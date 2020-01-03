Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
A supply influx of new office space is on the way while the overall retail industry faces low consumer confidence. But, in 2019, the number of Chinese tourists to Thailand has started recovering, says CBRE, an international property consultant.
Bangkok Office Market
The office market in Bangkok continues to perform strongly for this, but CBRE identifies challenges that are heading our way in the near future from the large amount of new supply. As of Q3 2019, over 125,000 square metres of new office space has been completed so far with another 70,000 square metres expected to come on line by the end of the year. But CBRE maintain that the increase in supply is still in line with a steady new take-up of 200,000 square metres per year.
But, they warn, a million square metres of office space is now under construction and scheduled to be completed over the next three years with majority of the new developments located along the mass transit lines. Co-working spaces have played a major role in becoming key source of office demand in the recent years.
Rents have continued to increase this year at the rate of 3-5% year on year since majority of the office buildings with high rental rates have been occupied. CBRE expects rents to continue to increase in the near future but at a slower pace.
Bangkok Retail Market
Across the board, the Thai retail industry has remained stagnant this year as Thailand faces a period of low sentiment and a decrease in spending power. CBRE says this is due to the increase in household debt. The Consumer Confidence Index hit its lowest point in 39 months, dropping by 10% year on year. In addition, the household debt was reported to have broken a new record since 2017 at nearly 79% of total GDP.
In the second half of 2019, the government has launched new policies and campaigns to stimulate domestic spending including welfare cards, interest rate cut, and the “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) scheme where the government gives away e-money and tax breaks for domestic travellers.
Bangkok’s total retail supply, as of Q3 2019, was 7.8 million square metres, increasing by 4.39% year on year. Notable projects completed in this year include The Market Bangkok, Donki Mall, Samyan Mitrtown and Bangkok’s first outlet mall, Central Village.
CBRE says that not only have offline retailers moved towards omni-channel retailing, many new online retailers have also been expanding into offline outlets in physical retail space as showrooms and ‘click & collect’ points.
“In order to survive in a market with a large number of future retail supply in the pipeline, retail developers will need to embrace the fast-moving technology and create new unique selling points for their retail centres.”
Bangkok Hotel Market
Thai tourism has shown that it is as strong and as resilient as ever. International tourist arrivals for the first nine months of 2019 have increased by 4.3% year on year, reaching 32.5 million. In Q3, the number of Chinese tourists, Thailand’s biggest market feeder, has started to recover with a 17.3% year on year increase, rebounding from its drop last year.
Indian tourists have also shown promising increase, growing by 26.7% year on year. CBRE attributes much of the Indian success to the Visa-on-Arrival campaign and the addition of direct flights by low-cost carriers.
The average occupancy rate of downtown Bangkok hotels for the first nine months of the year, according to STR, was 77.8%, down by 2% when compared to last year.
But CBRE forecast that the Thai baht’s appreciation will continue to be a key challenge to the tourism industry.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz. You can even list your property for free.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Rival demonstrations scheduled for January 12 in Bangkok
Over 10,000 people have registered for the “Run Against Dictatorship” in Bangkok on January 12, while government supporters say they are planning a rival event on the same day. The two events point to increasing political tension in Thailand, which has seen violent street protests and even coups in recent decades.
Critics say the general election in March was manipulated to extend the rule of junta leader and current PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha. They now fear the government will dissolve the vocal opposition Future Forward Party.
“We want to show the government the discontent that citizens have with the administration,” a university student who is helping organise the anti-government event told Reuters.
The rival event is being called “Walk to Cheer Uncle,” a reference to PM Prayuth’s nickname, Uncle Tu. Organisers say about 2,500 people have already registered to participate in the “Run Against Dictatorship” ‘spoiler’.
“This event is for the public, for all of us, in the name of the people who love Uncle (Prayut), love the nation and the monarchy.”
The events are to be held at parks 11 kilometres apart but at overlapping times. A spokesman for Maverick Consulting Group, a political advisory firm, says that the competing events could open the floodgates to more gatherings.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
New road projects around Thailand in 2020
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
The Thai Department of Highways plans to spend 124 billion baht during the next 12 months with five of the projects already budgeted and ready for the tender process. Contracts are expected to be signed in May for those projects.
There will be a 16 kilometre eastern bypass around Nong Khai, just south of Vientiane and the Laos border, valued at 3 billion baht, will ease traffic congestion and link the main highway to Laos.
A 22 kilometre, 3 billion baht, highway which will link the Eastern Economic Corridor and U-Tapao airport is currently under consideration pending a final decision.
There is also a 25 kilometre motorway, valued at 32.2 billion baht, linking Bang Khunthian district, southwest of Bangkok and Samut Sakhon’s Ban Phaeo district to help relieve congestion for east west traffic travelling south of the main metropolis.
The fifth Thai-Lao friendship bridge between Bueng Kan province in Thailand, east of Vientiane, and Bolikhamsai province in Laos. The bridge is designed to be 16 kilometres long and cost 3.9 billion baht, with two thirds of the cost to be paid by Thailand.
There will be a 24 kilometre outer ring road for Nakhon Ratchasima, valued at just over 3 billion baht.
Also, a 26 kilometre four-lane road between Phang Nga and Surat Thani’s western Ban Ta Khun district valued at 1.6 billion baht. The aim of this road is to better link the growing tourist region of Phang Nga and Rayong to Surat Thani and the roads and rail network heading north.
Finally, also, west of the main city, there’s a 109 kilometre motorway valued at 79 billion baht which will link Nakhon Pathom and Phetchaburi’s Cha-am district.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Vietnamese woman arrested using someone else’s passport documents
The Immigration Police have arrested a Vietnamese tourist posing as someone else. Immigration Police at Suvarnabhumi Airport report that on December 31 a foreigner, holding a passport with ID that didn’t look anything like her, tried to check in with the dodgy documents. Officials intervened and apprehended the girl when she was trying to use the passport to check-in with an international airline around 3pm.
The girl was using a Vietnamese passport along with a Polish Alien Residence Permit Card under the name “Miss Nguyen Thi Mai Ngov”. The photo on the residence permit was similar to the photo in the Vietnam passport but officials still thought something was suspicious. The suspect was invited in for questioning and checked through the biometrics security systems. Turns out she was using someone else’s passport for her travel documents.
The suspect told Immigration officials that her real name is ‘Miss Dang Thi Thuy’, 20 years old from Vietnam. She had travelled to Thailand on December 30 using her own passport to enter the country. She stayed only 1 night in Bangkok and then tried travelling with someone else’s passport when departing the country. Her reasons for the subterfuge were not divulged to police at this time.
On New Year’s Eve she attempted to depart from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Amsterdam, then to Germany where she had plans to work. Dang unsuccessfully tried to use Nguyen’s passport to check into her flight. Immigration Police sent her to the Suvarnabhumi Police Station for processing and say they will be investigating if there are other people involved in this case.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Hackers moved the Google location for Phuket’s popular Promthep Cape
Police in pursuit of Hua Hin man writing on a woman’s underwear
Thai PM on the defensive before the censure debate even begins
Starbucks Thailand introduces paper straws from next Monday
First meteor shower of the year to be visible January 4th
31 Thai provinces bracing for “severe drought”
Ex-PM Thaksin reunites with daughter on New Year’s Eve
Rival demonstrations scheduled for January 12 in Bangkok
“Not ordinary rain” – Jakarta floods break records, 21 dead
50 year old British man dies at scene after fireworks explosion in Pattaya
Single-use plastic bag ban just the beginning – Thai Minister
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
Trending
- Expats28 mins ago
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
- Expats1 hour ago
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Expats2 hours ago
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
- Economy3 days ago
Thailand becomes the 6th biggest fruit exporter in the world
- Bangkok2 days ago
EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand
- Business3 days ago
Thai baht hits highest level against the USD in six years
- Bangkok1 day ago
EssilorLuxottica fraud linked to merger friction of the Euro eyewear giants
- Expats3 days ago
Top 10 most popular stories at The Thaiger in 2019