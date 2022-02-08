Cat sits on sports car, owner demands 100,000 baht to pay for scratches

The owner of a luxury sports car has reportedly filed a lawsuit against their neighbour claiming 100,000 baht in damages after a cat climbed and sat on top of their black and yellow Lotus sports car, causing some scratches. The story was widely shared in Thailand and the latest reports say the owner has since apologised, adding that he doesn’t want the money.

The cat owner posted a video on TikTok saying her neighbour demanded compensation for letting a “fierce or wild animal” out in public and causing damage to others’ assets or property. She added that she is willing to pay to fix up the scratches caused by her cat, but at a reasonable price.

The neighbours have been trying to come to an agreement for a while. Reports say the incident happened back in October 2020 when a child accidentally let their cat out of the house. That afternoon, the car owner sent the neighbours a video of their pet sitting on the sports car. Video from a home surveillance camera shows the cat sitting on top of the black and yellow sports car.

She and the family visited the house to check out the damage on the cars and say they only saw dirt from the cat’s paws. The neighbour insisted that all of the scratches came from her cat and asked for compensation at 100,000 baht adding that the price was officially estimated.

She shared with Thai media that her family have been trying to come to an agreement with the neighbour. She already paid a fine of 500 baht at a police station for letting a pet out to the public alone and has gone to court twice. Apparently, the neighbour has never shown up in court and has continued to go to their house asking for money.

SOURCE: Channel 3 | Thairath | @pattarawadeephumipak