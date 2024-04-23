Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport joins customer experience elite

Photo courtesy of Travel and Tour World

Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport (CEI) clinched the coveted spot as the 100th accredited airport in ACI World’s Customer Experience Accreditation Programme.

In a groundbreaking collaboration with Amadeus, ACI World’s Customer Experience Accreditation Programme is revolutionising the way airports worldwide approach passenger satisfaction. By equipping them with cutting-edge tools and strategies, this initiative is propelling airports towards new heights of customer service excellence.

With global passenger traffic projected to skyrocket to 9.7 billion by the end of this year, and double by 2042, the need for exceptional customer experiences has never been more pressing. ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira hails this milestone as a testament to airports’ commitment to a focus on passenger experience.

Amidst the celebration, Dr Kijmanawat Kerati, President of Airports of Thailand, expressed profound pride in Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport’s dedication to elevating service standards and prioritising passenger needs.

The festivities kick off the ACI World #AirportCX Celebration Week from April 22 to 28, promising a week-long extravaganza dedicated to enhancing global travel experiences, reported Travel and Tour World.

ACI World is gearing up to host its annual Customer Experience Summit and Exhibition from September 23 to 26 in Atlanta, US, where industry leaders will converge to explore the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of airport customer experiences.

In related news, Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok secured a top ten spot in the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Terminals ranking, as announced by Skytrax. Suvarnabhumi International Airport also improved, climbing ten places to secure 58th position in the World’s Best Airport ranking.

Skytrax, a renowned website for reviewing and ranking airports and airlines worldwide, conducted the rankings based on surveys and user reviews. Participants in the survey rated airports based on factors such as public transport availability, cleanliness, design, staff service, facilities, and overall experience.

In other news, Thai Airways (THAI) boasts an enviable array of long-range jets, but behind the glamour lies a tale of surprises for passengers.