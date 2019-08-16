Police look at cash rewards for information about illegal motorcycle racing | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Police look at cash rewards for information about illegal motorcycle racing
A representative of the Royal Thai Police Office says they’re considering offering cash rewards for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of people involved in the promotion or participation in motorcycle racing on public roads and highways. Matichon Online reported the offer yesterday.
Royal Thai Police are discussing the legal ramifications about the offer of cash rewards for information about the illegal motorcycle and motorbike racing but are aiming to implement them in September.
Police say the identity of anyone who provides information on illegal motorcycle racers will remain anonymous.
Bangkok
Airports of Thailand block entrance to new Central Village at Suvarnabhumi
PHOTO: The Nation
Please be seated and fasten your seat belts due to severe turbulence at the front of the almost-open Central Village “luxury outlet” shopping area next to Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok.
A dispute between Airports of Thailand and Central Pattana, the owners of Central Village, has hit some mid-air turbulence after AOT officials set up tents blocking the entrance of the hew shopping precinct to open on August 31. The AOT claims the outlet “trespasses the flying zone of Suvarnabhumi Airport” next door.
AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says he sent officials to inspect the disputed area earlier and found that Central Village was building a road connecting the outlet to the main road.
Meanwhile, Central Pattana issued a letter claiming its construction strictly follows current urban laws and regulations, and that it had received approval from related agencies before commencing all work.
The letter also said that applying for tap water and electricity connections from responsible authorities is a fundamental right to basic infrastructure, which every citizen is entitled to.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Thai DJ rounds up stray cats then films killing them for payment
PHOTOS: khaosod.co.th
A female DJ has been charged over the killing of 27 stray cats at her home in Thon Buri, according to Khao Sod, a Thai online news portal.
According to the police investigation, Miss Wararat Krasae, better known as ‘DJ Sun’, picked up stray cats found on the streets into her home before killing them.
The arrest followed several complaints from a group of cat lovers who claimed that the suspect had killed 27 cats and posted video clips online. She was selling access to the videos on an ‘underground’ website in exchange for bitcoin payment, according to the police report.
SOURCE: khaosod.co.th
SOURCE: khaosod.co.th
Bangkok
Two people and 1,000 chickens die in Pathum Thani collision
PHOTO: คนช่วยคน จ.ปทุมธานี สายด่วน 1669
Two trailer trucks have collided in Pathum Thani, to the north of Bangkok, killing two people and around 1,000 chickens.
The driver and a female passenger were heard screaming for help as their vehicle burst into flames. The chicken were being transported in the back of the truck.
Police were alerted at 3.10am about the incident on the Thanya Buri-Wang Noi road at an intersection in Moo 5 village of the Klong Luang district. Fire fighters took about an hour to contain the blaze. The charred bodies of the driver and his female passenger were found in the cabin of the truck.
The Nation reports that the trailer truck smashed into the back of another truck that had stopped at a red light.
25 year old Siripong Malimart, the driver of the 10 wheel truck waiting at the traffic lights, told police that he was also carrying chickens from Chaiyaphum to Chon Buri’s Si Racha district and had stopped at the red light when the other truck slammed into his truck.
According to The Nation, he said he turned the emergency lights on and stepped on the brake now and then so that vehicles behind him could see the brake lights. He said he did not understand why the trailer truck hit the rear of his truck apparently at full speed.
Police suspect that the trailer truck driver dozed off at the wheel.
SOURCE: The Nation
