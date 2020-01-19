Piyabutr acknowledges that Future Forward will probably be disbanded | The Thaiger

Politics
Piyabutr acknowledges that Future Forward will probably be disbanded
Future Forward Party’s secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul is urging the party’s 60,000 members and other supporters to switch their allegiances to a new party that would be formed if Future Forward ends up being dissolved by the Constitutional Court this week. The hearing by the Constitutional Court is set for Tuesday. Piyabutr acknowledges that the party will likely be disbanded.
Thailand’s Constitutional Court has handed down a number of decisions since the 2019 March election, heavily weighted in favour of the MPs and parties who support the Palang Pracharat party and the ruling quasi-democratic government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Yesterday Piyabutr at the “Future is now” event at Thammasat University at the Rangsit campus. The high-profile law professor branded the accusations against the Future Forward party and its leadership as nonsense. Both the party and its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit have come under fire from pro-government supporters and activist since they won unexpectedly high support at last year’s election.
The petition to disband the party was brought by Dr. Natthaporn Toprayoon, a former advisor to the chief ombudsman. Natthaporn accuses the FFP, its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and party executives of violating Section 49 of the charter. Section 49 prohibits actions that undermine the constitutional monarchy.
But Piyabutr describes the charges of being anti-monarchy as a patchwork of “spurious accusations against him and party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit”. The charges have been drawn from content of Thanathorn’s interviews before entering politics, his involvement in the campaign for amendment of Thailand’s lèse majesté laws and the FF party’s reference to the 1932 revolution, which transformed Thailand from an absolute to a constitutional monarchy.
Piyabutr says none of these accusations prove either he or Thanathorn are seeking a republic or to overthrow the monarchy. He went on to claim that Natthaporn is afraid of the Future Forward party’s success and “wants to nip the party in the bud”.
Piyabutr openly dismissed accusations that he and Thanathorn are republicans and said that they are supportive of a constitutional monarchy.
“Those who accuse us are ultra-royalists who see us as radicals. In fact, they are the radicals. These people do not want change, want to hold back development and make us the enemy.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
“Don’t be f**king nosey.” Government committee meeting turns sour.
Strong language ahead…
Claws were out at a committee meeting of the House Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Committee. A heated argument started between the committee chairman, Pol Gen Seripisut Temiyavet and two of the committee members, Pareena Kraikupt and Sira Jenjakha. The nasty and noisy spat erupted when Ms. Pareena, a Palang Pracharat MP, asked Seripisut why her petition, demanding an investigation of the committee chairman on seven issues, was not included in the meeting’s agenda, after it had been forwarded to the committee by the Office of the Secretary-General of the House, according to Thai PBS World.
The two firstly argued over whether a document had been signed or not. Then the two engaged in a vicious verbal exchange for about 15 minutes before Seripisut, a former national police chief, lost his cool…
“Don’t be fucking nosey, talking to me like that!”
That didn’t go down well and received the retort…
“Don’t use that low-class language with me.”
“Because you are low-class!”
Pareena reportedly demanded Seripisut withdraw the words “fucking nosey”, which he refused to do.
Then Palang Pracharat MP Sira Jenjakha walked in and jumped into the fray, demanding Seripisut withdraw the swearing and nasty sleights. He questioned how a man could use such rude language speaking to a woman.
The former police chief then abruptly adjourned the meeting and instructed parliament officials to keep an audio record of the incident so he could file defamation charges against the two Palang Pracharat MPs.
Sadly we don’t have access to any audio, let alone a video.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Politics
Thai political leader proposes legal brothels and sex shops
A controversial Thai MP is proposing licenced brothels and sex shops as a way of addressing the problem of sexual abuse in Thailand. Mongkolkit Suksintharanont, leader of the Thai Civilised Party and a member of the House committee studying ways to reduce rape and other sexual violations, commented in a Facebook post that he would raise the proposal with committee members at their meeting yesterday.
Explaining his logic, Mongkolkit commented that humans, by nature, are sexual creatures, and laws and cultural norms regulating sexual activity are artificial and make humans different from other animals. He says that most rapes are perpetrated by men to release sexual tension, adding that offences are committed in families, in workplaces among colleagues and even in schools among classmates, and that rapes reported to police are a fraction of those actually committed.
He claims his idea of state sanctioned brothels and sex shops follows the Swiss model, adding that it could help reduce rape and corruption among officials for turning a blind eye to Thailand’s illegal sex trade.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Thai PM says he wants to prevent political protests, from either side
In a move that is sure to be seen as a bid to stifle opposition gatherings, protests and debate, the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is voicing concern that opposition-organised political rallies, as well as those of his supporters. will “lead to fresh conflicts”. The PM told reporters yesterday that “…he has instructed security authorities to find ways to prevent such activities in the future”.
Gen Prayut told reporters that he doesn’t want to see divisions among the public.
“People should not be divided according to the group they belong to or along the lines of old and new generations. This will not benefit the country whatsoever. We must find ways to cooperate,” the prime minister was reported as saying in the Bangkok Post.
“No matter who wants to support or oust me, I don’t want anything that will lead to violence to happen again.”
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has also said he disapproves of a planned anti-Prayut run in Chiang Mai on February 2. He says the event would “only deepen social divisions”.
Meanwhile, Tanawat Wongchai, the organiser of the “Wing Lai Lung” (Run to Oust the Uncle) held in the Chatuchak area last Sunday, maintained the Chiang Mai event would go ahead, despite the threats from the PM. An event, to show support for Prayut and the Government, called “Dern Cheer Lung” (Walk in Support of Uncle), was also held at Lumpini Park in central Bangkok on Sunday.
Complimentary anti-government events for “Wing Lai Lung” were also held in other provinces – Buri Ram, Phayao, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Nakhon Pathom. Metropolitan Police confirmed that 14,178 people participated in the Bangkok “Run Against Dictatorship” event. Various police estimates from the other provinces indicate and addition 2,500 people joined from provinces outside Bangkok.
A Future Forward Party MP, spokesman of the House committee on law, justice and human rights, and anti-government activist, Rangsiman Rome, claimed that some participants in the last Sunday’s anti-Prayut event in Buri Ram were summonsed by police to “acknowledge charges for violating the public assembly law”.
Pol Col Pramote Uthakit, from the Nakhon Phanom police station, told reporters that rally organisers “failed to seek permission in advance to hold the activity from police”.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
