of the world’s major currencies and their projected performance against the Thai Baht. Of course these are just predictions, according to longforecast.com (you can check out your currency predictions there).
The Economy Forecast Agency (EFA) is specialised on long-range financial market forecasts for corporate clients. We use reliable models for long-term forecasting crude oil prices and precious metals prices, FX rates, interbank interest rates, stock indices and some other macroeconomic indicators. The Economy Forecast Agency is independent from any banks, funds and other market players. We provide with original forecasts based on our unique methodology.
Our specialists use mathematical and statistical methods of prediction based on the existing historical data. They take into account the following factors with varying degrees of importance: cyclic recurrence, knowing correlation of market indicators, changes in the availability and attractiveness of the instrument for speculators, electronic and algorithmic trading growth, regulatory intervention degree and frequency of significant events over time.
Projecting ourselves into 2022 the news, for people looking for some relief against a strong baht, is that it’s predicted to get stronger, not weaker, against many of the world currencies. Of course there are many, many things that may affect the predictions during the next three years but, for now, the outlook from this currency site, is that the Thai Baht will continue its surge skyward against other currencies.
Firstly, the USD vs the THB. Today sitting at 30.67, up a little from last weeks dip at 30.05. At one stage in 2022 it’s predicted to drop to as low as 28.67. Against a weaker USD (compared to the THB), both the British Pound and Australian Dollar are predicted to drop in value against the USD as well. This puts them buying 5-15% less Thai Baht in 2022, according to this data.
But the Euro is showing signs, in this three year projection, to holding value against the USD. But that means it will also be dropping in real value against the Thai Baht, although less than some of the other currencies.
Other than sorting through the tea leaves or dusting off the crystal ball, this is the best we can do at a stab-in-the-dark as to where the Thai currency might be in three years time.
Data from longforecast.com
USD v Thai Baht
USD v British Pound
USD v Australian Dollar
USD to Euro
Thailand’s auto manufacturing expects to reach 2.2 million
PHOTO: Autoinfo
Car sales for 2019 are likely to increase thanks to the improved purchasing power of Thais as the agricultural sector returns better prices.
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Phasu Loharachun, say the automotive industry is the main economic activity generating revenue for the country.
Meanwhile, the total number of cars to be manufactured this year is expected to reach 2.2 million, similar to last year. Of that figure, half are for domestic sales and the other half for export.
Phatthanadej Arsasapphakit, President of the Fast Auto Show Thailand 2019, says that this year, although the overall economy may be affected by the ongoing trade war, he believes that it won’t affect the car manufacturing industry in terms of sales of new and used cars because the purchasing power of many people has improved along with the prices of agricultural crops, and competition among financial institutions offering credit.
Meanwhile, sales of electric vehicles are likely to grow in number, due to the advancement of technology.
The private sector is organising the Fast Auto Show Thailand 2019 which is supported by more than 20 new car and used car operators. It is expected that at least two thousand new cars and one thousand used cars will be sold at the event. The event will continue until June 30 at the BITEC Exhibition and Convention Centre.
SOURCE:
A new beginning at 48 – The Nation prints its last newspaper today
The Nation daily newspaper, known for its independent and aggressive news reporting, publishes its last print edition today. After 48 years on the newsstands, one of Thailand’s only two English dailies, goes the way of many good banners before them. The Nation will continue as an online news source.
The newspaper is the latest victim of the disruptive technology that continues to rattle Thailand’s media industry. Like other newspapers, it has been struggling financially for several consecutive years with declining circulations and advertising revenue.
“Undoubtedly, the new chapter is challenging but it also contains rich promises since it comes hot on the heels of technological disruption which has swept virtually every sector of the economy and people’s way of life…,” the paper said in its front-page farewell message headlined “A new beginning at 48”.
The first edition of The Nation hit the newsstands on July 1, 1971 at the time when the English press was dominated by foreign-owned media companies.
The paper had a history of standing up to the military since its early days. It paid the price by being briefly closed down in the aftermath of a military coup d’etat in October 1976 which was preceded by a massacre of students at Thammasat University.
During the pro-democracy demonstration in 1992, which later became known as the “May Uprising,” The Nation was one of a few newspapers that defied military orders by giving factual accounts of the violent crackdowns on the protestors.
The Nation is part of the Nation Multi-media Group, a publicly-listed company which was taken over by a new management last year. According to the paper’s management, some of the editorial staff will be reassigned to the paper’s on-line service while others will be retired.
With The Nation gone from the newsstands, Bangkok Post will be the only English-language daily left in Thailand. The Bangkok Post is one of Thailand’s oldest daily newspapers and has been around since 1946.
The Thaiger wishes the staff that are staying on the best in the new digital-only world and, for those departing, best luck for your new adventures ahead.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
