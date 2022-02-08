Second Thai-Laos friendship bridge will house both railway and motorway- Transport Minister

Thailand is planning to build a bridge to Laos across the Mekong River for both railway and motorway. Last month, the Thai cabinet approved the project to build a second Thailand-Laos friendship bridge, connecting Nong Khai in northeast Thailand and the Laos capital Vientiane, as part of the third phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project.

The construction is estimated to cost around 4 billion baht (US$1.2 billion) and Thailand’s transport minister Saksayam Chidchob says the cost will most likely be split between the two countries. He added that the design study of the bridge is expected to cost around 140 million baht (US$4.25 million) from the central budget and will be handled by Thailand’s Department of Highways.

The bridge project must be completed before the second phase of the high-speed train project begins service in 2028, and the study for the new 50-metre bridge will take a year, according to the minister.

SOURCE: Vietnam Plus