More planes to take off as Thailand summer travel surges

Photo courtesy of Pulse/eu

Thailand’s skies are set to get busier as flights increase across major airports under the new northern summer schedule, which kicks off next month.

With international travel rebounding, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) confirmed a significant rise in flight slots at the nation’s busiest airports.

Advertisements

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced that Suvarnabhumi Airport has secured 1,202 daily flight slots, marking a 16% increase from pre-Covid levels. The airport, Thailand’s main gateway, has a full capacity of 1,930 daily flights.

The northern summer flight schedule, which runs from March 30 to October 28, will also see increased activity at other major hubs.

Don Mueang Airport has received bookings for 745 of its 1,222 available slots, slightly down by 3% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

At Chiang Mai Airport, 240 flights have been confirmed from 444 slots, reflecting a 17% increase. Meanwhile, Phuket Airport will see 340 flights out of 424 slots, up 7% from previous figures.

Airports of Thailand Plc, which operates Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, and Chiang Rai airports, is gearing up for increased passenger numbers.

Advertisements

The Department of Airports, overseeing other state-run airports, reported a 43% rise in international flight confirmations and a 6% increase in domestic slots for the period.

With more flights taking off, Thailand is bracing for a booming tourism season, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s top travel destinations.

The CAAT continues to manage flight slot allocations, ensuring smooth operations throughout the summer surge, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, the CAAT board has approved a 25-baht increase in the passenger service charge (PSC) at seven airports across various provinces.

Proposed by the Department of Airports (DoA), the adjustment will apply to Krabi, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phitsanulok airports. The new rates set the PSC at 425 baht for international flights and 75 baht for domestic flights, according to Chayatan Phromsorn, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport. These airports have also introduced automated passenger service systems, including Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE), Common Use Self Service (CUSS), and Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD) for smoother operations.