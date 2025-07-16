Thaksin to hear lese majeste ruling on exile anniversary

All eyes are on Thailand’s Criminal Court as it prepares to deliver a high-stakes verdict in the lese majeste case against former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra—a decision that could reignite political tensions across the country.

Today, July 16, Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, announced that the court had scheduled August 22 as the date for the ruling. Fittingly, the decision will fall on the second anniversary of Thaksin’s dramatic return from 15 years of self-imposed exile.

“The verdict will be read at 10am,” Winyat told reporters, adding that Thaksin would appear in person to hear the outcome.

The charges stem from a controversial interview Thaksin gave to South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper in 2015, in which he allegedly made remarks about privy councillors and the military coup that ousted his sister Yingluck Shinawatra’s government the previous year.

After the final defence witness hearing wrapped up today, Winyat said the team felt confident.

“I believe we’ll receive justice. The evidence presented by the prosecutors was incomplete, and much of it consisted of opinions from people who have always opposed Thaksin.”

Winyat confirmed that the defence had originally prepared 14 witnesses but decided to rest after presenting three key figures: former deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, former permanent secretary Tongthong Chandransu, and Thaksin himself.

According to the lawyer, Wissanu and Tongthong’s testimony underscored Thaksin’s loyalty to the monarchy and provided important legal and linguistic context to challenge the allegations.

This morning, Thaksin arrived discreetly at the Criminal Court in a black Mercedes-Benz, avoiding reporters by slipping through a side entrance with Winyat by his side.

A small crowd of red-shirt supporters and his brother-in-law, Somchai Wongsawat, gathered to show their support, The Nation reported.

When the hearing ended at noon, Thaksin emerged briefly to wave through the car window, sparking cheers from the waiting crowd.

Winyat said he would file a written closing statement within 15 days, adding that Thaksin appeared upbeat and optimistic.

“He is in good spirits,” Winyat said. “He is confident he will be treated fairly.”