Nine garbage trucks caught illegally using Bangkok’s public incinerator | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Nine garbage trucks caught illegally using Bangkok’s public incinerator
Go find your own garbage incinerator!
Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang is leading the charge to stop garbage trucks from outside the city using the municipal incinerator, joining city officials in seizing nine garbage trucks from the central province of Samut Sakhon province found illegally dumping trash.
“Today we seized nine trucks that carried garbage from Suan Luang and Thamai subdistricts in Samut Sakhon province,”
The governor says officials quietly watched on the activities of trucks at the facility for about a week before the Thursday raid. He told reporters city auditors became suspicious when they notised a spike of about 100,000 baht a day in the cost of trash disposal at the incinerator, which normally burns about 3,500 tonnes of garbage daily.
An investigation was launched and plainclothes officers went to the facility to observe, until it was confirmed that something was going on. Thai media report that administrators in the Tha Mai and Suan Luang subdistricts of Samut Sakhon hired a private contractor to dispose of garbage from their localities. The company then allegedly colluded with officials at Bangkok’s Nong Khaem incinerator to do the job.
Aswin says he suspects city officials were involved in the scam and promises an investigation, adding that a complaint will be filed with police to demand compensation from the owner of the rogue garbage trucks.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
A supply influx of new office space is on the way while the overall retail industry faces low consumer confidence. But, in 2019, the number of Chinese tourists to Thailand has started recovering, says CBRE, an international property consultant.
Bangkok Office Market
The office market in Bangkok continues to perform strongly for this, but CBRE identifies challenges that are heading our way in the near future from the large amount of new supply. As of Q3 2019, over 125,000 square metres of new office space has been completed so far with another 70,000 square metres expected to come on line by the end of the year. But CBRE maintain that the increase in supply is still in line with a steady new take-up of 200,000 square metres per year.
But, they warn, a million square metres of office space is now under construction and scheduled to be completed over the next three years with majority of the new developments located along the mass transit lines. Co-working spaces have played a major role in becoming key source of office demand in the recent years.
Rents have continued to increase this year at the rate of 3-5% year on year since majority of the office buildings with high rental rates have been occupied. CBRE expects rents to continue to increase in the near future but at a slower pace.
Bangkok Retail Market
Across the board, the Thai retail industry has remained stagnant this year as Thailand faces a period of low sentiment and a decrease in spending power. CBRE says this is due to the increase in household debt. The Consumer Confidence Index hit its lowest point in 39 months, dropping by 10% year on year. In addition, the household debt was reported to have broken a new record since 2017 at nearly 79% of total GDP.
In the second half of 2019, the government has launched new policies and campaigns to stimulate domestic spending including welfare cards, interest rate cut, and the “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) scheme where the government gives away e-money and tax breaks for domestic travellers.
Bangkok’s total retail supply, as of Q3 2019, was 7.8 million square metres, increasing by 4.39% year on year. Notable projects completed in this year include The Market Bangkok, Donki Mall, Samyan Mitrtown and Bangkok’s first outlet mall, Central Village.
CBRE says that not only have offline retailers moved towards omni-channel retailing, many new online retailers have also been expanding into offline outlets in physical retail space as showrooms and ‘click & collect’ points.
“In order to survive in a market with a large number of future retail supply in the pipeline, retail developers will need to embrace the fast-moving technology and create new unique selling points for their retail centres.”
Bangkok Hotel Market
Thai tourism has shown that it is as strong and as resilient as ever. International tourist arrivals for the first nine months of 2019 have increased by 4.3% year on year, reaching 32.5 million. In Q3, the number of Chinese tourists, Thailand’s biggest market feeder, has started to recover with a 17.3% year on year increase, rebounding from its drop last year.
Indian tourists have also shown promising increase, growing by 26.7% year on year. CBRE attributes much of the Indian success to the Visa-on-Arrival campaign and the addition of direct flights by low-cost carriers.
The average occupancy rate of downtown Bangkok hotels for the first nine months of the year, according to STR, was 77.8%, down by 2% when compared to last year.
But CBRE forecast that the Thai baht’s appreciation will continue to be a key challenge to the tourism industry.
To search for the largest selection of properties around Thailand go to FazWaz.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Salty tap water and dirty air – Bangkok’s environmental woes continue today
Brackish tap water, with increased salinity caused by seawater back-flowing into the Chao Phraya River, is threatening the gardens in and around the Government House compound. Government House officials are seeking assistance from the Agriculture Department.
Several small tree species – Lamduan, Chor Sumalee, Rachavadi, Nom Maew and Hom Muenlee – are more vulnerable to brackish tap water. The gardens are watered from a supply pumped in from the Chao Phraya.
It’s been noted tha the saline level was around 400 milligrams per litre, still within the 1,000 mg/litre standard, but some of the species were already intolerant to the rising salinity.
Officials are seeking advice from the Agriculture Department about long-term measures to replant with species which would be more tolerant to the rising salinity of the water – situation they acknowledge will need to be managed in the short to medium term.
SCREENGRAB: Air Visual
Meanwhile, air around the capital today continues to be universally poor to very poor with readings as high as 187 near Suvarnabhumi Airport. Light airs, dust problems from northern-easter provinces and hot continental air flowing across the capital, continue to haunt Bangkok. Even with many factories closed today, and traffic lighter than weekdays, Bangkok’s air has been recorded as the ninth worst city in the world for air pollution.
Right across the city the air quality readings are into the ‘unhealthy’ zone.
Chiang Mai, Lampang and Central Thailand are fairing no better – all with readings at least 3 times the Thai upper safe limit of 50 microns of 2.5micron particulate per cubic metre. The World Health Organisation sets its limit even lower at 25.
Pattaya has air quality readings today of 162, whilst even Phuket, in the south, is registering readings between 100 and 145 with reduced visibility today.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Nearly 300 bone fragments found in Bangkok pond, police searching for more bodies
288 bone fragments have been retrieved from a pond near the home of a man who was charged last week with murdering his girlfriend and concealing the corpse. Forensic police have now identified most of the bones as ‘human’. The bones are currently being examined at Siriroj Hospital. Up to 20 divers were involved in yesterday’s grisly search.
Divers found the bone fragments in the pond about five metres from the location where a human skeleton was found last Thursday. The skeleton was still wrapped in clothes and a bedsheet and buried under a large metal gage weighed down with dumbbells. Police further believe that there could be more bodies, up to three, in the pond and are organising to have it drained. The home is in Bang Khae district, south west of the main city area.
Police had been speaking to a number of witnesses this week leading up to the discovery.
40 year old Apichai Ongwisit was arrested earlier this month after police found the body of his 22 year old girlfriend, ‘Kik’, wrapped in a plastic bag and buried on his property.
Police identified the body at the time after they recognised a tattoo of a fish on her back.
According to the Bangkok Post, the case started six months ago when Apichai and Kik filed an official complaint with the police. The complaint asked police to track down suspects who had allegedly sexually assaulted the 22 year old Kik.
Shortly after Kik’s family reported the woman missing. Police were unable to make contact with Kik to take the investigation further. A 50 year old ‘Chalermchai’ was arrested early on who was able to provide valuable information to police over Kik’s disappearance.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 ways to save our water
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Indian visitors to Thailand help break tourist arrival record
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
15 years on, over 300 tsunami victims from Thailand’s coast still unidentified
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
English?! Why should we have to learn that? Thai university students grumble over language requirement
Tourism Authority of Thailand says three websites now provide electronic visa-on-arrival
Nine garbage trucks caught illegally using Bangkok’s public incinerator
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Second death in China from virus concerns officials with the CNY holidays looming
Salty tap water and dirty air – Bangkok’s environmental woes continue today
Nearly 300 bone fragments found in Bangkok pond, police searching for more bodies
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Three massive condo developments along Phuket’s up-market Layan Beach
Motorcycle ‘win’ drivers charge 380 baht for 4.7 kilometre trip through Bangkok
50% of Thai trucks checked in Don Mueang belching black smoke
Minor International battles Marriott over popular Phuket hotel property in court
Bangkok’s vacant land owners growing fruit and vegetables to evade vacant-land tax
Drunken Bangkok tour bus driver fired after ‘borrowing’ a bus
Tourists to Myanmar going up, but falling short of projections
“Don’t be f**king nosey.” Government committee meeting turns sour.
Thai teacher caning a student in Ayutthaya reports to police – UPDATE
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก
หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน!
ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020
ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก
ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)
7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก
ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้
Trending
- Bangkok7 hours ago
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
- Opinion12 hours ago
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai PM says he wants to prevent political protests, from either side
- Bangkok4 days ago
Man in custody after allegedly throwing grenade into Bangkok apartment
- Bangkok3 days ago
British tourist punches and shoves Thai traveller on Bangkok public transport – VIDEO
- Bangkok4 days ago
Singaporean threatened with execution if he didn’t pay up a million dollar ‘debt’ in Thailand
- North East3 days ago
6 million baht lottery winner goes on drug-fuelled rampage, tries to burn down house
- Business12 hours ago
Three massive condo developments along Phuket’s up-market Layan Beach