Architect slams ‘botched’ Thai Parliament revamp

Thailand’s leading architect has launched a scathing attack on plans to renovate the country’s new Parliament complex, branding them “destructive” and “irreversible.”

National Artist Chatree Ladalalitsakul, the chief designer of the grand riverside structure, broke a decade-long silence to condemn the proposed modifications, which he says would compromise both its artistic integrity and structural safety.

“For 10 years, we have remained silent despite the defamation,” Chatree declared on Thursday, May 8, speaking at the Parliament where he submitted a letter to the Senate subcommittee on creative arts. “The Parliament is one of the most important architectural works of the nation in the past century. As the designer, I’ve defended this work for a decade at great personal cost. Now that the project has been handed over, I can no longer protect it.”

The award-winning architect revealed that four National Artists contributed to the complex’s original design, a collaboration he believes should not be tampered with.

“This building is a piece of national art. You can’t just tack something on wherever you like.”

Chatree strongly opposed proposed modifications, including the conversion of the iconic Emerald Pool into a ground-floor library and commercial area. He warned that such changes could irreparably damage the building’s earthquake resistance and disrupt its unique temperature regulation system.

“The atrium is as tall as a 10-storey building and open on all sides. Installing air-conditioning or enclosing it with glass would be prohibitively expensive.”

Critics have claimed the Emerald Pool is a mosquito breeding ground and leaks, but Chatree insists it has a proper filtration system and that any leakage is a construction defect still under warranty, Bangkok Post reported.

He also dismissed complaints that the Crystal Pavilion is too hot, noting it features an electric retractable roof designed for ceremonial events and heat reflection.

“Modifications must be approved by the original team. This is not just architecture — it’s national heritage.”

Chatree argued the original plans, costed at 11 to 12 billion baht, were drawn up with full legal compliance and expert oversight.

“Beyond that, we have had no involvement, and we disagree with many things.”