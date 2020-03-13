Tuk-tuk driver assaults Grab driver in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Tuk-tuk driver assaults Grab driver in Bangkok
Another Thai tuk tuk driver has been caught out trying to defend his ‘turf’. Tuk Tuk driver Ek has been charged with assaulting a grab car driver after dropping off passengers in front of a mall on Ratchadapisek Road, Bangkok.
After the incident went viral online, Police Colonel Purit Jintranan invited both drivers for a talking at the Huai Khwang station, north of the Bangkok CBD.
After discussing the events, which occurred on March 11 and 12, Tuk Tuk driver Ek has now been charged with 4 different violations, including ‘kicking’ the Grab driver, and will be sent to prison today. However the Grab Car driver has asked the police to let Ek go and “forgive him”. He didn’t press charges. But police maintain that “there will be no mercy” and Ek will have to go to prison and investigate his legal options from there.
Admitting that he attacked the Grab car driver, Ek believes that the Grab drivers “are showing bad intentions towards local taxis and tuk tuks in the area”. He maintained that there are “no taxi mafias in the area” and was where he was consistently waiting for passengers. Ek said that he “wished that the other drivers acting as mafia in more developed areas (in town) would disappear because as a driver he is working a clean honest job just like the Grab drivers”.
30 year old woman jumps from 14th floor in Nonthaburi
Police are still investigating an incident in Nonthaburi, just west of Bangkok. Yesterday at 7:30pm, 30 year old Thanaporn jumped from the 14th floor “from fear of getting arrested by police officers” in a Muang Thong Thani housing estate in Nonthaburi.
Thanaporn was wanted for attempted murder of her sister and two other relatives earlier this month.
Earlier in March she had thrown acid over her elder sister and two other relatives. Rom Klao police department issued a warrant for Room 14/52 on the 14 floor of Building C5, after discovering that the victim was in hiding there.
Fearing being arrested, Thanaporn decided to jump out of a window, surviving with severely injuries to her head and a broken leg. She was rushed to the local Chollaprathan hospital.
39 year old Ratchaneeporn, the owner of the fruit shop, says that she heard the sound of something heavy landing on the awning of her shop. The body of the woman who had jumped, landed on top of a 7-Eleven staffer who was walking past at the time, though fortunately she was only slightly injured.
SOURCE: 77khoed.com
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Bangkok is never short on luxury condominiums, and one new project keeps overtaking the others, in terms of price and amenities. Here are the 10 most expensive condominium units in Bangkok for sale, in 2020. The most expensive condominium on the list is priced at 650 million baht (20 million US$). Which one is for you?
No.1 98 Wireless – up to 650 million baht (20 million US$)
This condominium is Sansiri’s flagship project on Wireless Road, a prestigious tree-lined boulevard in the luxurious residential-diplomatic district, with BTS Ploenchit station and the American embassy, nearby. The condominium sits on a rare freehold that is very hard to acquire. The most expensive unit you can buy right now is the duplex penthouse at 650 million baht (948 sq m).
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 685,654 baht
No.2 Supalai Icon Sathorn – up to 280 million baht (8.85 million US$)
This Supalai condominium on Sathorn Road was developed after the company auctioned the land at a staggering price, from the Australian embassy, which moved to Wireless Road. The project sits in Sathorn, Bangkok’s CBD, halfway between MRT Lumphini and BTS Chong Nonsi stations. The most expensive unit available is the large 5-bedroom duplex (970 sq m) at 289.031 million baht.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 289,031 baht
No. 3 The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok – up to 213.3 million baht(6.73 million US$)
This riverside hotel-managed condominium claims the third place with its 360 sq m penthouse, overlooking the Chao Phraya river. This super luxury condo is developed by The ICONSIAM Superlux Residences and managed by Mandarin Oriental.
It is located on the west side of the river banks, next to ICONSIAM luxury shopping center with BTS Gold Line built (arguably) especially for them. The condominium comes with stunning river views that attract ultra-luxury neighbours like Millennium Hilton hotel and The Peninsula Bangkok.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 561,316 baht
No. 4 Four Seasons Private Residences – up to 178 million baht (5.63 million US$)
This prestigious address is another hotel-managed riverfront residence. The condominium is developed by Country Group Development and located on the east side of the river, a more prime area than the west. The most expensive units available are the 5-bedroom, 499 sq m unit at 178 million. Two units are for sale, now. The condominium sits on the King’s private land, so you can only buy them leasehold.
- Type of ownership: leasehold
- Price per sq m: 356,713 baht
No. 5 The Monument Thong Lor – up to 152 million baht (4.8 million US$)
This luxury project by Sansiri focuses on providing generous spaces and a feel of living in a spacious villa. 2.4 kilometers from BTS Thong Lor, this condominium is best for people who prefer private cars over public mass transit. The most expensive unit for sale now, is the 509 sq m penthouse at 152 million baht. 1 unit is available. The most expensive unit, however, is the 662 sq m duplex penthouse, which has been sold. This condominium also welcomes small dogs.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 300,000 baht
No. 6 Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok – up to 150 million baht (4.74 million US$)
This branded residence is a luxury freehold condominium overlooking the Chao Phraya river bend. The condominium is managed by the global hotel chain Banyan Tree, which founded its first resort Banyan Tree Phuket in Bang Tao Bay, Phuket. The most expensive unit for sale is the 4-bedroom duplex at 150 million baht (420 sq m).
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 357,270 baht
No. 7 Saladaeng One – up to 144.5 million baht (4.57 million US$)
This luxury condominium is developed by SC Asset, a property firm in which the exiled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and his family own a controlling stake. It is conveniently located opposite the lush Lumpini Park with easy access to Bangkok’s financial district. The most expensive unit available is the 413 sq m penthouse priced at 144.5 million baht.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 350,000 baht
No. 8 TELA Thonglor – up to 140 million baht (4.42 million US$)
This ultimate-class condominium is developed by Gaysorn Property, who also owns luxury shopping mall, Gaysorn Plaza. This condominium is located in the vibrant Thong Lor district (Soi 13), 1.2 kilometers from BTS Thong Lor. The most expensive unit available now is the 425 sq m 4-bedroom duplex.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 329,257 baht
No. 9 Khun By Yoo – up to 139 million baht (4.39 million US$)
This condominium is developed by Sansiri in collaboration with YOO studio and the iconic designer Philip Starck, who also curated furniture pieces to create an unconventional character for this residence. This stylish condominium sits opposite of TELA Thonglor, and its most expensive unit available now is the 294 sq m penthouse at 139 million baht.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 472,789 baht
No. 10 Marque Sukhumvit – up to 135 million baht (4.27 million US$)
Marque Sukhumvit is developed by Major Development and is one of the tallest buildings on Sukhumvit road. The condominium is ideally located, just 50 meters from BTS Phrom Phong, and a few minutes from luxury shopping centers such as The EmQuartier and The Emporium. The most expensive unit for sale now, is the 400 sq m penthouse.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 337,500 baht
Ayuttaya man arrested with pistol, planning to shoot wife and her lover
Police in Ayuttaya, north of Bangkok, yesterday arrested a man carrying an unregistered handgun and ammunition, who told them he was on his way to shoot his wife and her lover a a nearby mall. 45 year old Somkhid Ruennangyaem was pulled over on his motorbike for a search near Naresuan bridge in tambon Pailing, about 11am on Tuesday.
Police say he was in possession of an unregistered gun loaded with a single bullet. Seven more bullets were found under the motorcycle’s seat.
Somkhid, who lives in the district, allegedly confessed to carrying the gun because he was on his way “to see his wife,” who works at a nearby shopping mall. He said he had recently learned she was romantically involved with another man, who also works at the mall.
If he could not settle the love triangle, he planned to shoot her and her lover, “right there, inside the shopping mall.”
Police held him in custody and pressed charges of illegal possession of a gun and ammunition and carrying them illegally in public.
The nation is still reeling from the February shooting rampage by a disgruntled soldier in Nakhon Ratchasima that killed 29 and wounded dozens, and the recent murder of a woman by her jilted husband at a Bangok mall.
