Trapped in Thailand: US professor caught in royal law limbo

Paul Chambers has no means to return to the US as his travel documents have been confiscated

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
68 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

An American academic is stranded in Thailand despite prosecutors dropping serious royal defamation charges, sparking diplomatic concerns and fears of legal limbo.

Paul Chambers, a 58 year old political science lecturer, was arrested last month under Thailand’s strict lese majeste law—a rarely enforced statute against foreigners that carries up to 15 years in prison. Though the state prosecutor recently dropped the charges, Chambers remains stuck in the country, with his passport confiscated and visa revoked.

“He’s not allowed to leave the country, and we’re not sure why,” said his brother, Kit Chambers. “Our 85 year old mother thought he was coming home. Now, we’re just hoping he doesn’t face more charges.”

The charges, which also include alleged computer crimes, stem from a seminar listing on a foreign academic website where Chambers was a speaker. The complaint was filed by Thailand’s royalist military, and although the prosecutor recommended dismissal, police can still press forward, leaving the final decision to the attorney general.

Photo courtesy of 112Watch

The ordeal has left Chambers without a job—Naresuan University terminated his contract—and without legal clarity. He has launched appeals to contest both the job loss and the seizure of his travel documents.

US officials are paying close attention. Chambers’s brother confirmed “very senior-level attention” from Washington, warning that the situation could impact US-Thai relations.

“They told me if this drags on, it could hurt trade talks and other bilateral cooperation.”

The US State Department declined to comment on the diplomatic fallout but expressed “longstanding concerns” over Thailand’s use of lese-majeste laws. The White House and the Thai foreign ministry have remained silent on the issue.

Thai academic and monarchy critic Pavin Chachavalpongpun called Chambers’ case “a textbook example of legal punishment by process,” saying that even dropped charges can wreck lives.

“His freedom is gone. His career is disrupted. The damage is done.”

Photo courtesy of The New York Times

Since 2020, Thai authorities have charged 281 people with lese majeste, often drawing international scrutiny. Critics argue the law is being used as a political weapon rather than a protective measure, reported Bangkok Post.

With his fate still hanging in the balance, Chambers’ family fears further accusations.

“All we want is for him to come home,” Kit said. “But right now, he’s trapped in a legal maze with no exit in sight.”

